2018 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Add More Power

Sharper design, greater performance – the 2018 Porsche 718 GTS Models

More power, exclusive equipment

October 17, 2017, Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche is expanding the mid-engine 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman model lines with new GTS models. A newly developed intake plenum and an optimized turbocharger increases the output of the 2.5 liter flat-four cylinder engine to 365 horsepower. This is 15 horsepower more than on the 718 S models and up to 35 horsepower more compared to the previous generation of naturally aspirated Boxster and Cayman GTS variants. Like all 718 model variants, the new GTS derivatives come standard with a six-speed manual transmission. The seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission is available to order as an option. A number of performance-enhancing options such as Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) including a mechanical rear-differential lock or the Sport Chrono Package are standard on the GTS models, as well as Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which reduces the ride height by 0.39 inches (10 millimeters) compared to the standard suspension on other 718 Boxster and Cayman models.

Increased performance with more power

The maximum torque of up to 317 lb-ft (309 lb-ft on manual transmission models) is available across a broad power band from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm (1,900 to 5,500 rpm on manual transmission models) and further improves acceleration. When equipped with the optional PDK transmission both GTS models are capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The top track speed is 180 mph.

Characteristic GTS: black accents inside and out

The GTS models set themselves apart through distinct visual differences. The Sport Design front fascia underscores the performance of the car. Tinted front indicator lights and taillights, model designations in black, a black lower rear fascia, and black tips on the centrally mounted standard Sport Exhaust System make the GTS models stand out. Black GTS designations on the doors and matte black 20-inch wheels complete the particularly dynamic appearance.

Interior: Standard Alcantara® and Porsche Track Precision App

The interior is also pure GTS. The chronometer of the standard Sport Chrono Package is centrally mounted on the dashboard. The seat centers of the standard Sport Seats Plus are made of Alcantara®. Featuring an embroidered GTS logo on the headrests, they provide particularly high lateral support and comfort. The steering wheel rim, center console armrest, and door armrests are also made of Alcantara®. When the optional Navigation Module and Connect Plus Packages are ordered, the standard Sport Chrono Package also offers the Porsche Track Precision App (PTPA). The app allows performance oriented drivers to automatically record, display, and analyze driving data obtained on closed courses on a smartphone.

Market availability and pricing

The 2018 718 GTS models are now available to order and are expected to arrive at U.S. dealers by March 2018. The base MSRP - excluding the $1,050 delivery, processing, and handling fee - is as follows:

718 Cayman GTS $79,800

718 Boxster GTS $81,900