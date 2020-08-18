Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2021 Ram 1500 TRX Continues FCA's Hellcat Obsession

      Taking the off-road pickup to 11

    It is no secret that Ram wanted to give the Ford F-150 Raptor a challenge. Look back to TRX concept from 2016 with its off-road suspension and a de-tuned version of the supercharged 6.2L Hellcat V8. Fast-forward to today and Ram has introduced a production version of the TRX and let's just say they took it to the extreme.

    No De-Tuned Hellcat!

    Open the hood of the Ram 1500 TRX and you'll find the 6.2L Hellcat V8 producing 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. 0-60 mph takes a mouth-dropping 4.5 seconds and you'll be past the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds with an exit speed of 108 mph. Sure it isn't the full 707 horsepower, but Ram engineer's had to make some concessions for the TRX's off-road capability.  For example,  a high-mounted air induction system allows the TRX to ford a 32-inch body of water, but also requires more exhaust pipe to allow for easier breathing.

    Other modifications for the V8 include a new oil pan; the alternator being raised up, and a set of heavy duty filters.

    Power is routed to an eight-speed automatic and a four-wheel drive system. Ram employs a a new BorgWarner 48-13 transfer case to handle all of the performance from the Hellcat engine. A locking rear differential completes the four-wheel drive system.

    Not Your Normal 1500's Frame or Suspension

    Ram says the 1500 TRX's frame is 75 percent different from the standard 1500. The differences include thicker high-strength steel, boxed side rails, and certain parts being hydroformed. All of the changes are claimed to hold up better to high impacts such as landing from a jump than competitors (ahem Ford Raptor). 

    A set of Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive shocks with nitrogen-charged remote reservoirs handle damping duty. They can automatically adjust depending on the terrain, but the driver will able to control them via a set of settings. 

    The front suspension features forge aluminum upper and lower control arms, while the five-link rear suspension has a new design to make space for a Dana 60 axle. A set of Goodyear Wrangler Territory 325/65R18 All-Terrain 35-inch tires with 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels provide the traction.

    Not Your Father's Ram

    Its clear that Ram allowed its designers to go mad with the TRX's design. There's a massive hood scoop with lighting, mean looking grille surround, composite fender flares, and a set of optional graphics. Move inside and there are some minor alterations such as a console-mounted shifter, drive mode selector being placed where the dial gear selector would be on other Rams, and a heads-up display - a first for any FCA model.

    So What's the Catch?

    That would be price which begins at $71,690 with a $1,695 destination charge. For the first year of production, Ram will offer a Launch Edition version with a special anvil gray paint and every option in the book for $90,265. You'll won't be waiting too long as the TRX arrives at dealers in the fourth quarter of this year.

    Source: Ram Trucks
    Press Release is on Page 2

    All-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX: Quickest, Fastest and Most Powerful Mass-produced Truck in the World With 702-horsepower 6.2-liter Supercharged HEMI® V-8 Engine

    • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Engineered to Handle the Most Punishing Conditions With Extreme Capability and to Outperform Every Other Truck 
    • 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, the apex predator of the truck world, is engineered to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability, significantly outperforming every other truck
    • New frame extensively uses high-strength steel that increases low-torsion attributes to amplify durability and stability
    • Engineered to deliver a new level of truck performance, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine sets new benchmarks for power and performance among half-ton pickups:
      • Rated at 702 horsepower, 650 lb.-ft. of torque
      • 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.5 seconds; 0-100 mph in 10.5 seconds
      • Quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph
      • Top speed of 118 mph
    • High-torque-capacity TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission delivers quick, crisp gear changes during both normal and performance driving conditions
    • New, innovative dual-path air induction system delivers maximum output and feeds a steady supply of cool, clean air to the engine through the front grille and functional hood scoop
    • Largest air filter in the segment uses dual filter elements and is designed for extreme, dusty environments with four times the dust trapping capacity when compared to the closest competitor
    • Full-time active transfer case features upgraded internals for improved strength, durability
    • All-new, unique suspension system with active damping, inspired by desert off-road racers, incorporates forged aluminum front upper and lower control arms with special attention to caster and camber angles during suspension cycling
    • New independent front suspension system with active damping uses high-strength aluminum to maintain overall strength and durability
    • TRX uses a Dana 60 solid rear axle with a 3.55 ratio featuring full-floating hubs and axle-hop damper for improved traction and axle control on rough surfaces. An electronic locking rear differential is standard for increased performance off-road
    • Designed exclusively for TRX, new front and rear 2.5-inch Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks provide fast reaction time, unbeatable damping and improved heat dissipation for traversing harsh terrain at speeds greater than 100 mph
    • Five-link coil suspension is tuned to deliver the best combination of ride, handling and comfort no matter the road surface
    • Wheel travel is greater than 13 inches at all four corners, an increase of more than 40 percent compared to the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup
    • All-new face of Ram includes modern Ram’s head logo and “R-A-M” badge with flow-through lettering
    • Functional hood scoop is responsible for 50 percent of air entering the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine while the other 50 percent enters through the grille
    • New integrated composite fender flares add 8 inches of body width and feature all-new steel box outers, creating a striking “hourglass” body
    • New LED clearance lamps are cleverly integrated into the hood scoop and front bumper flares, amplifying the new aesthetic of the truck
    • Full LED Adaptive Front-lighting System (AFS) includes twin bi-functional projector headlamps, fog lamps and taillamps with up to 15 degrees of direction control with steering input
    • Most spacious interior in the segment offers new, authentic premium materials, colors and textures, including hand-wrapped leather instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout
    • All-new 2021 Ram TRX features three interior options, including premium cloth and vinyl, premium wrapped leather and suede, or premium wrapped leather and suede with available red and carbon fiber accents
    • New flat-bottom steering wheel offers enhanced hand grips wrapped in leather with optional suede and carbon fiber accents. New aluminum paddle shifters stretch above and below the steering wheel spokes
    • Reimagined center console with maximum storage includes a new performance-oriented floor shifter, wireless charging dock and five USBs, including Type A and C ports
    • Custom specifications plate on the console lid lists which engine is under the hood, the type of supercharger Ram TRX uses, boost output, horsepower and the vehicle-specific Vehicle Identification Number (VIN)
    • Ram TRX-specific transfer case switches are integrated into the dashboard along with Drive Mode selector and Launch Control
    • Uconnect 4C NAV 12-inch touchscreen is standard equipment and includes SiriusXM 360L with Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, which offers a custom listening experience through a 900-watt, 19-speaker Harman Kardon audio system
    • All-new Head-up Display unit makes its FCA vehicle debut and can show up to five different content areas at once
    • TRX touts the first FCA application of Drive Modes and Off-Road Pages with the Uconnect 4C NAV 12-inch touchscreen
    • New Baja drive mode calibrates four-wheel-drive and steering systems, stability control, paddle shifters and suspension for ultimate desert performance, delivering maximum capability on undulating, loose surfaces
    • Available digital rearview mirror replaces the traditional rearview mirror with a 9.2-inch-wide LCD monitor
    • Trailer Reverse Steer Control is an available standalone option on Ram TRX and uses a dial to point the trailer in the desired direction while the system controls the steering wheel
    • More than 100 active and passive safety and security features, including ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and six air bags. Available features include Blind-spot Monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Ready Alert Braking and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, available
    • All-new 18-by-9-inch aluminum wheels are available in both standard and a beadlock-capable option
    • Goodyear Wrangler Territory 325/65/R18 All-Terrain 35-inch tires, developed exclusively for Ram TRX, achieve unmatched levels of wear resistance, traction and reduced road noise
    • Ram TRX offers the largest front brakes in the segment at 15 inches
    • Ram TRX has a maximum payload of 1,310 pounds and maximum trailer tow of 8,100 pounds
    • Ram TRX features a 2-inch ride height increase over Ram 1500, enabling 11.8 inches of ground clearance and capability of up to 32 inches of water fording
    • All-new 2021 Ram TRX underwent rigorous testing in extreme environments across the continental United States to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme confidence, capability and durability

    August 17, 2020 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the apex predator of the truck world and cements Ram Truck as North America’s off-road truck leader. Ram TRX expands the light-duty lineup and sets new benchmarks for power and performance among half-ton pickup trucks with the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine.

