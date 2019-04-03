Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Peugeot Could Make Landfall in U.S. As Soon as 2022

      .... speeding up the timeline....

    We previously had reported that Peugeot was planning on returning to the U.S. by 2026. After having been turned down by FCA for an offer of a mergerThe Wall Street Journal is reporting that Peugeot is accelerating its plans for a US return to happen in 3 to 4 years, that means as soon as 2022.

    One advantage they have is their recent acquisition of Opel from General Motors. Through that acquisition, Peugeot gained a number of engineers who have experience designing vehicles for the U.S. market. According to  PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, anything Peugeot currently builds is up for consideration to bring to the US market, though it has been hinted that the initial offering will be in the mid-size and compact segments. 

    Peugeot is also looking to disrupt the sales process as well.  While they still may use a dealership network, executives appear focused on a new method of vehicle delivery, perhaps using a methodology similar to Carvana where the process is primarily completed online. 

    Source: The Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

    balthazar

    PSA have any plans to at least check the sales charts of fiat & alfa?
    'cause Peugeot is in the very same, tiny basket of 'who-asked-you-to?'.

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    PSA have any plans to at least check the sales charts of fiat & alfa?
    'cause Peugeot is in the very same, tiny basket of 'who-asked-you-to?'.

    It really depends on what they decide to bring over.   Fiat is even more niche than failing Mini. Alfa already has a reputation for poor reliability.  I don't think those two things will apply to Peugeot... at least at first. 

    dfelt

    I think Peugeot is hurting just as bad as everyone else trying to sell in Socialist Europe. Sales are declining, people are happy with mass transit and as such, only the US market and China offer growth or death to these auto companies. FCA is alive due to the power and money of the US brands they took over and then wasted the billions on stupid Fiat and Alfa. Hopefully Peugeot truly maximizes using the Opel Engineers and brings products Americans will buy, not quirky ugly French stuff.

    If they build and bring what Americans will buy, Peugeot might be successful, yet like an elephant, I remember the garbage they brought last time, they have a big hill to convince me they can offer something better than the existing American or Asian name plates offer or the over rated German brands.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    I think Peugeot is hurting just as bad as everyone else trying to sell in Socialist Europe. Sales are declining, people are happy with mass transit and as such, only the US market and China offer growth or death to these auto companies. FCA is alive due to the power and money of the US brands they took over and then wasted the billions on stupid Fiat and Alfa. Hopefully Peugeot truly maximizes using the Opel Engineers and brings products Americans will buy, not quirky ugly French stuff.

    If they build and bring what Americans will buy, Peugeot might be successful, yet like an elephant, I remember the garbage they brought last time, they have a big hill to convince me they can offer something better than the existing American or Asian name plates offer or the over rated German brands.

    Sales in Europe are not declining year over year. Not sure where you're getting that information from. 

     

    dfelt
    10 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Sales in Europe are not declining year over year. Not sure where you're getting that information from. 

     

    I admit that I have not seen specific numbers for them in Europe just the BCC that says over all European auto sales are in serious decline. If they are staying flat that is good for them.

    I truly hope they maximize the Opel experience and bring in something that will be a hit here as an alternative to what is here but not so far out there that is just sits.

    riviera74
    36 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Celine Dion?

     

    Celine Dion is not from Europe; she is French Canadian.  Otherwise, good point.

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, riviera74 said:

    Celine Dion is not from Europe; she is French Canadian.  Otherwise, good point.

     

     

     

    ......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

     

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Louis_Chevrolet

     

    Life and career[edit]

    Early life[edit]

    The second child of French-Swiss parents Joseph-Félicien and Marie-Anne Angéline (née Mahon), Louis-Joseph Chevrolet was born in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Canton of Neuchâtel, a center of watchmaking in northwestern Switzerland. In 1886, Chevrolet's family left Switzerland to live in Beaune, in the Côte-d'Or département of France. There, as a young man, Louis developed his mechanical skills and interest in bicycle racing.

    Chevrolet worked for the Roblin mechanics shop from 1895 to 1899. He then went to Paris, where he worked for a short time before emigrating to Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 1900 to work as a mechanic. The following year, he moved to New York City, where he worked briefly for a fellow Swiss immigrant's engineering company, then moved to the Brooklyn operations of the French car manufacturer de Dion-Bouton.

    ......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Antoine_de_la_Mothe_Cadillac

     

    Early life

    [Cadillac was born Antoine Laumet on March 5, 1658, in the small town of Saint-Nicolas-de-la-Grave in the French Province of Gascony (today in the Tarn-et-Garonne département of the Occitanie administrative region).[6] His father, Jean Laumet, was born in the village of Caumont-sur-Garonne (Occitania).

     

    He went back and forth between France, New France and New England and founded Detroit...and later his name would be on luxury cars...

    ......................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................

     

     

    What does all this have to do with Peugeot and Celine Dion being French Canadian and not European?

    Well...there is a message in all these links...find it...:D

     

    Edited by oldshurst442

    Robert Hall
    10 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

     

    What does all this have to do with Peugeot and Celine Dion being French Canadian and not European?

    Well...there is a message in all these links...find it...:D

     

    Well, two GM brands have French roots--directly and indirectly.  As an aside, for French-Canadian singers I prefer Mylene Farmer, and for French musicians/bands I like M83 and Kavinsky.  

    oldshurst442
    5 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    Well, two GM brands have French roots--directly and indirectly.  As an aside, for French-Canadian singers I prefer Mylene Farmer, and for French musicians/bands I like M83 and Kavinsky.  

    And while Celine was born in Quebec, in New France if you will, and not in France, making her, yes, Canadian, she does have roots that go back to France. So, while Celine is not European, she is French.  Peugeot is French.  

    A connection was made

    And the Charles De Gaulle  snippet was to prove that relations between France and her former colony that was forgotten to left to die and capitulate to her English enemies, well, it was to show that France finally has acknowledged that a colony did exist at one time in North America and that France has got Quebec's back to fight for her French rights. 

    Well, it was more to stick it to English Canada more than anything else.  Not that Quebec wanted France to help out and not that France was going to help out anyway. It was just a very vocal way to say to the English world🖕 for whatever reason. 

