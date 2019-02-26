Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Peugeot Selected As Brand for PSA's Return to U.S.

      DS, Citroën, and Opel to stay in Europe for now

    PSA has been mulling a return to the United states since at least 2014.  We reported in March of 2016 that DS was the most likely brand to mark the return of the French automaker to these shores. Now, PSA has made the announcement that Peugeot has been the brand selected, beating out Citroën, DS, and the recently acquired Opel brand.

    Peugeot left the U.S. market in 1991 after selling only 4,292 vehicles the year prior. 

    PSA will start in 15 U.S. states and 4 Canadian provinces that have a higher rate of import vehicle sales. 

    The vehicles would be sourced from both Europe and China. 

    No firm time frame has been announced for the arrival of Peugeot in the U.S., the company only states that it wants to have its vehicles here by 2026.

    Edited by Drew Dowdell


    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    Drew Dowdell
    3 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    What a colossal waste of time.

    Why? At least it's better than the Chinese cars.  Peugeot has been building cars for a long time.

    balthazar

    Should have stuck to coffee mills.

    Seriously, what does anyone expect them to bring to the market that's not already here 25 times over? Yet another plate of generic, plasticized, alpha-numeric FWD 4-cyl/ hybrid/ eventual EV sedans and CUVs? Isn't there already an oversaturation of CUVs and a increasingly rejected sedan pool? And it's not from India or China, so it'll be positioned upscale, price-wise. The '19 508 starts at $35K in the UK, the (0-60 in 8 seconds) GT starts at $48K. They'll be more here.

    Who's been out there in the US market, wringing their hands/ praying on their knees that their sedan needs would ONLY be satisfied if peugeot was available??

    Drew- do you in any way feel there's a shortage of brands/models on the USDM?

×