Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes Introduces the new GLB

      A bit boxier for you and your buddies...

    Mercedes unveiled the Mercedes-Benz GLB at an event in Salt Lake City yesterday.   The GLB joins the GLA in the small crossover space, however it can be configured with seating for up to seven passengers.   Built on the compact, front wheel drive, transverse engine platform that is shared with the GLA, the boxy shape makes the most of its 111.4 inch wheelbase (5.1 inches longer than the GLA). The GLA can be purchased as a 5-seater or 7-seater with a second row that can slide fore and aft up to 6 inches. 

    Mercedes says the boxy shape gives the GLB powerful off-road proportions, and short front and rear overhangs help with approach and departure angles. Front-wheel drive is the default, and Mercedes 4Matic all-wheel drive is optional and comes with various modes for comfort, sport, and off-road. Hill-Start assist and downhill speed regulation contribute to the GLB's off-road chops.

    Powering the GLC is a 2.0 liter transverse 4-cylinder with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 221 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque from 1800 rpm - 4,000 rpm. It is likely that we will later see AMG engine variants join the lineup like the 416 hp 4-cylinder that AMG just debuted

    The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB will be in dealerships by the end of 2019. 

    At a glance:

     

    GLB 250
    4MATIC

    Transmission

    8G-DCT
    (automatic)

    Displacement (cc)

    1991

    Output (hp)

    221

    at rpm

    5,500

    Max. torque (lb-ft)

    258

    at rpm

    1800 - 4000

    Acceleration 0-60 mph (s)

    6.9

    Top speed (mph)

    130

    *Spec for load compartment capacity calculated according to VDA standards.

     

     

    Source: Mercedes Benz Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Robert Hall

    Looks a lot like the concept that was shown recently.  That side window profile reminds me of a mini-me version of the MKT.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Robert Hall

    I don't think there is a 2019.  There is a concept vehicle that was shown at the Shanghai show in April, pictured here in another thread.  This is the production model.

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Glad is has “powerful off-road proportions” for the tens of people that will go off road.  Seems a bit excessive on the black plastic but I guess that makes it “off road” as we learned long ago from the Pontiac Transport Montana.

    I bet these sell in big numbers, it is the only 7 seater in the segment, it looks good in and out and  the 306 hp engine is coming right after launch.  The crossover sheeple will like up all day for it.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedez Benz News Mercedes-AMG Debuts Most Powerful Production 4-cylinder
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-AMG has unvieled their newest and most powerful 4-cylinder engine. Clocking in at 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque for the S version, it is the most powerful 4-cylinder engine currently in production.  There is also a "base" model of this engine that produces 382 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque.  Peak torque for the S Model is available from 5000 - 5250 rpm while the base version's torque peak comes in at 4,750 rpm and continues to 5,000 rpm. Mercedes says that putting the torque peak higher in the RPM band makes the engine more free revving. Maximum engine speed for both versions is 7,200 rpm. 
      The engine, while still transverse, is rotated 180 degrees to put the turbo in the back up against the firewall and the intake system is positioned up front to make for a lower design with fewer air restrictions.  The turbo itself is a twin-scroll unit and has roller bearings to reduce friction and quicken turbo response.  The engines are hand built by a single craftsman in Affalterbach Germany.  
      No word yet on which vehicles these engines will go in, but its a safe bet to look for them to show up in the Mercedes A-Class, CLA-Class, and probably the GLB-Class.
      Technical data at a glance
       
