Nissan Titan XD Heads Down Under

The Nissan Titan XD is heading down to Australia. No, Nissan isn't importing into the country. Instead, Australian conversion specialist and importer Performax International will be bringing the truck to Australia.

Performax will be offering the Titan XD in a regular or crew cab with prices ranging from $105,000 to $139,000 AUD ($79,119.89 to $104,739.66). A large chunk of the cost comes from the company converting the truck from left-hand to right-hand drive. The only engine Performax will offer is the 5.0L Cummins turbodiesel V8 with 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. Servicing can be done at various service centers around Australia.

Performax has a history of converting vehicles to RHD. Currently, the company offers conversions of the Chevrolet Camaro, Corvette, Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD, Ford's F-Series trucks, and Toyota Tundra.

Source: CarAdvice, Motoring

Pic Credit: Performax