    “The all-new 2021 Ram TRX sets the benchmark for extreme performance pickup trucks and solidifies Ram Truck’s position as the off-road truck leader,” said Mike Koval, Head of Ram Brand, FCA - North America. “Ram has a strong history of high-performance trucks and TRX adds to that while expanding the light-duty lineup with the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury and technology.”

    Rated at 702 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine powers the Ram TRX to a top speed of 118 mph. Combined with a high-torque-capacity TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Ram TRX delivers a new level of performance: 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 4.5 seconds and the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 108 mph.

    A proven and reliable high-performance engine, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine delivers top output for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance.

    The 2021 Ram TRX benefits from up to 32 inches of water fording, up to 8,100 pounds towing and a maximum payload capacity of 1,310 pounds.

    New aesthetic design pairs chiseled form with extreme function
    The all-new 2021 Ram TRX features an aggressive stance and an impossibly wide, muscular body wrapped over the top of it. Like a mixed martial arts fighter in a tailored tuxedo, the Ram TRX makes an impactful visual statement with an acute “hourglass” body design that features composite flares and fender wells that have been stretched to cover aggressive 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory 325/65/R18 All-Terrain tires.

    Ram TRX is 8 inches wider when compared to the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup, and the composite flares help to compensate for a 6-inch increase in track width. Normally, Ram 1500 features a wheel that is 8 inches wide, but the TRX design team had to accommodate a wheel that is 9 inches wide.

    The front axle was shifted 20 millimeters forward to accommodate the 35-inch Goodyear Territory All-Terrain tires that were designed exclusively for TRX. The 35-inch tires are available with 18-inch beadlock-ready wheels with accent color-matched rings.

    LED clearance marker lights flank the front bumper, creating a menacing light signature that further sets TRX apart from anything on the road – day or night. A new, aluminum hood features bright LED clearance lights that are integrated in the hood scoop.

    The hood scoop is responsible for 50 percent of air entering the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine while the other 50 percent enters through the grille. Design elements, like the functional hood scoop, are complemented by secondary details, such as the functional air curtain just outboard of the headlamps, relieving high pressure zones at the front corners and allowing air to pass through the fenders.

    A unique R-A-M badge, front grille, hood, skid plates and steel bumpers help the TRX meet extreme functional objectives. The R-A-M badge is bigger when compared to the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup and features a new “flow-through” design that assists with airflow. All-black premium LED headlamps, including twin bi-functional projector headlamps, are standard.

    TRX buyers can choose an optional full-length rock rail for added body/sill protection or traditional off-road powder-coated aluminum running boards. Optional body-side and hood graphics are available as a pair or separately.

    Ram TRX features new box outers made of steel and are wider than that of a traditional Ram 1500. A bed-mounted spare tire carrier is available in addition to the standard full-size spare tire that sits underneath the bed, between the rear axle and trailer hitch. Premium LED taillamps are standard on TRX and the bezels allow for the Blind-spot Monitoring function to see around the extended box outers.

    Closing out the rear of the truck, a large R-A-M badge, similar to that seen on Rebel, stretches across the tailgate. Center identification marker lights, like what is seen on Ram Heavy Duty models, are tucked between the tailgate and rear bumper.

    The new aesthetic is taken to even higher levels of visual impact with oversized tow hooks, found at the front and rear of the truck, and integrated 5-inch dual exhaust ports driving the functional performance objective home.

    High-performance-inspired interior with authentic premium materials
    The 2021 Ram TRX combines all-new features, technology and authentic premium materials with extreme performance, class-leading quality, comfort and durability. The interior design team chose premium textures, colors and material, including available hand-wrapped leather instrument panels for unexpected luxury throughout.

    The all-new 2021 Ram TRX features three interior options, including premium cloth and vinyl, premium wrapped leather and suede, or premium wrapped leather and suede with available red and carbon fiber accents. Based on the Rebel layout, trucks outfitted with a TR Equipment Group will greet occupants with premium cloth and vinyl accents featuring black and Dark Ruby Red surfaces. Opting for the TR1 or TR2 Equipment Group provides an interior based on the Ram 1500 Limited and features an all-black color scheme with leather and suede to give TRX a unique feel. Heated and ventilated premium Natura Plus leather with perforated suede accents cover the front bucket and rear bench seats. The TR1 and TR2 Equipment Groups come standard with medium Greystone stitching and Graphite Metallic accents. The TR2 Equipment Group offers TRX red stitching and carbon fiber accents as an available option.