      Mercedes-AMG
      M 139 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
      Displacement
      1991 cc
      Bore x stroke
      83.0 x 92.0 mm
      Output
      416 hp at 6750 rpm (S-model) 
      382 hp at 6500 rpm (base version)
      Peak torque
      369 lb-ft at 5000-5250 rpm  (S-model) 354 lb-ft at 4750-5000 rpm (base version)
      Max. engine speed
      7200 rpm
      Compression ratio
      9.0:1
      Turbocharging
      One twinscroll turbocharger with roller-bearing compressor and turbine wheels
      Max. charge pressure
      2.1 bar (S-model)
      1.9 bar (base version)
      Mixture formation
      Combined direct and manifold injection.
      1.) Third-generation multiple direct injection. Fast and precise piezo injectors spray the fuel into the combustion chambers at high pressure 
      2.) Additional intake manifold injection with solenoid valves
      Cylinder head
      Two overhead camshafts, 16 valves, adjustable intake and exhaust camshafts, CAMTRONIC valve timing 
      adjustment for the exhaust camshaft
      Max. air mass throughput
      2,645 lb/h (S-model) 2,425 lb/h (base version)
      Engine weight (wet)
      353.8 lbs
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-AMG Debuts Most Powerful Production 4-cylinder
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-AMG has unvieled their newest and most powerful 4-cylinder engine. Clocking in at 416 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque for the S version, it is the most powerful 4-cylinder engine currently in production.  There is also a "base" model of this engine that produces 382 HP and 354 lb-ft of torque.  Peak torque for the S Model is available from 5000 - 5250 rpm while the base version's torque peak comes in at 4,750 rpm and continues to 5,000 rpm. Mercedes says that putting the torque peak higher in the RPM band makes the engine more free revving. Maximum engine speed for both versions is 7,200 rpm. 
      The engine, while still transverse, is rotated 180 degrees to put the turbo in the back up against the firewall and the intake system is positioned up front to make for a lower design with fewer air restrictions.  The turbo itself is a twin-scroll unit and has roller bearings to reduce friction and quicken turbo response.  The engines are hand built by a single craftsman in Affalterbach Germany.  
      No word yet on which vehicles these engines will go in, but its a safe bet to look for them to show up in the Mercedes A-Class, CLA-Class, and probably the GLB-Class.
      Technical data at a glance
       
      Mercedes-AMG
      M 139 2.0 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine
      Displacement
      1991 cc
      Bore x stroke
      83.0 x 92.0 mm
      Output
      416 hp at 6750 rpm (S-model) 
      382 hp at 6500 rpm (base version)
      Peak torque
      369 lb-ft at 5000-5250 rpm  (S-model) 354 lb-ft at 4750-5000 rpm (base version)
      Max. engine speed
      7200 rpm
      Compression ratio
      9.0:1
      Turbocharging
      One twinscroll turbocharger with roller-bearing compressor and turbine wheels
      Max. charge pressure
      2.1 bar (S-model)
      1.9 bar (base version)
      Mixture formation
      Combined direct and manifold injection.
      1.) Third-generation multiple direct injection. Fast and precise piezo injectors spray the fuel into the combustion chambers at high pressure 
      2.) Additional intake manifold injection with solenoid valves
      Cylinder head
      Two overhead camshafts, 16 valves, adjustable intake and exhaust camshafts, CAMTRONIC valve timing 
      adjustment for the exhaust camshaft
      Max. air mass throughput
      2,645 lb/h (S-model) 2,425 lb/h (base version)
      Engine weight (wet)
      353.8 lbs
       
    • William Maley
      Cadillac News: 2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Aren't As Powerful As Their Predecessors
      By William Maley
      At an event tonight in Detroit, Cadillac delivered a one-two punch for those craving for a bit of performance with the introduction of the 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V. On paper, the two models aren't what we were expecting. Instead of the firebreathing monsters that were the ATS-V and CTS-V, the CT4 and CT5-V are more in line with middle children of German automakers - Audi S4, BMW M340i, and Mercedes-AMG C43 and E43.
      CT4-V
      To say we're a bit surprised that Cadillac is showing off the performance variant of their upcoming entry-level sedan would be an understatement - the reveal of the standard CT4 is expected to happen in a few weeks. Aimed at the likes of the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A45, the CT4-V uses a 2.7L turbo-four from the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. It makes 320 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through a 10-speed automatic to either rear or all four wheels. No manual is available. Other mechanical bits to be aware of are four-piston brake calipers at all corners, and Magnetic Ride Control being standard on RWD models - AWD sticks with conventional shocks.
      Design-wise, the CT4-V looks like it could be mid-cycle facelift for the ATS with a similar profile. The front end mimics the larger CT5 with a wide grille and unique headlight shape. Around back, there is a boat tail effect for the trunk lid with a small lip spoiler and quad tailpipes.
      CT5-V
      Cadillac appears to be playing it quiet with the CT5-V's design. The only bits that set it apart from the standard model are the dark trim, quad-tailpipes, rear diffuser, and new wheels. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 making 355 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. For those keeping score, that's 20 more horsepower than the CT5 with this same engine, while torque is unchanged. Like the CT4-V, the CT5 routes power through a 10-speed automatic and either rear- or all-wheel drive. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential, Magnetic Ride Control, Performance Traction Management system, and four-piston brakes finish off the changes.
      The CT4-V and CT5-V are expected to go on sale early next year.
      Our Big Concern
      We find ourselves wondering what is Cadillac thinking? On paper, these models make more sense as V-Sport models considering what's being presented. Badging them as V dilutes hardcore image that the past few models have brought forth. Why is Cadillac doing this? Autoblog may have an answer. According to a Cadillac representative, the brand is wanting to bring in a broader set of buyers to showrooms, hence they are making them less hardcore. This will allow them to bring V versions of other models like their crossovers. But there are hardcore versions coming in the pipeline according to the rep.
      Still, we can't help but wonder if GM has done their classic move of shooting themselves in the foot.
      Source: Cadillac


      Cadillac Reveals First-Ever CT4-V and CT5-V
      Expanded lineup adds more choices for spirited performance. Highlights include available Super Cruise, AWD, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, eLSD and new V-Mode Driven by Cadillac’s latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled today, expanding choices for the brand’s V-Series performance sub-brand.
      Following the 2019 CT6-V, they grow the V-Series family with even more levels of performance, while preserving the lineage established by the original V-Series lineup introduced in 2004.   
      “The new V-Series sedan lineup defines modern sophistication by combining luxury appointments with thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast,” said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer. “We are inviting even more customers into the V-Series family by adding a new level of elevated performance between our Sport models and the ultimate, high-performance track capability that the V-Series has grown to represent.”
      The first-ever CT4 and recently introduced CT5 represent Cadillac’s realigned sedan portfolio, characterized by new proportions, innovative technologies and more appearance and performance choices. Each is built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive Alpha architecture, with the V-Series models developed to deliver the ultimate blend of performance, presence and road-going refinement.
      Both share the latest standard V-Series performance technologies, including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization. Each model is available in RWD or AWD and features a 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist and a limited-slip rear differential on CT4-V and electronic limited-slip differential on CT5-V.
      Cadillac’s exclusive Super Cruise1, the first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available on both new V-Series models.  
      “The new lineup expands the V-Series ethos, drawing more customers into the Cadillac Performance family, and the newest Vs are focused on elevated athleticism and luxurious refinement for customers wanting a dynamic daily drive,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “And this is only the beginning of the V family. Cadillac’s passion for performance shines on a racetrack. Stay tuned.”
      Vehicle highlights

      CT5-V — The first-ever CT5-V builds on the precision-focused details of the all-new luxury sedan introduced earlier this year to offer elevated road performance and an engaging driving experience.  
      Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 engine, which uses low-inertia turbochargers to enhance power production across the rpm band. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 355 horsepower (265 kW), pending SAE certification. 10-speed automatic transmission. Electronic limited-slip rear differential. Standard RWD and available AWD. V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0. Performance Traction Management. Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode. Brembo front braking system. 19-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD). Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; unique rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips. Super Cruise1 available. Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control. CT4-V — Developed for a new generation of sedan customers, the first-ever CT4 blends nimble handling and Cadillac’s signature technology. The CT4-V takes these traits further, infusing the brand’s racing DNA for a dynamic, responsive and exhilarating driving experience.   
      Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 2.7L Turbo engine featuring a unique three-step sliding camshaft that helps optimize performance at all speeds. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 320 horsepower (239 kW), pending SAE certification. 10-speed automatic. Limited-slip rear differential. V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (on RWD) or ZF MVS passive dampers (on AWD). Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode. Brembo front braking system. 18-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD). Near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution for an exceptional feeling of balance and control. Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; quad exhaust tips, unique rear spoiler design that helps reduce rear lift while increasing grip for the rear tires. Super Cruise1 available. Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control. MORE TO COME
      The CT4-V and CT5-V go on sale early in the 2020 calendar year, with production at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility in Michigan. Additional product information, as well as details on additional V-Series variants and CT4 Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models, will be announced at a later date.

