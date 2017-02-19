  • Sign in to follow this  
    Rumorpile: PSA and GM Reach An Agreement on Opel, Announcement Expected Next Week

    By William Maley

      • Rumor has it that a deal has been reached by PSA and GM on Opel

    Only a few weeks after first learning about the talks between General Motors and PSA Group on the possible purchase of Opel/Vauxhall, Reuters reports that a deal has been reached.

    This afternoon, two sources told the news service the board of PSA Group approved the deal. An announcement about the purchase is expected on Monday. Also, Opel cut short a town hall meeting today at their headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany due to management being unable to discuss details about the potential acquisition. A town hall meeting possibly discussing this will take place on Monday morning.

    Details about the deal are being kept under wraps, but earlier in the week, sources revealed that the two parties had narrowed the differences on the almost $10 billion in Opel pension liabilities and other issues. 

    Source: Reuters

    hyperv6

    It will be interesting to see all the details. 

    I expect this to really help GM stock and then we will see GM make an announcement on their future global plans to capitalize on the higher stock prices. 

    What we do know GM has been doing well even losing baskets of money at Opel. This proves GM can survive with nothing in Europe. But I see it as a reset as they will re enter the market but just how will they do it is the question. This time it will be important to connect the product and make it relevant. 

    The main deal is they will be able to focus on making money not just trying to stop losing money and that should help. 

    regfootball

    I want to know if GM and PSA will share platform and powertrain development or anything else going forward.  Friendly cooperation?

    hyperv6
    45 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    I want to know if GM and PSA will share platform and powertrain development or anything else going forward.  Friendly cooperation?

    Well PSA has nothing to offer GM they really want or need do they? 

    GM really can do anything they want with all their other assets globally. Only sharing the Regal with Buick and China also Holden are the real need till they move to a new gen. 