    Ram TRX features new front seats with enhanced upper bolster support and embroidered logos. TR1 and TR2 Equipment Groups feature a Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment / Pouch Attachment Ladder System (MOLLE/PALS) on the seatback that enables bags and other equipment to be weaved in place.

    A new SRT-signature flat-bottom steering wheel, with enhanced hand grips wrapped in leather with optional suede and carbon fiber accents, enables performance driving. New aluminum paddle shifters stretch above and below the steering wheel spokes, allowing the driver to choose the proper gear with their fingertips.

    A console mounted performance floor shifter, which includes a cast metal main grip wrapped with semi-perforated leather, lends itself to spirited performance driving that TRX was bred for, while maximizing storage. Both the console and paddle shifters mark the debut of each in a Ram truck.

    The Drive Mode selector has been integrated into the dashboard above the transfer case switches and offers different modes of operation, indicated by a TRX pictogram for select environments: Normal, Wet/Snow, Off-road and Baja. A Launch Control button is easily within reach of the driver, sitting to the right of the transfer case switches, and is standard on TRX.

    Reinforcing TRX’s performance chops, an all-new Head-up Display unit can show up to five different content areas at once, including Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. The Head-up Display is available on the TR2 Equipment Group and is a full-color unit accessible through the 12-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen.

    A custom specifications plate on the console lid lists which engine is under the hood, the type of supercharger Ram TRX uses, boost output, horsepower and the vehicle-specific Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

    A new, innovative dual-path induction system enables extreme performance
    The new 2021 Ram TRX is designed for class-leading, uncompromising performance in the harshest environments. Stratospheric power and performance numbers were achieved in part through a new, innovative dual-path air induction system that ensures the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 engine receives a steady supply of clean, cool air regardless of inbound dirt and debris.

    The Ram TRX uses two paths to draw in outside air and routes it to a large, 29-liter air box that filters out dirt, sand, debris and water before getting anywhere near the engine. The innovative dual-path system pulls in outside air from a functional scoop in the hood and the upper edge of the grille. Air entering the grille flows to the bottom front of the air box, guided by tailored panels. The hood scoop ducts air to the bottom rear of the air box via ports that seal to the hood when it is closed. An air box support bar is precision-mounted in the engine compartment during vehicle assembly to ensure the hood intake seals to the air box ducts to prevent engine-heated air from entering the system.

    Directing incoming air to the bottom of the air box helps dirt and water settle out before the air reaches the filter elements, ensuring that the Ram TRX continues to perform in the most grueling environments. A one-way drain in the bottom of the air box evacuates water even when the vehicle is moving. Intake air is drawn upward from the box through twin, heavy-duty air filters that provide 198.4 square inches of filter surface area, four times the dust trapping capacity when compared to the closest competitor, to remove any residual dust or sand before the air is ducted. Unfolded, the filter surface medium covers 13.3 square feet.

    The entire Ram TRX intake system is engineered to minimize power-robbing air restrictions while ensuring only clean, cool air reaches the engine. Industry-standard testing shows that the Ram TRX far exceeds any competitor in the amount of time it can ingest dirty air and debris before performance is diminished. The Ram TRX’s air box is mounted at the top of the engine, making it easy to access should the owner choose to field-clean the high-performance filter elements.

    From modern muscle cars to high-performance SUVs, the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V-8 has earned a reputation as a potent, reliable power source that delivers head-turning power when ordered by the driver’s right foot and is also a smooth, efficient power plant at cruising speeds.

    To best match gear selection and shift points to the driver’s demands, the robust TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic transmission monitors inputs, such as engine torque gradients, throttle kick-down, longitudinal and lateral acceleration, detection of friction, downshifts and road grade. This versatile, well-developed, high-torque-capacity, eight-speed transmission delivers quick acceleration and precise, crisp, quick gear changes, enhancing ride quality to luxury car levels with consistent performance and drivability.

