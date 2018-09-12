Porsche Unveils Two New Short-Term Loan Programs

Porsche announced two new short-term loan programs that will launch as pilots in the United States: Porsche Drive and Porsche Host.

Porsche Drive could be described as "Diet Porsche Passport". Subscribers will be able to reserve a Porsche model from four hours to a full week. After making their selection, a white-glove delivery service will drop off the Porsche vehicle within two hours in the Metro Atlanta area - where the pilot will take place. Pricing will range from $269 for four hours with a Macan or a 718 Cayman or Boxster; to $2,909 for a week-long rental of a 911. Prices don't include taxes and fees.

Porsche Host is a partnership between the company and peer-to-peer car sharing service Turo. Host uses Porsche-approved and trained Turo hosts to offer users a "five-star Porsche experience". Vehicles are owned by the hosts and users have the option of renting the vehicle for day to over a month. The program will be launched in Los Angeles and San Francisco next month.

“We want to offer a choice in how people experience the thrill of driving a Porsche. Our market research shows that consumers want options across a spectrum from access to ownership. The Porsche Drive and Porsche Host pilots are exciting, non-traditional ways to let customers choose how they get behind the wheel of a Porsche,” said Klaus Zellmer, President and CEO of Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Source: Porsche

