Mercedes Introduces the new GLB

Mercedes unveiled the Mercedes-Benz GLB at an event in Salt Lake City yesterday. The GLB joins the GLA in the small crossover space, however it can be configured with seating for up to seven passengers. Built on the compact, front wheel drive, transverse engine platform that is shared with the GLA, the boxy shape makes the most of its 111.4 inch wheelbase (5.1 inches longer than the GLA). The GLA can be purchased as a 5-seater or 7-seater with a second row that can slide fore and aft up to 6 inches.
Mercedes says the boxy shape gives the GLB powerful off-road proportions, and short front and rear overhangs help with approach and departure angles. Front-wheel drive is the default, and Mercedes 4Matic all-wheel drive is optional and comes with various modes for comfort, sport, and off-road. Hill-Start assist and downhill speed regulation contribute to the GLB's off-road chops.
Powering the GLC is a 2.0 liter transverse 4-cylinder with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from 1800 rpm - 4,000 rpm. It is likely that we will later see AMG engine variants join the lineup like the 416 hp 4-cylinder that AMG just debuted.
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB will be in dealerships by the end of 2019.
At a glance:
|
|
GLB 250
|
Transmission
|
8G-DCT
|
Displacement (cc)
|
1991
|
Output (hp)
|
221
|
at rpm
|
5,500
|
Max. torque (lb-ft)
|
258
|
at rpm
|
1800 - 4000
|
Acceleration 0-60 mph (s)
|
6.9
|
Top speed (mph)
|
130
*Spec for load compartment capacity calculated according to VDA standards.