    Launch Control is standard with the 2021 Ram TRX and manages tire slip while launching the vehicle to give the driver consistent straight-line acceleration. Wheel speed sensors watch for driveline-damaging wheel hop at launch and, in milliseconds, provide inputs to the powertrain control module to modify the engine torque to regain full grip.

    The Ram TRX is also equipped with Jump Detection, which uses wheel-speed and ride-height sensors and accelerometers at each corner to identify when the vehicle is airborne and acts to prevent driveline-damaging power spikes. Acting in milliseconds, Jump Detection modifies engine speed and torque, gear selection, transfer case torque split, damping rates and other powertrain and suspension components through the landing to deliver optimum performance.

    Dynamic drive modes
    The 2021 Ram TRX uses performance-tuned software to pre-configure and distinguish five dynamic modes – Auto, Sport, Tow, Snow and Custom – enabling drivers to choose a vehicle setting that ideally meets their requirements and ambient conditions. The drive modes separately control the four-wheel-drive system, throttle response, transmission, paddle shifters, suspension and the electric power steering. All modes use active slip control that prevents binding and excessive slip from front to rear.

    Custom mode allows the driver to personalize the vehicle’s performance with a selectable driving experience, offering a multitude of vehicle system combinations.

    Separately, the Ram TRX features three dynamic off-road modes – Mud/Sand, Rock and Baja – enabling drivers to choose a setting that best fits the terrain around them. Like the on-road modes, the off-road drive modes control several systems, including the four-wheel-drive system, throttle response, transmission, paddle shifters, suspension and steering.

    Engineered to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability
    Designed bolt by bolt to significantly outperform every other truck, the 2021 Ram TRX has been rigorously tested to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability.

    The 2021 Ram TRX’s frame is composed of thicker, optimally shaped, strategically placed high-strength steel that uses low-torsion attributes to increase durability and stability. Sections of the frame are hydroformed for dimensional accuracy, reducing the need for welding, and the side rails are fully boxed. The front rails use high-strength steel and hydroformed sections to set a strong foundation to better handle the front suspension load. Galvanized frame components provide improved corrosion protection.

    The Ram TRX boasts a ground clearance of 11.8 inches due in part to a 2-inch ride height increase when compared with the rest of the 1500 lineup, along with 35-inch tires. This combination enables TRX to clear surface obstacles easily and at high speeds.

    To protect critical components, including the front axle, transfer case, transmission pan and fuel tank, TRX employs five skid plates. A separate skid plate sits at the bottom of the front fascia, mitigating potential damage, and doubles as a belly pan. Heavy-duty gauge steel rock sliders are an available option.

    The use of lightweight, high-strength aluminum closures, including the doors, hood and tailgate, help reduce weight and boost fuel economy. Ram TRX also uses aluminum engine mounts, front axle center section, front suspension and transmission cross-members, front upper and lower control arms, front skid plate, transmission skid plate and steering system gear.

    An all-new independent front suspension system with active damping uses high-strength aluminum to maintain overall strength and durability. The all-new independent front suspension system includes new front upper and lower control arms made of forged aluminum with special attention paid to the caster and camber angles during suspension cycling. The new, longer, substantially sized front upper and lower control arms are constructed of 80-ksi high-strength steel and designed with a focus on additional wheel travel and axle track width. This new suspension system features upgraded components to provide more performance and improved endurance.

    Out back, the Ram TRX’s rear suspension had to clear packaging barriers and the engineering team took that into consideration with this unique application. The result is an innovative and durable solution that produces greater wheel travel without reducing cargo area in the bed.

    The 2021 Ram TRX uses an all-new rear suspension system with active damping and an exclusive five-link coil system for incredible ride characteristics and durability. The frame’s hard points for the five-link suspension system differ when compared to a standard-issue Ram 1500 and allow the Dana 60 rear axle to travel up to 13 inches. Overall, rear-wheel travel is increased to more than 13 inches from the standard 9 inches, or more than 40 percent when compared to the rest of the Ram 1500 lineup.

    The 2021 Ram TRX uses the proven five-link coil suspension configuration and provides better articulation over obstacles than a leaf-spring system. This suspension design reduces friction in the spring system and weighs significantly less than a comparable leaf spring system. At 600 millimeters in length, the robust rear springs are the largest ever applied on a non-commercial production vehicle.

