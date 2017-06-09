  • Sign in to follow this  
    Nissan Titan XD Heads Down Under

    By William Maley

      • Australians will soon be able to purchase a Titan XD

    The Nissan Titan XD is heading down to Australia. No, Nissan isn't importing into the country. Instead, Australian conversion specialist and importer Performax International will be bringing the truck to Australia.

    Performax will be offering the Titan XD in a regular or crew cab with prices ranging from $105,000 to $139,000 AUD ($79,119.89 to $104,739.66). A large chunk of the cost comes from the company converting the truck from left-hand to right-hand drive. The only engine Performax will offer is the 5.0L Cummins turbodiesel V8 with 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque. Servicing can be done at various service centers around Australia.

    Performax has a history of converting vehicles to RHD. Currently, the company offers conversions of the Chevrolet Camaro, Corvette, Silverado HD, GMC Sierra HD, Ford's F-Series trucks, and Toyota Tundra.

    Source: CarAdvice, Motoring
    Pic Credit: Performax

    dfelt

    Weird, these have got to be some of the worst trucks around and I just cannot see why anyone would spend the crazy increase in money to import it, convert it and then buy. PASS!

    A Horse With No Name
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Weird, these have got to be some of the worst trucks around and I just cannot see why anyone would spend the crazy increase in money to import it, convert it and then buy. PASS!

    They could call it the out back... because it really does look like ass.

