    2017 Ram 1500 EcoDiesels Are Hitting Dealers

    By William Maley

      • But that doesn't mean Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is out of the woods

    After nearly a year-long hiatus, 2017 Ram 1500s with the EcoDiesel option are beginning to show up on dealer lots. According to Automotive News, some dealers started seeing EcoDiesel models arriving towards the end of last month. Other dealers are still waiting for the EcoDiesel models to show up.

    Back in January, the EPA accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of violating emission regulations by failing to disclose eight different software programs used in the EcoDiesel. The agency alleged the software allowed Ram 1500s and Jeep Grand Cherokee EcoDiesels to produce excess pollution. Then in May, the Justice Department filed a civil suit against FCA over the software.

    FCA has been working with the EPA and California Air Resources Board to try and settle this dispute. The company sent new emissions control software that would be used in the 2017 models to the EPA in May. If approved, FCA would install this software on 2014 to 2016 models. In late July, the EPA gave FCA the ok to begin selling Ram 1500s and Grand Cherokee EcoDiesels with the new software.

    It should be noted that FCA began building Ram 1500s with the EcoDiesel back in early July in anticipation of getting the ok. Though it is unclear why FCA waited over two months before shipping them out to dealers.

    But this good news may be short lived. A spokeswoman for the EPA told Automotive News that the 2018 models have yet to be certified.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)


    dfelt

    The slow death of Diesel. I suspect once FCA fullfills their engine contract with the supplier, diesel will be gone from the Jeep and low ram lineup. Hybrids will replace them I suspect.

    Drew Dowdell
    33 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    The slow death of Diesel. I suspect once FCA fullfills their engine contract with the supplier, diesel will be gone from the Jeep and low ram lineup. Hybrids will replace them I suspect.

    FCA is the supplier.   They've owned VMMotori for a few years now.

    I imagine a recall is in order for the vehicles already sold.

    William Maley
    15 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    FCA is the supplier.   They've owned VMMotori for a few years now.

    I imagine a recall is in order for the vehicles already sold.

    and I would be expecting an announcement on that soon.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    FCA is the supplier.   They've owned VMMotori for a few years now.

    I imagine a recall is in order for the vehicles already sold.

    I understand that, yet with Europe pushing now to pretty much kill off Diesel as well as China, I could see them slowly wind down and close VMMotori. I would have to question if they can recoup R&D costs as they move forward especially after 2020 when we have a much bigger selection of EV's on the market and Hybrids.

    1 hour ago, Stew said:

    I can't wait for the Scrambler with the Ecodiesel. 

    I would not count on it, I think if it comes it will be delayed till they make sure they have their existing 2018 models certified and out the door and even then depending on how things take off over the next couple years in EV / Hybrids, a diesel version could get shelved.

    After all GM worked many years on doing a 4.8L Duramax for the Suburban line and then ended up shelving it.

    Miradart

    Given who is running the EPA right now, and his most recent announcement, I expect the 2018 EcoDiesels will be approved once FCA adds the ability for it to burn coal. Haha!!