    The robust coil springs are more than up to the task of handling a maximum payload of 1,310 pounds and towing capability of 8,100 pounds.

    New 2.5-inch Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks use precision-machined, single-piece construction comprised of rigid aluminum to reduce and dissipate heat and continuously adjust damping forces for optimal body control and terrain isolation. The adaptive performance shocks feature robust corrosion protection with a durable finish and directional-machined cooling fins aligned with air flow for more effective cooling.

    Dual Electronic Proportional Valves continuously adjust damping forces for precise, independent control of compression and rebound damping. A nitrogen-charged remote reservoir uses a hot-formed, zero-leak tube closure to ensure maximum durability during extreme on- and off-road events.

    A pressure-activated Triple Rod seal has been field-tested for long-lasting durability against contamination and leaks. Ram TRX uses stainless steel braided high-pressure hose to combat corrosion and abrasion while being able to resist up to 5,800 PSI. A high-strength, lightweight rock shield defends the piston rod against incoming rubble with a custom molded escape path for debris.

    The Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive performance shocks have been tuned to demonstrate optimum balance between on-road handling and class-leading off-road capability. Ride comfort, body roll control and handling are significantly improved with the Ram-proprietary Active Terrain Dynamics suspension management system, new shock tuning, hard points and body mount strategy.

    In addition to a standard urethane jounce bumper, the internals of the Bilstein adaptive performance shock feature a Jounce Cut Off to create three zones for progressive bottom-out control during extreme compression events. All modes can reach peak compression damping for the most extreme events.

    The 2021 Ram TRX is a high-performance pickup truck built to handle the most punishing conditions with extreme capability and durability. To clear the elevated benchmarks and performance figures that TRX presents, a Dana 60 rear axle with full floating axle shafts is standard equipment and handles the increased torque output, rear electronic locking differential and 35-inch tires. The Dana 60 rear axle uses an axle hop damper that enables improved traction and axle control on rough surfaces. A new rear axle center section provides balanced performance and a locking differential for increased off-road performance.

    The Ram TRX is equipped with a new BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active transfer case that enables passage through any off-road obstruction or weather condition. This modified transfer case features upgraded internals for improved strength and durability. Ram TRX features a low range of 2.64:1 for rock crawling and can be flat-towed while in neutral.

    Off road, the 2021 Ram TRX will race to 100 mph with ease, and the segment’s largest brakes bring the TRX to a composed halt. Ram TRX relies on a four-wheel disc brake system and a hydraulic compensation unit to enhance brake pedal feel and performance during emergency maneuvers. Up front are two-piston monoblock calipers clamping down on 15-inch inverted hat (outboard venting) rotors for improved cooling. The rear uses single piston calipers with 15-inch rotors to provide incredible stopping power. An electronic parking brake holds the truck steady when applied and is standard.

    For the 2021 Ram TRX, engineers found that to maximize capability, it would call for a 35-inch tire. Developed exclusively for the Ram TRX, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory All-Terrain 325/65R/18 tires, featuring an aggressive tread and sidewall with D-load rating, are assigned the task.

    There are two different wheel designs that are available on TRX, including an 18-by-9-inch optional beadlock-ready wheel straight from the factory.

    An approach angle of 30.2 degrees, breakover angle of 21.9 degrees, departure angle of 23.5 degrees and a ground clearance of 11.8 inches allow the Ram TRX to go anywhere.

    Most technologically advanced pickup ever loaded with innovative, customizable features
    Designed to be the most technologically advanced pickup ever, the new 2021 Ram TRX is loaded with an array of innovative features combined with the award-winning fourth-generation Uconnect system that offers convenience and connected services, keeping Ram truck customers engaged and informed all while keeping their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road or desert path ahead.

    The 2021 Ram TRX interior’s high-tech centerpiece, the Uconnect 4C NAV 12-inch fully configurable touchscreen, is standard and allows for even more customization. Other features include SiriusXM with 360L, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora and personal device integration.

    The touchscreen can house one application, such as the navigation map, across the entire 12-inch screen or can be divided in half, operating two different applications at once. A multifunction switch bank and the optional Trailer Reverse Steer Control sit below the touchscreen, giving physical control of specific features. Redundant HVAC controls are located on both sides of the display.

