Peugeot Could Make Landfall in U.S. As Soon as 2022

We previously had reported that Peugeot was planning on returning to the U.S. by 2026. After having been turned down by FCA for an offer of a merger, The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Peugeot is accelerating its plans for a US return to happen in 3 to 4 years, that means as soon as 2022.
One advantage they have is their recent acquisition of Opel from General Motors. Through that acquisition, Peugeot gained a number of engineers who have experience designing vehicles for the U.S. market. According to PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, anything Peugeot currently builds is up for consideration to bring to the US market, though it has been hinted that the initial offering will be in the mid-size and compact segments.
Peugeot is also looking to disrupt the sales process as well. While they still may use a dealership network, executives appear focused on a new method of vehicle delivery, perhaps using a methodology similar to Carvana where the process is primarily completed online.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.