Second-Generation 2024 Porsche Macan Ditches Internal Combustion Engines

After ten years, Porsche has redesigned the Macan. This time, the German sports car brand unveiled the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo Evs. While the Macan 4 produces 402 horsepower, the Turbo makes 630 horsepower. Those are much bigger numbers compared to the internal combustion engines (ICE).

The new Macan EV has underpinnings co-developed with Audi. This platform is called Premium Platform Electric (PPE) with an 800-volt electrical architecture which will be used on the upcoming Audi A6 and Q6 EVs. Later on, an all-electric Cayenne could use this platform.

Porsche uses batteries with Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt with a new capacity of 95 kWh and 100 kwH gross. The Taycan was the first vehicle to utilize 800-volt electrical architecture which reduces copper usage and gives faster charging speeds. Hooked up to an 800-volt DC charger, the Macan can charge up to 270 kW. Plugging in at a 400-volt charger activates the battery pack sensor, splitting the batteries charging in parallel. This helps to reduce charging time.

Porsche's Macan 4 and Turbo use permanent-magnet synchronous motors at each axle, and the rear motor is turned 180 degrees for better rear-biased weight distribution. The combined power for the Macan 4 is 402 horsepower and 479 lb-ft, while the Macan Turbo has 630 horsepower and 833 lb-ft. Both vehicles achieve these figures with an "over-boost" feature, which can be used with Launch control. Macan 4 gets from 0-60 MPH in 4.9 seconds, while the Turbo gets the job done in a scant 3.2 seconds. The top speed for the Macan 4 is 136 MPH and the Macan Turbo is 161 MPH.

These acceleration and top-speed runs were accompanied by a single-speed gearbox, while the Taycan uses a two-speed gearbox. Unfortunately, the Macan is similar to the Taycan, lacking one-pedal driving. The majority of regenerative braking comes from the brake pedal. There are no official EPA figures, but the Macan can regenerate up to 240 kW of energy in braking depending on the state of charge.

Porsche gave the new Macan EV multi-link suspension front and rear. A double-wishbone setup is at the front while the upper wishbone split into two links, moving the steering axis further outboard. Air springs and Porsche Active Suspension (PASM) adaptive dampers are standard on both trim levels. The Macan can now get optional rear-wheel steering which turns the rear wheels up to five degrees depending on speed. Driving at slower speeds turns the rear wheels in the opposite direction while quicker driving turns the rear wheels in the same direction.

Since Porsche's designs are more evolution, the Macan EV keeps a few design cues from the ICE Macan. While the proportions and silhouette remain almost the same, the front end gets Taycan0like daytime running lights (DRLs). Headlights move to the front bumper along with a lower hood line with a shallow frunk. This can be used to haul around charging cables and small items. With a deployable rear spoiler, flaps both in the front fascia and underbody paneling, and other aerodynamic elements, the Macan has a coefficient of 0.25.

Macan's interior is similar to the Porsche Cayenne and Panamera. Inside is a digital gauge cluster with a curved display and a wide-screen infotainment system that plays Spotify and YouTube. Optional is a passenger display along with an augmented reality (AR) heads-up display. Route planning with charging stops has been updated in the infotainment system. There is a lot of technology, but Porsche has kept the tried-and-true physical controls for HVAC and a volume knob.

If you're interested in a Macan EV, you'll have to pony up more than the ICE version. The Macan 4 starts at $80,450, almost $19,000 more than the base gas-powered Macan. Turbo models start at $106,950, or $18,500 more than the top GTS trim level. These are some steep increases in price and are much costlier than its competition. Still, the entry to an electric Porsche drops from $92,550 for a base rear-wheel-drive Taycan to the Macan 4.

Gas-powered, first-generation Macans will continue production in the US. Due to new EU cybersecurity regulations, production of the ICE Macan in the EU has ended, however, Porsche is allowed to sell through the remaining inventory of the previous generation ICE Macan. With the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, Porsche is one step closer to their goal of full electrification of their models.