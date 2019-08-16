Jump to content
    Ram 1500 EcoDiesel Pricing Announced

      ...Lowest price diesel half-ton truck....

    Ram has announced the pricing on the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel. The lowest priced model will be a Quad Cab 2wd Tradesman model, starting at $38,585 including destination charges.  The EcoDiesel is a $4,995 option, making it about $3,000 more expensive than a V8 Hemi-eTorque. 

    The EcoDiesel takes the crown as the half-ton diesel with the highest amount of torque, 480 lb-ft at 1,600 rpm, and highest towing capacity in the class at 12,560 lbs. Horsepower is rated at 260 at 3,600 rpm, an 8 percent increase over the previous version. Fuel economy ratings will be announced closer to release in Q4 this year.

    The new EcoDiesel will be available in all trims and configurations including the Ram Classic and the Ram Rebel. 

    Here is how the Ram EcoDiesel stacks up to the completion from GM and Ford. 

    RAM - 260 horsepower / 480 lb-ft at 1,600 rpm
    GM - 277 horsepower / 460 lb-ft at 1,500 rpm
    Ford - 250 horsepower / 440 lb-ft at 1,750 rpm

    Ram Press Release on Page 2


     

    Pricing Announced for New 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

     

    • 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pricing starts at $36,890, plus $1,695 destination
    • New Ram 1500 EcoDiesel produces the highest half-ton diesel torque at 480 lb.-ft. and highest half-ton diesel towing capacity at 12,560 pounds
    • Ram 1500 Rebel now available with EcoDiesel option for the first time
    • Ram focused on establishing powertrain technology leadership in the truck segment
    • Class-exclusive air suspension enhances fuel economy, improves ride control, off-road capability, ease of entry and exit, cargo-loading effort and features automatic load leveling
    August 16, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Ram Truck today announced pricing for the 2020 Ram 1500 powered by the new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) starting at $­­­­­­36,890 for the Tradesman Quad Cab 2WD, plus $1,695 destination.
     
    The EcoDiesel is a $4,995 option, or $3,000 premium over the 5.7-liter HEMI® V-8 eTorque ($3,300 on Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Rebel and Laramie base models).
     
    “The Ram 1500 EcoDiesel offers the best torque and towing among all half-ton diesel trucks,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “Now with a 10-year track record, the Ram brand has emerged as a truck powertrain technology leader. Overall, the Ram 1500 EcoDiesel has outstanding pick-up truck capability and is truly in a class of its own.”
     
    The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is available across all models and configurations, including a first-time offering in the Ram Rebel.
     
    The Ram 1500’s all-new 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel leads the half-ton pickup truck segment in torque with 480 lb.-ft. and diesel towing capability of 12,560 pounds.

    The 2019 Ram 1500 Classic is also offered with the second-generation 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Pricing for the Ram 1500 Classic EcoDiesel (Crew Cab 4x2) starts at $39,140, plus destination.
     
    Fuel economy ratings will be announced closer to when trucks go on sale early in the fourth quarter of this year.
     
    All-new EcoDiesel engine
    The third generation of the turbocharged EcoDiesel V-6 delivers increased torque and horsepower, along with superb fuel economy and minimal levels of noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) to meet the needs of Ram 1500 owners.
     
    In the 2020 Ram 1500, the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is rated at a best-in-class 480 lb.-ft. of torque at 1,600 rpm, a 14 percent increase from the previous-generation EcoDiesel V-6, which peaks 400 rpm earlier. Horsepower increases 8 percent to 260 hp at 3,600 rpm.
     
