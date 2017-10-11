Porsche Passport is A Subscription Service for Porsche Fans

Subscription-access to a fleet of vehicles is starting to gain some traction. The latest automaker to join this bandwagon is Porsche.
Porsche Passport is pretty straightforward - put up a certain amount of cash up every month and you'll get access to a number of Porsche vehicles that will be dropped off you for as long as you want. There are two tiers to Passport. Launch gives you access to eight model variants of the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Cayenne, and Macan for $2,000 per month. Accelerate bumps the price to $3,000 per month, but it expands the variants to 22, including the 911 and Panamera 4S.
To join, you'll need to pay a one-time $500 activation fee and download the Porsche Passport app. After a background and credit check, you'll be part of the program. The monthly fee includes tax, registration, maintenance, and detailing. There are no caps on mileage or swaps per month.
Porsche Passport will begin as a pilot program in the Atlanta area - home to Porsche's North America office - beginning in November. If the program proves to be successful, expect more markets to follow.
Source: Porsche
Press Release is on Page 2
Porsche Launches New Sports Car and SUV Subscription Program
- Porsche Passport provides members with on-demand use of up to 22 model variants
Atlanta, Georgia. Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today introduced Porsche Passport, a new sports car and SUV subscription program, which provides members flexible access to Porsche vehicles via a mobile app.
This month-to-month subscription program offers frequent vehicle exchanges, unrestricted mileage, and on-demand access for up to 22 different Porsche models. In a new relationship with Clutch Technologies, LLC, Porsche Passport will conduct its pilot program in metro Atlanta, which is home to both companies.
"Our Strategy 2025 vision is to be the most aspirational brand in a new era of mobility and consumer expectations. Catering to customers' desire to experience our sports cars in new ways is a part of our core strategy," said President and CEO Klaus Zellmer of PCNA. "With Porsche Passport, we now offer our customers a simple and flexible driving solution at their fingertips."
Porsche Passport provides white-glove vehicle delivery in metro Atlanta through two membership plans - "Launch" and "Accelerate."
- "Launch": Includes on-demand access to eight model variants such as the 718 Boxster and Cayman S, as well as the Macan S and Cayenne, for a monthly fee of $2,000.
- "Accelerate": Includes on-demand access to 22 model variants such as the Porsche 911 Carrera S, the Panamera 4S sports sedan, the Macan GTS and Cayenne S E-Hybrid SUVs, in addition to the vehicles offered in the "Launch" package, for a monthly fee of $3,000.
Membership plans include vehicle tax and registration, insurance, and maintenance, as well as detailing, for the fixed monthly fee. To sign up, Atlantans can download the Porsche Passport app available on Apple and Android devices to apply for membership. Both plans require a one-time activation fee of $500, and membership approval is dependent on a background and credit check. Once approved, the vehicle will be delivered to the member's requested location in metro Atlanta beginning November 2017. Users can schedule same day or future vehicle exchanges through the Porsche Passport app.
"Porsche Passport will provide increased choice and flexibility for new target groups in the Atlanta market," said Vince Zappa, President of Clutch Technologies. "Clutch is proud to be the enabling technology behind the service."
Clutch's technology platform will manage customer interaction as well as the end-to-end service delivery for Porsche Passport. The possibility of future market expansion will be determined after the pilot program. For more information about Porsche Passport, visit www.porschepassport.com or call 404-800-3173.
Report Article
Recommended Comments
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator