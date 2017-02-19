Rumorpile: PSA and GM Reach An Agreement on Opel, Announcement Expected Next Week

Only a few weeks after first learning about the talks between General Motors and PSA Group on the possible purchase of Opel/Vauxhall, Reuters reports that a deal has been reached.

This afternoon, two sources told the news service the board of PSA Group approved the deal. An announcement about the purchase is expected on Monday. Also, Opel cut short a town hall meeting today at their headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany due to management being unable to discuss details about the potential acquisition. A town hall meeting possibly discussing this will take place on Monday morning.

Details about the deal are being kept under wraps, but earlier in the week, sources revealed that the two parties had narrowed the differences on the almost $10 billion in Opel pension liabilities and other issues.

Source: Reuters