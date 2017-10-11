  • Sign in to follow this  
    Porsche Passport is A Subscription Service for Porsche Fans

    By William Maley

      • The Porsche Buffet will soon be open

    Subscription-access to a fleet of vehicles is starting to gain some traction. The latest automaker to join this bandwagon is Porsche.

    Porsche Passport is pretty straightforward - put up a certain amount of cash up every month and you'll get access to a number of Porsche vehicles that will be dropped off you for as long as you want. There are two tiers to Passport. Launch gives you access to eight model variants of the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Cayenne, and Macan for $2,000 per month. Accelerate bumps the price to $3,000 per month, but it expands the variants to 22, including the 911 and Panamera 4S.

    To join, you'll need to pay a one-time $500 activation fee and download the Porsche Passport app. After a background and credit check, you'll be part of the program. The monthly fee includes tax, registration, maintenance, and detailing. There are no caps on mileage or swaps per month.

    Porsche Passport will begin as a pilot program in the Atlanta area - home to Porsche's North America office - beginning in November. If the program proves to be successful, expect more markets to follow.

    Source: Porsche
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Porsche Launches New Sports Car and SUV Subscription Program

    • Porsche Passport provides members with on-demand use of up to 22 model variants

    Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today introduced Porsche Passport, a new sports car and SUV subscription program, which provides members flexible access to Porsche vehicles via a mobile app.

    This month-to-month subscription program offers frequent vehicle exchanges, unrestricted mileage, and on-demand access for up to 22 different Porsche models. In a new relationship with Clutch Technologies, LLC, Porsche Passport will conduct its pilot program in metro Atlanta, which is home to both companies.

    "Our Strategy 2025 vision is to be the most aspirational brand in a new era of mobility and consumer expectations. Catering to customers' desire to experience our sports cars in new ways is a part of our core strategy," said President and CEO Klaus Zellmer of PCNA. "With Porsche Passport, we now offer our customers a simple and flexible driving solution at their fingertips."

    Porsche Passport provides white-glove vehicle delivery in metro Atlanta through two membership plans - "Launch" and "Accelerate."

    • "Launch": Includes on-demand access to eight model variants such as the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, as well as the Macan S and Cayenne, for a monthly fee of $2,000.
    • "Accelerate": Includes on-demand access to 22 model variants such as the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Panamera 4S sports sedan, the Macan GTS and Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUVs, in addition to the vehicles offered in the "Launch" package, for a monthly fee of $3,000.

    Membership plans include vehicle tax and registration, insurance, and maintenance, as well as detailing, for the fixed monthly fee. To sign up, Atlantans can download the Porsche Passport app available on Apple and Android devices to apply for membership. Both plans require a one-time activation fee of $500, and membership approval is dependent on a background and credit check. Once approved, the vehicle will be delivered to the member's requested location in metro Atlanta beginning November 2017. Users can schedule same day or future vehicle exchanges through the Porsche Passport app.

    "Porsche Passport will provide increased choice and flexibility for new target groups in the Atlanta market," said Vince Zappa, President of Clutch Technologies. "Clutch is proud to be the enabling technology behind the service."

    Clutch's technology platform will manage customer interaction as well as the end-to-end service delivery for Porsche Passport. The possibility of future market expansion will be determined after the pilot program. For more information about Porsche Passport, visit www.porschepassport.com or call 404-800-3173.


    dfelt

    Nope not ever gonna happen for me. I see no value in spending thousands a month to swap out auto's like sex partners. 

    I see this solely for those that are badge snobs and want to always be driving something different or at least show up in a different auto fairly often.

    Love auto's but value control of my expenses.

    oldshurst442

    Its a way to keep brand loyalty. And in a finicky world that we live in today in an even more finicky business regarding brand loyalty...I see this as a plus for any brand. 

    It aint for me as this is geared towards people that have massive amounts of disposable income and their cash flow flows like a strong raging river.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar

    That would be interesting if FCA or GM offered something like this with mainstream models for $500 a month, maybe one vehicle change per month. 

    dfelt
    8 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    That would be interesting if FCA or GM offered something like this with mainstream models for $500 a month, maybe one car per month. 

    If they do this say in regards to you pick a category:

    Sub compact

    Compact

    Mid Level

    Full size

    SUV

    Truck

    and they could even have a blend of some say:

    Full size Truck, SUV & car $750 a month. 

    Mid size Truck, CUV & Car $500 a month.

    Compact size CUV & Car $250 a month.

    Sub Compact CUV & Car $175 a month.

    This could as you say drive loyalty to a brand with having them sign on for a minimum 24 months, lower rates or extra benefits if they sign on for a longer term.

    For sure some potential benefits to this. Especially if they include maintenance and insurance.