    Several significant changes contribute to the new EcoDiesel’s improved dynamic and fuel economy performance.
    • A new-generation water-cooled turbocharger with variable geometry is more efficient and provides improved response as engine rpms rise and fall
    • Redesigned intake ports to improve engine performance and fuel economy
    • Introduction of a dual, high-pressure and low-pressure exhaust gas recirculation system, a first for a diesel engine in North America. The EcoDiesel’s existing high-pressure EGR, with cooling exhaust gases drawn from the exhaust manifold, is augmented with a low-pressure EGR system that draws exhaust gases after they exit the diesel particulate filter. The addition of cooler, low-pressure exhaust gas makes a significant contribution to improved fuel economy and lower oxides of nitrogen (NOx)
    • The compression ratio is changed to 16.0:1 from 16.5:1, which helps reduce exhaust emissions, particularly NOx
    • Redesigned high-pressure (29,000 psi/2,000 bar) direct-injection fuel injector nozzles
    • Combustion chamber geometry optimized to improve fuel economy
    • Redesigned aluminum-alloy pistons improve fuel economy. The redesigned pistons use thinner piston rings and coating on the side skits to reduce friction
    • The piston pin is offset 0.3 degrees from the centerline to reduce “piston slap” against the cylinder wall, minimizing NVH
    • The lower portion of the two-piece oil sump uses a sandwiched polymer/metal material to reduce NVH
    • The Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system is 50 percent larger and incorporates a new-generation diesel oxidation catalyst with the Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) system to reduce NOx
    • New-generation brake system vacuum pump with low-friction blades contributes to improved fuel economy
    The upgrades build on the EcoDiesel V-6’s attributes and performance that made it a winner of Wards 10 Best Engines award for three consecutive years.
     
    The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 uses dual overhead camshafts (DOHC) with four valves per cylinder and a 60-degree angle between the cylinder banks. The block is cast with compacted graphite iron, which provides strength to dampen vibrations, but weighs less than grey cast iron. A compacted graphite iron bedplate adds rigidity to the block.
     
    The EcoDiesel V-6 uses a forged steel crankshaft and connecting rods for strength and durability. The aluminum alloy pistons are cooled on the underside via oil jets. Heat-treated aluminum cylinder heads use individual bearing caps to reduce friction and minimize NVH. The chain-driven overhead camshafts employ roller-finger followers.
     
    The 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 is produced at the FCA Cento facility in Ferrara, Italy.
     
    Ram 1500
    The 2020 Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability (5.7-liter HEMI V-8) and 2,300 pounds of payload. Ram’s eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. As a segment disrupter, the new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling is accomplished via a class-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension. The 2020 Ram 1500 also features twice the interior storage capacity versus the competition.
     
    Unsurpassed powertrain warranty – five years/100,000 miles
    The 2020 Ram 1500 is backed with a five-year /100,000-mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. The powertrain-limited warranty covers the cost of all parts and labor needed to repair a covered powertrain component – engine, transmission and drive system.
     
    The standard three-year/36,000-mile Basic Limited Warranty provides bumper-to-bumper coverage for the Ram 1500, from the body to the electrical system.
     
    Manufacturing
    The 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel is built at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (SHAP) in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
     
    About Ram Truck Brand
    In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles.
     
    That focus leads Ram to design the industry’s most innovative, award-winning trucks, emphasizing durability, strength, technology and efficiency.
     
    With a full lineup of trucks, including ProMaster and ProMaster City vans, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go. From the no-compromise Ram 1500 that defines the future of pickup trucks with innovative design, the highest quality materials and class-exclusive technology, to the Ram Heavy Duty which combines the ability to out-power, out-tow and out-haul every single competitor with the segment’s most comfortable ride and handling, Ram is committed to product leadership.
     
    Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:
    • Most powerful: 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel
    • Highest towing capacity: 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500
    • Heaviest payloads: 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500
    • Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen
    • Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions
    • Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab
    • Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon
    • Most-awarded light-duty truck in America
    • Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup
    • Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

    Giving maximum effort all day, every day with confidence, the Ram Truck lineup steps forward with the full force of modern capability providing confidence-inspiring features and class-exclusive vehicle safety.

      Source: FCA Newsroom

      dfelt

      Very respectable rating, should do well for them.

      I do wonder if this will be the last Hurrah for Diesel trucks as Electrics start coming to market. After what Ford showed with a 1.25 million ton pull in their AWD electric F150 I would think that Diesel days are limited to the next 20 to 30 years. ;)  :P 

