Peugeot Selected As Brand for PSA's Return to U.S.

PSA has been mulling a return to the United states since at least 2014. We reported in March of 2016 that DS was the most likely brand to mark the return of the French automaker to these shores. Now, PSA has made the announcement that Peugeot has been the brand selected, beating out Citroën, DS, and the recently acquired Opel brand.

Peugeot left the U.S. market in 1991 after selling only 4,292 vehicles the year prior.

PSA will start in 15 U.S. states and 4 Canadian provinces that have a higher rate of import vehicle sales.

The vehicles would be sourced from both Europe and China.

No firm time frame has been announced for the arrival of Peugeot in the U.S., the company only states that it wants to have its vehicles here by 2026.