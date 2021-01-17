Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Peugeot's Boss Has Second Thoughts on U.S. Return

      Peugeot & U.S.: Its Complicated Due to Stellantis

    Yesterday, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Groupe PSA officially merged to become Stellantis, the fourth-largest automaker in the world. But this merge has produced some consequences that need to be addressed. One of those being Peugeot's re-entry back in to the U.S.

    “We were last speaking about [Peugeot’s U.S. re-entry] a year and a half ago, before Stellantis. We can’t not take into account that in the coming days Peugeot will be part of this new world. I imagine in the coming months due to the new strategy we will have to adapt and reconsider all elements, including this one,” said Peugeot CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato to Automotive News.

    A key reason for this reconsideration not wanting overlap brands in the U.S.

    This is a polar opposite to comments made last year by Larry Dominique, CEO of PSA North America.

    Quote

    "My role is to grow the PSA business in North America, growing our mobility capability and preparing for the launch of Peugeot."

    "I don't have a full-sized truck,. But the C and D segments are what's relevant to us. The C and D segments are high volume and important to North America. That's where we're going to focus initially,"

    Imparto's focus for Peugeot in the near future is concentrating on its core markets - Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. There are also plans to get the brand back on track in China. As for the U.S., Imparto said it was "still on the table" down the road.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    David

    I agree that Peugeot will cause overlap and nothing to gain except for those that hate all things American and only want European auto's. Small market to be sure, I think it would be better to badge Peugeot as Chrysler products and use the brand awareness to grow Chrysler sales.

    smk4565

    I imagine in a few years all these products are going to be pretty similar.   Stellantis is going to come up with a couple transmissions, a few engines, 1 infotainment system, and regardless of which brand you buy from, most of the car will come from the same parts bin.  So whether the car is called Dodge, Chrysler, Opel, Peugeot, etc, it will be similar with the exception of the styling on the front and rear fascias.

    balthazar

    ^ That would include all mainstreams brands. The auto industry has been seeing 'suburban sprawl' for decades (tromping thru each other's segments), and CAFE & consumer demands have been forcing homogenization for just as long. When a mercedes & a hyundai are commonly mistaken for each other, you know we're on the downside of the curve and the ride's end is nigh.

