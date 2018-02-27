Jump to content

    By William Maley

    Porsche Exec: No, We're Still Committed to Diesel

    Mixed messages anyone?

    Just a week ago, we reported that Porsche was getting out of the diesel game as sales of the Macan S Diesel and Panamera 4S Diesel ended. But Porsche's sales chief f Detlev von Platen told Automotive the company is planning to launch a diesel engine for the new Cayenne and possibly offer it in the Macan.

    Wait, what?!

    "We're not saying that we are exiting [diesel]," said von Platen.

    "Presently, the planning process foresees one for the Cayenne and probably for the Macan, too. For the SUV models, it [diesel] makes sense where customers want range and torque."

    Von Planten also downplayed the importance of diesel to the brand.

    "It was never extremely relevant. Only about 14 percent of the 246,000 cars we sell worldwide are a diesel. We see big demand for our plug-in hybrids, especially with the latest generation, now that its electric range was extended to 50 kilometers [up from 36km]. That plays a big role."

    This apparent reversal comes as Germany's highest federal administrative court approved the ban of older diesel vehicles in the cities of cities of Duesseldorf and Stuttgart - the latter being home to Porsche. While it will not affect newer diesels, it only gives the fuel another black eye and will likely cause sales to fall further.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    User Feedback


    dfelt

    Back Pedal to try and save some value in the Diesel's sitting on the lots awaiting to be sold. 

    Black Eye already done, people who buy the Diesel will want a bigger discount. Too Late, cat out of the bag, Diesel is dying fast.

