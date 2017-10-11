Porsche Passport is A Subscription Service for Porsche Fans

Subscription-access to a fleet of vehicles is starting to gain some traction. The latest automaker to join this bandwagon is Porsche.

Porsche Passport is pretty straightforward - put up a certain amount of cash up every month and you'll get access to a number of Porsche vehicles that will be dropped off you for as long as you want. There are two tiers to Passport. Launch gives you access to eight model variants of the 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Cayenne, and Macan for $2,000 per month. Accelerate bumps the price to $3,000 per month, but it expands the variants to 22, including the 911 and Panamera 4S.

To join, you'll need to pay a one-time $500 activation fee and download the Porsche Passport app. After a background and credit check, you'll be part of the program. The monthly fee includes tax, registration, maintenance, and detailing. There are no caps on mileage or swaps per month.

Porsche Passport will begin as a pilot program in the Atlanta area - home to Porsche's North America office - beginning in November. If the program proves to be successful, expect more markets to follow.

Source: Porsche