      View full article
    • William Maley
      2020 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Aren't As Powerful As Their Predecessors
      By William Maley
      At an event tonight in Detroit, Cadillac delivered a one-two punch for those craving for a bit of performance with the introduction of the 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V. On paper, the two models aren't what we were expecting. Instead of the firebreathing monsters that were the ATS-V and CTS-V, the CT4 and CT5-V are more in line with middle children of German automakers - Audi S4, BMW M340i, and Mercedes-AMG C43 and E43.
      CT4-V
      To say we're a bit surprised that Cadillac is showing off the performance variant of their upcoming entry-level sedan would be an understatement - the reveal of the standard CT4 is expected to happen in a few weeks. Aimed at the likes of the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A45, the CT4-V uses a 2.7L turbo-four from the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra. It makes 320 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Power flows through a 10-speed automatic to either rear or all four wheels. No manual is available. Other mechanical bits to be aware of are four-piston brake calipers at all corners, and Magnetic Ride Control being standard on RWD models - AWD sticks with conventional shocks.
      Design-wise, the CT4-V looks like it could be mid-cycle facelift for the ATS with a similar profile. The front end mimics the larger CT5 with a wide grille and unique headlight shape. Around back, there is a boat tail effect for the trunk lid with a small lip spoiler and quad tailpipes.
      CT5-V
      Cadillac appears to be playing it quiet with the CT5-V's design. The only bits that set it apart from the standard model are the dark trim, quad-tailpipes, rear diffuser, and new wheels. Under the hood is a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 making 355 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. For those keeping score, that's 20 more horsepower than the CT5 with this same engine, while torque is unchanged. Like the CT4-V, the CT5 routes power through a 10-speed automatic and either rear- or all-wheel drive. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential, Magnetic Ride Control, Performance Traction Management system, and four-piston brakes finish off the changes.
      The CT4-V and CT5-V are expected to go on sale early next year.
      Our Big Concern
      We find ourselves wondering what is Cadillac thinking? On paper, these models make more sense as V-Sport models considering what's being presented. Badging them as V dilutes hardcore image that the past few models have brought forth. Why is Cadillac doing this? Autoblog may have an answer. According to a Cadillac representative, the brand is wanting to bring in a broader set of buyers to showrooms, hence they are making them less hardcore. This will allow them to bring V versions of other models like their crossovers. But there are hardcore versions coming in the pipeline according to the rep.
      Still, we can't help but wonder if GM has done their classic move of shooting themselves in the foot.
      Source: Cadillac


      Cadillac Reveals First-Ever CT4-V and CT5-V
      Expanded lineup adds more choices for spirited performance. Highlights include available Super Cruise, AWD, Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, eLSD and new V-Mode Driven by Cadillac’s latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled today, expanding choices for the brand’s V-Series performance sub-brand.
      Following the 2019 CT6-V, they grow the V-Series family with even more levels of performance, while preserving the lineage established by the original V-Series lineup introduced in 2004.   
      “The new V-Series sedan lineup defines modern sophistication by combining luxury appointments with thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast,” said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer. “We are inviting even more customers into the V-Series family by adding a new level of elevated performance between our Sport models and the ultimate, high-performance track capability that the V-Series has grown to represent.”
      The first-ever CT4 and recently introduced CT5 represent Cadillac’s realigned sedan portfolio, characterized by new proportions, innovative technologies and more appearance and performance choices. Each is built on Cadillac’s award-winning rear-wheel-drive Alpha architecture, with the V-Series models developed to deliver the ultimate blend of performance, presence and road-going refinement.
      Both share the latest standard V-Series performance technologies, including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization. Each model is available in RWD or AWD and features a 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist and a limited-slip rear differential on CT4-V and electronic limited-slip differential on CT5-V.
      Cadillac’s exclusive Super Cruise1, the first true hands-free driver assistance feature for the freeway, is available on more than 130,000 miles of limited-access freeways in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available on both new V-Series models.  
      “The new lineup expands the V-Series ethos, drawing more customers into the Cadillac Performance family, and the newest Vs are focused on elevated athleticism and luxurious refinement for customers wanting a dynamic daily drive,” said Mark Reuss, GM president. “And this is only the beginning of the V family. Cadillac’s passion for performance shines on a racetrack. Stay tuned.”
      Vehicle highlights

