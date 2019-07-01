Mercedes to Launch A250e Plug-In Hybrid Hatchback

The EU and China get a version of the A-Class that we don't get here in the states, the A200 hatchback. The A200 is powered by a 1.3-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder that produces 158 hp and 148 lb-ft of torque. Coming in September at the Frankfurt Auto Show, Mercedes will be unveiling a plug-in hybrid version of the car dubbed the A250e. The A250e will sport the same 1.3 liter engine, but will have an electric motor built into the 8-speed transmission that provides 101 hp and 221 lb-ft of torque.
Power for the electric motor comes from a 15 kWh battery stored under the luggage area floor and a reconfigured rear suspension. In the European cycle, the car is said to be able to go over 37 miles in electric only mode with a top EV speed of 87 mph. DC fast charging should be available. Performance of the A250e is suppose to match the performance of the non-hybrid A250 model, a version not sold in the U.S. (We only get the A220 and A35 AMG)
Why are we taking the time to tell you about a vehicle that is unlikely to be sold in the U.S.? Because it is just the first in a series of plug-in hybrid powertrain upgrades that will be coming to the Mercedes-Benz lineup. Expect to see a version of this powertrain in the CLA and the just launched GLB over the coming year. Those models are more likely to make it to the U.S. market.
