Mercedes Introduces the new GLB

At an event tonight in Detroit, Cadillac delivered a one-two punch for those craving for a bit of performance with the introduction of the 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V. On paper, the two models aren't what we were expecting. Instead of the firebreathing monsters that were the ATS-V and CTS-V, the CT4 and CT5-V are more in line with middle children of German automakers - Audi S4, BMW M340i, and Mercedes-AMG C43 and E43.

CT4-V

To say we're a bit surprised that Cadillac is showing off the performance variant of their upcoming entry-level sedan would be an understatement - the reveal of the standard CT4 is expected to happen in a few weeks. Aimed at the likes of the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A45, the CT4-V uses a 2.7L turbo-four from the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. It makes 320 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through a 10-speed automatic to either rear or all four wheels. No manual is available. Other mechanical bits to be aware of are four-piston brake calipers at all corners, and Magnetic Ride Control being standard on RWD models - AWD sticks with conventional shocks.

Design-wise, the CT4-V looks like it could be mid-cycle facelift for the ATS with a similar profile. The front end mimics the larger CT5 with a wide grille and unique headlight shape. Around back, there is a boat tail effect for the trunk lid with a small lip spoiler and quad tailpipes.

CT5-V

Cadillac appears to be playing it quiet with the CT5-V's design. The only bits that set it apart from the standard model are the dark trim, quad-tailpipes, rear diffuser, and new wheels. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 making 355 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. For those keeping score, that's 20 more horsepower than the CT5 with this same engine, while torque is unchanged. Like the CT4-V, the CT5 routes power through a 10-speed automatic and either rear- or all-wheel drive. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential, Magnetic Ride Control, Performance Traction Management system, and four-piston brakes finish off the changes.

The CT4-V and CT5-V are expected to go on sale early next year.

Our Big Concern

We find ourselves wondering what is Cadillac thinking? On paper, these models make more sense as V-Sport models considering what's being presented. Badging them as V dilutes hardcore image that the past few models have brought forth. Why is Cadillac doing this? Autoblog may have an answer. According to a Cadillac representative, the brand is wanting to bring in a broader set of buyers to showrooms, hence they are making them less hardcore. This will allow them to bring V versions of other models like their crossovers. But there are hardcore versions coming in the pipeline according to the rep.

Still, we can't help but wonder if GM has done their classic move of shooting themselves in the foot.

Source: Cadillac





Cadillac Reveals First-Ever CT4-V and CT5-V

Expanded lineup adds more choices for spirited performance. Highlights include available Super Cruise, AWD, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, eLSD and new V-Mode Driven by Cadillac’s latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled today, expanding choices for the brand’s V-Series performance sub-brand.

Following the 2019 CT6-V, they grow the V-Series family with even more levels of performance, while preserving the lineage established by the original V-Series lineup introduced in 2004.

“The new V-Series sedan lineup defines modern sophistication by combining luxury appointments with thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast,” said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer. “We are inviting even more customers into the V-Series family by adding a new level of elevated performance between our Sport models and the ultimate, high-performance track capability that the V-Series has grown to represent.”

The first-ever CT4 and recently introduced CT5 represent Cadillac’s realigned sedan portfolio, characterized by new proportions, innovative technologies and more appearance and performance choices. Each is built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive Alpha architecture, with the V-Series models developed to deliver the ultimate blend of performance, presence and road-going refinement.

Both share the latest standard V-Series performance technologies, including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization. Each model is available in RWD or AWD and features a 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist and a limited-slip rear differential on CT4-V and electronic limited-slip differential on CT5-V.

Cadillac’s exclusive Super Cruise1, the first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available on both new V-Series models.

“The new lineup expands the V-Series ethos, drawing more customers into the Cadillac Performance family, and the newest Vs are focused on elevated athleticism and luxurious refinement for customers wanting a dynamic daily drive,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “And this is only the beginning of the V family. Cadillac’s passion for performance shines on a racetrack. Stay tuned.”

Vehicle highlights



CT5-V — The first-ever CT5-V builds on the precision-focused details of the all-new luxury sedan introduced earlier this year to offer elevated road performance and an engaging driving experience.

Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 engine, which uses low-inertia turbochargers to enhance power production across the rpm band. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 355 horsepower (265 kW), pending SAE certification. 10-speed automatic transmission. Electronic limited-slip rear differential. Standard RWD and available AWD. V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0. Performance Traction Management. Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode. Brembo front braking system. 19-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD). Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; unique rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips. Super Cruise1 available. Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control. CT4-V — Developed for a new generation of sedan customers, the first-ever CT4 blends nimble handling and Cadillac’s signature technology. The CT4-V takes these traits further, infusing the brand’s racing DNA for a dynamic, responsive and exhilarating driving experience.

Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 2.7L Turbo engine featuring a unique three-step sliding camshaft that helps optimize performance at all speeds. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 320 horsepower (239 kW), pending SAE certification. 10-speed automatic. Limited-slip rear differential. V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (on RWD) or ZF MVS passive dampers (on AWD). Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode. Brembo front braking system. 18-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD). Near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution for an exceptional feeling of balance and control. Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; quad exhaust tips, unique rear spoiler design that helps reduce rear lift while increasing grip for the rear tires. Super Cruise1 available. Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control. MORE TO COME

The CT4-V and CT5-V go on sale early in the 2020 calendar year, with production at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility in Michigan. Additional product information, as well as details on additional V-Series variants and CT4 Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models, will be announced at a later date.



