    2018 Porsche 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS Add More Power

    By William Maley

    Porsche's GTS models bring forth additional performance along with some additional creature comforts. The latest models to get the GTS treatment are the 718 Boxster and Cayman.

    The changes begin with the turbocharged 2.5L four-cylinder boxer engine which now features a new intake and revisions to the turbocharger. Output is rated at 365 horsepower and either 309 or 317 pound-feet of torque (depending on the transmission). A six-speed manual transmission is standard, while a seven-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission is optional. Porsche also fits their Active Suspension System and Porsche Torque Vectoring with a mechanical rear differential on the GTS.

    Outside, the 718 GTS comes with a new front bumper, tinted headlights, 20-inch wheels with a black finish, black rear apron, and black badging. The interior gets Alcantara sport seats, an Alcantrara-wrapped steering wheel, and the Sport Chrono Package.

    Porsche says the 718 Boxster and Cayman GTS are available for order with prices beginning at $80,850 for the Cayman and $82,950 for the Boxster. Prices include a $1,050 destination charge. Deliveries will begin in March.

    Source: Porsche
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Sharper design, greater performance – the 2018 Porsche 718 GTS Models

    • More power, exclusive equipment

    October 17, 2017, Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche is expanding the mid-engine 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman model lines with new GTS models. A newly developed intake plenum and an optimized turbocharger increases the output of the 2.5 liter flat-four cylinder engine to 365 horsepower. This is 15 horsepower more than on the 718 S models and up to 35 horsepower more compared to the previous generation of naturally aspirated Boxster and Cayman GTS variants. Like all 718 model variants, the new GTS derivatives come standard with a six-speed manual transmission. The seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission is available to order as an option. A number of performance-enhancing options such as Porsche Torque Vectoring (PTV) including a mechanical rear-differential lock or the Sport Chrono Package are standard on the GTS models, as well as Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), which reduces the ride height by 0.39 inches (10 millimeters) compared to the standard suspension on other 718 Boxster and Cayman models.

    Increased performance with more power

    The maximum torque of up to 317 lb-ft (309 lb-ft on manual transmission models) is available across a broad power band from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm (1,900 to 5,500 rpm on manual transmission models) and further improves acceleration. When equipped with the optional PDK transmission both GTS models are capable of accelerating from zero to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds. The top track speed is 180 mph.

    Characteristic GTS: black accents inside and out

    The GTS models set themselves apart through distinct visual differences. The Sport Design front fascia underscores the performance of the car. Tinted front indicator lights and taillights, model designations in black, a black lower rear fascia, and black tips on the centrally mounted standard Sport Exhaust System make the GTS models stand out. Black GTS designations on the doors and matte black 20-inch wheels complete the particularly dynamic appearance.

    Interior: Standard Alcantara® and Porsche Track Precision App

    The interior is also pure GTS. The chronometer of the standard Sport Chrono Package is centrally mounted on the dashboard. The seat centers of the standard Sport Seats Plus are made of Alcantara®. Featuring an embroidered GTS logo on the headrests, they provide particularly high lateral support and comfort. The steering wheel rim, center console armrest, and door armrests are also made of Alcantara®. When the optional Navigation Module and Connect Plus Packages are ordered, the standard Sport Chrono Package also offers the Porsche Track Precision App (PTPA). The app allows performance oriented drivers to automatically record, display, and analyze driving data obtained on closed courses on a smartphone.

    Market availability and pricing

    The 2018 718 GTS models are now available to order and are expected to arrive at U.S. dealers by March 2018. The base MSRP - excluding the $1,050 delivery, processing, and handling fee - is as follows:

    718 Cayman GTS     $79,800 
    718 Boxster GTS      $81,900


    dfelt

    Interior is nice and way better than anything BMW or MB puts out. Yet the exterior is just like the rest of the German builders, same bland design for the last 40 years. It has been awhile since Porsche built a car I was excited about in style. GT3 I think is the last one that was "WOW" "That is COOL" 

    ccap41
    51 minutes ago, William Maley said:

    Output is rated at 365 horsepower and either 309 or 317 pound-feet of torque (depending on the transmission).

    I always find this odd.. Why can't they produce both transmissions that are capable of 317 lb-ft? 

    I remember the RX-8 had a similar situation where the auto had much less power(and/or TQ) than the 6spd. 

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, ccap41 said:

    I always find this odd.. Why can't they produce both transmissions that are capable of 317 lb-ft? 

    I remember the RX-8 had a similar situation where the auto had much less power(and/or TQ) than the 6spd. 

    Agree, why not also have Torque equal to HP or more. American builders can do this with Pushrod engines and yet you have to over rev and have more weight with the overhead cam crap to have high hp and medium torque.