    An audiophile-quality audio system is offered to immerse passengers in the ultimate sound experience, including a class-exclusive 900-watt premium Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers and 10-inch subwoofer – the finest and most powerful audio system available in a pickup.

    Ram TRX uses a 7-inch thin-film transistor (TFT) cluster that is exclusive to the model and features a lit TRX badge, unique TRX colors and graphics with reconfigurable gauges. The same graphics appear on the 12-inch Uconnect 4C touchscreen, too. This is the first time that Drive Modes and Off-road Performance Pages are displayed on the 12-inch Uconnect 4C screen.

    Performance Pages
    Performance Pages give drivers the tools necessary to become familiar with their vehicle’s performance. The app provides access to real-time vehicle performance information, including timers (such as 0-60 mph elapsed time), g-force, gauges and engine performance. This data can be downloaded to a USB stick, allowing for easy sharing of your driving performance. Owners can also download data to the web. The introduction of the Ram TRX marks the first time Performance Pages is available on an FCA vehicle equipped with the Uconnect 4C NAV with 12-inch display.

    Off-Road Pages
    Off-Road Pages show ride height, the transfer case’s position, the pitch and roll of the vehicle and accessory gauges. The app is accessible through the 7-inch TFT cluster or Uconnect 4C NAV with 12-inch display. The introduction of the Ram TRX marks the first time Off-Road Pages is available on an FCA vehicle equipped with the Uconnect 4C NAV with 12-inch display.

    Forward-facing Camera
    As part of the available 360-degree Surround View Camera system, a forward-facing off-road camera allows obstructions ahead on the trail to be easily seen. The front camera sits under the crossbar that dissects TRX’s grille and can be accessed through the available Off-Road Pages.

    Digital Rearview Mirror
    An available digital rearview mirror option replaces the traditional rearview mirror with a 9.2-inch-wide LCD monitor. The digital rearview mirror displays video in real time from a rear-facing camera and can be turned off to revert back to a traditional reflective mirror.

    More than 100 available advanced safety and security features
    Safety and security were primary drivers in the development of the new 2021 Ram TRX, which offers more than 100 available active and passive safety and security features. Standard features include ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation and six standard air bags. Available features include Blind-spot Monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Ready Alert Braking and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus.

    smk4565

    smk4565

    Posted

    Surprised it took this long, for Botha Raptor competitor and for a Hellcat Ram.  I think there is room for an off road Ram with less power at less price and also something more like the Ram SRT-10 that was a more road focused truck with the Hellcat.

     

    Also don’t know why there isn’t a ZR1 engine in a Silverado, it is easy to drop in a big engine and jack up the price and people will pay it.

     

    Of course is Tesla can pull off the Cybertruck then all bets are off.  

    by smk4565

    oldshurst442
    1 hour ago, smk4565 said:

    Of course is Tesla can pull off the Cybertruck then all bets are off.  

    Not with that design...

    And Musk knows it.  He slyly said that if the market turns off on it, he has a plan B in that he will offer a normal looking truck to peddle...

    https://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/future-cars/a33498255/elon-musk-tesla-normal-pickup-cybertruck/#:~:text=Musk%3A%20Tesla%20Will%20Build%20a%20Normal%20Pickup%20If%20Cybertruck%20Fails&text=And%20if%20people%20don't,no%20problem%2C%22%20Musk%20said.

    Quote

     

    Musk explained that the Cybertruck was born out of a simple desire to build an "awesome" car. And if people don't like it, Musk has a "plan."

    "If it turns out nobody wants to buy a weird-looking truck, we'll build a normal truck, no problem," Musk said. "There's lots of normal trucks out there that look pretty much the same; you can hardly tell the difference. And sure, we could just do some copycat truck; that's easy. So that's our fallback strategy."

     

     

    Im sure the Tesla faithfull will buy the Cybertruck. But how many of them are there?  I personally doubt the Cybertruck will be a success.   Its a cartoon.  Its for shytes and giggles...     Like those gullwing doors on the Model X.   Its for show.  Gullwing doors on anything will always BE a showstopper.  BUT...for a family haulin' SUV, not the greatest choice.  And the sales of the Model X shows EXACTLY how the market sees it...    

