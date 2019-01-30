Jump to content
    Ghosn Claims His Arrest is Due to "plot and treason" By Nissan Executives

      "[Have I] done [something] inappropriate? I am not a lawyer, I don't know the interpretation of [such] facts."

    Carlos Ghosn has been sitting in a Japanese jail cell since mid-November on charges financial violations, including under-reporting compensation. It is unclear what awaits him in the coming months, but he believes that his downfall is due the result of "plot and treason" by Nissan executives opposed to plans of a merger between Nissan and Renault.

    Today, the Nikkei Asian Review published an exclusive interview with Ghosn from the detention center he is currently being held at. This is quite surprising as Ghosn has been "barred from meeting with his family or Nissan employees".

    During the short interview (about 20 minutes), Ghosn dismissed various accusations ranging from his 19-year reign at Nissan being a "dictatorship," to the numerous financial charges he is currently facing. One of those charges deals with $14.7 million in payments to a company run by Saudi businessman Khaled al-Juffali. Ghosn said "the executive in charge of the region signed [the approval]," and the funds came from Ghosn's "CEO reserve," a pot of money that he was free to decide how to spend.

    "[Have I] done [something] inappropriate? I am not a lawyer, I don't know the interpretation of [such] facts," Ghosn said.

    "These are known by everybody, why didn't they tell me?"

    Ghosn also talked about the plans for the deeper integration of Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi. The plan was to have the three closely integrated to ensure "autonomy under one holding company." Ghosn also revealed that he wanted to have Mitsubishi Motors CEO Osamu Masuko in the talks about the integration, but Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa wanted to keep the talks "one-on-one". Allies of Ghosn believed some Nissan executives were worried that Ghosn's power could increase under the integration, prompting them to work with Tokyo prosecutors.

    A Nissan spokesman told Bloomberg that Saikawa previously refuted the notion of a coup.

    “Nissan’s investigation uncovered substantial and convincing evidence of misconduct,” the company said in a statement.

    Source: Nikkei Asian Review, Bloomberg


    Drew Dowdell

    "I didn't know it was wrong! Why didn't someone stop me?!"

    uh... I don't think that's going to be the best defense in court. 

    A Horse With No Name
    12 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    "I didn't know it was wrong! Why didn't someone stop me?!"

    uh... I don't think that's going to be the best defense in court. 

    That seems to be the rage in terms of defense...both in terms of white collar corporate crime and our elected leaders.

    oldshurst442
    Quote

    "CEO reserve," a pot of money that he was free to decide how to spend.

     

    Yeah...but...THAT is the key to his defense...

    This reminds me of Howard Hughes. OK...I may not know Hughes' full story, but I got the gist of it through the movie and this is the scene Im talking about...

    And the real senate hearings are very close to how it happened in the movie. Ive listened to the real hearings on Youtube as well..

     

    You know...if it werent illegal for him to have a CEO reserve and for him to use it as he saw fit...well...

    Like he said...

    Quote

     

    "[Have I] done [something] inappropriate? I am not a lawyer, I don't know the interpretation of [such] facts," Ghosn said.

    "These are known by everybody, why didn't they tell me?"

     

     

    Howard Hughes was a tad smarter than him though...Howard told it how it was and maybe how possibly still is...

    EVERYBODY DOES IT...AND UNLESS THERE IS A LAW AGAINST IT, IT AINT ILLEGAL...IF IT IT'S MORALLY NOT CORRECT DO IT, THEN THE POWERS THAT BE TO CHANGE THE LAWS TO BE ILLEGAL...AND THEN I AND EVERYBODY ELSE WILL CHANGE HOW THEY DO BUSINESS...

    Now...this is not the same as Goshn's situation. But like he said, let the lawyers figure it out what is legal and illegal to what he has done...

    Edited by oldshurst442
    ocnblu

    Still siding with Ghosn.  The charges smell preposterous.  This is Japanese racism at work.