      CT5-V — The first-ever CT5-V builds on the precision-focused details of the all-new luxury sedan introduced earlier this year to offer elevated road performance and an engaging driving experience.  
      Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 3.0L Twin Turbo V-6 engine, which uses low-inertia turbochargers to enhance power production across the rpm band. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 355 horsepower (265 kW), pending SAE certification. 10-speed automatic transmission. Electronic limited-slip rear differential. Standard RWD and available AWD. V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0. Performance Traction Management. Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode. Brembo front braking system. 19-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD). Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; unique rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips. Super Cruise1 available. Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control. CT4-V — Developed for a new generation of sedan customers, the first-ever CT4 blends nimble handling and Cadillac’s signature technology. The CT4-V takes these traits further, infusing the brand’s racing DNA for a dynamic, responsive and exhilarating driving experience.   
      Powered by Cadillac’s high-output 2.7L Turbo engine featuring a unique three-step sliding camshaft that helps optimize performance at all speeds. It is rated at a Cadillac-estimated 320 horsepower (239 kW), pending SAE certification. 10-speed automatic. Limited-slip rear differential. V-Series performance chassis with Magnetic Ride Control 4.0 (on RWD) or ZF MVS passive dampers (on AWD). Vehicle Control Mode with customizable V-Mode. Brembo front braking system. 18-inch wheels and summer-only performance tires2 (all-season tires available with AWD). Near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution for an exceptional feeling of balance and control. Dark exterior accents and V-Series mesh grilles; quad exhaust tips, unique rear spoiler design that helps reduce rear lift while increasing grip for the rear tires. Super Cruise1 available. Unique performance persona instrument cluster and V-Mode steering wheel control. MORE TO COME
      The CT4-V and CT5-V go on sale early in the 2020 calendar year, with production at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility in Michigan. Additional product information, as well as details on additional V-Series variants and CT4 Luxury, Premium Luxury and Sport models, will be announced at a later date.
    • William Maley
      Mercedez Benz News Mercedes-Benz Plans To Slice Down Models and Trims in U.S.
      By William Maley
      Did you know that Mercedes-Benz has nearly 30 models on sale in the U.S. at the moment? Factor in the various engine choices and body styles and you're looking at nearly 90 different models. This is causing Mercedes-Benz and their dealers a number of headaches dealing with it.
      "It has gotten to the point of being just too much to manage customer model confusion, vehicle logistics and manufacturing. Each of these models require marketing support, education at the dealer level, even service and parts inventory," said Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting at LMC Automotive.
      Mercedes is going to do something about it. Earlier this month, the German automaker told dealers at a national meeting in Las Vegas they would be cutting back on the number of models it offers within the next twelve months.
      "We are going to see models go away within the next 12 months. Within the next 90 days, we might see some of those announcements," according to one unnamed dealer who was at the meeting.
      The automaker also announced that it would be scaling back the number of options and equipment packages it offers. Poor selling options would be dropped, while popular ones would become "standard equipment on certain models" or tacked "onto existing feature packages."
      What models may get the ax? We know that the SLC roadster will be leaving the lineup next year due to slumping sales. Automotive News speculates the C-Class coupe/cabrio and S-Class coupe/cabrio could also go due to sales falling.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...