    This Cybertruck will be a dud.  

    Its already a dud.  The father of it is already calling it a failure...  I mean...who in their right mind willingly retracts the possible success and admits a successor is in play when the product hasnt even been finalized yet let alone launched for production?

    Musk really has to lay off the ganja... 

     

    smk4565
    29 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Not with that design...

    And Musk knows it.  He slyly said that if the market turns off on it, he has a plan B in that he will offer a normal looking truck to peddle...

    https://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/future-cars/a33498255/elon-musk-tesla-normal-pickup-cybertruck/#:~:text=Musk%3A%20Tesla%20Will%20Build%20a%20Normal%20Pickup%20If%20Cybertruck%20Fails&text=And%20if%20people%20don't,no%20problem%2C%22%20Musk%20said.

     

    Im sure the Tesla faithfull will buy the Cybertruck. But how many of them are there?  I personally doubt the Cybertruck will be a success.   Its a cartoon.  Its for shytes and giggles...     Like those gullwing doors on the Model X.   Its for show.  Gullwing doors on anything will always BE a showstopper.  BUT...for a family haulin' SUV, not the greatest choice.  And the sales of the Model X shows EXACTLY how the market sees it...    

    This Cybertruck will be a dud.  

    Its already a dud.  The father of it is already calling it a failure...  I mean...who in their right mind willingly retracts the possible success and admits a successor is in play when the product hasnt even been finalized yet let alone launched for production?

    Musk really has to lay off the ganja... 

     

    I’d bet on Elon Musk before betting on anyone running GM, Ford or Excellious or whatever the hell the company that builds the Ram truck is called. 
     

    Elon is worth $76 billion, GM’s whole company is worth $42 billion and Ford is worth $27 billion.  So Elon must be doing something right.  Also the billionaires on Wall Street aren’t billionaires by betting on losers and they have bet on Elon.  

    And Ram will make some nice short term profits off the Hellcat TRX, but just all these Dodge/Chrysler products are really dated.  At some point you need actual new stuff.

    daves87rs
      Ram News: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Continues FCA's Hellcat Obsession

      Nice!!
    trinacriabob
      Random Thoughts Thread

      Opera, anyone? . . . Opera window, anyone?
    smk4565
      Ram News: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Continues FCA's Hellcat Obsession

      I’d bet on Elon Musk before betting on anyone running GM, Ford or Excellious or whatever the hell the company that builds the Ram truck is called.    Elon is worth $76 billion, GM’s whole company is worth $42 billion and Ford is worth $27 billion.  So Elon must be doing something right.  Also the billionaires on Wall Street aren’t billionaires by betting on losers and they have bet on Elon.   And Ram will make some nice short term profits off the Hellcat TRX, but just all these Dodge/Chrysler products are really dated.  At some point you need actual new stuff.
    oldshurst442
      Ram News: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Continues FCA's Hellcat Obsession

      Not with that design... And Musk knows it.  He slyly said that if the market turns off on it, he has a plan B in that he will offer a normal looking truck to peddle... https://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/future-cars/a33498255/elon-musk-tesla-normal-pickup-cybertruck/#:~:text=Musk%3A%20Tesla%20Will%20Build%20a%20Normal%20Pickup%20If%20Cybertruck%20Fails&text=And%20if%20people%20don't,no%20problem%2C%22%20Musk%20said.   Im sure the Tesla faithfull will buy the Cybertruck. But how many of them are there?  I personally doubt the Cybertruck will be a success.   Its a cartoon.  Its for shytes and giggles...     Like those gullwing doors on the Model X.   Its for show.  Gullwing doors on anything will always BE a showstopper.  BUT...for a family haulin' SUV, not the greatest choice.  And the sales of the Model X shows EXACTLY how the market sees it...     This Cybertruck will be a dud.   Its already a dud.  The father of it is already calling it a failure...  I mean...who in their right mind willingly retracts the possible success and admits a successor is in play when the product hasnt even been finalized yet let alone launched for production? Musk really has to lay off the ganja...   
    daves87rs
      Word Association

      Purple

