  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2020 Nissan Versa Pricing Released

      ...No longer the cheapest you can buy...

    The Nissan Versa once held the dubious title of being the cheapest new car you could buy.  Now, with the all new 2020 Nissan Versa, Nissan hopes to bring the sub-compact a little bit more premium and with that the Versa goes up in price.   Now coming only in a sedan (The Kicks has replaced the Versa Note), the Versa wears one of the more stylish exteriors for the sub-compact class. The engine is a next generation 1.6 liter 4-cylinder, with an increase in horsepower to 122.  Fuel economy is rated at 32 city / 40 highway / 35 combined. 

    Those of you who prefer to row your own gears instead of letting Nissan's CVT do it are limited to buying the base model Versa S, starting at $14,730. Above that, all models come with the CVT.

    Model/Engine/Transmission

     

    Versa S 1.6 5MT

    $14,730 USD

    Versa S 1.6 Xtronic

    $16,400 USD

    Versa SV 1.6 Xtronic

    $17,640 USD

    Versa SR 1.6 Xtronic

    $18,240 USD

     

    Destination and Handling $895.

    These prices are roughly a $2,000 increase over the current car. But you do get a lot more for your money.   Nissan Safety Shield 360 is standard on the SV and SR. Available equipment includes heated front seats, 60/40-split fold-down rear seat, and Automatic Climate Control, bigger wheels, and intelligent cruise control. 

    The 2020 Nissan Versa is available at dealerships soon. 

     

    Source: Nissan News

