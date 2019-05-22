Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    GM Delays Diesel Launch; Expands 6.2 V8 Availability

      ...a hiccup on emissions...

    GM is delaying the launch of the new inline-6 diesel engine bound for the GMC Sierra 1500 and Chevrolet Silverado 1500.  No longer available for ordering on the 2019s, GM has pushed the availability into the 2020 model year. 

    According the GM, the emissions certification process on the engine is taking longer than normal.   Customers who ordered a 2019 Silverado or Sierra with the diesel engine will have their orders canceled and will need to resubmit the order for a 2020 model year vehicle once they become available for order.  GM has yet to open orders for 2020 truck models with the diesel engine, but a GM spokesperson said that it will be "soon".

    Assuming the current pricing holds, the 3.0 liter Duramax diesel will be priced $2,495 over a 5.3 liter V8 and $2,890 over the 4-cylinder 2.7-liter turbo. 

    Meanwhile for 2020, GM is expanding the availability of adaptive cruise control and the 10-speed automatic across the lineup.  At Chevy, the Silverado will now have the optional 6.2 liter V8 on five out of the eight trim levels.  The 6.2 V8 will be paired with the 10-speed automatic and available on the Custom Trail Boss, RST, LT Trail Box, LTZ, and High Country. At GMC, the CarbonPro box will be available at no additional cost when paired with certain other packages on the Sierra AT4 and Sierra Denali, while the double cab Sierra Elevation Trim will now also be available in a crew cab. 

     

    Edited by Drew Dowdell

    dfelt

    I am not surprised by this for the Diesel. I do wonder how sales will be affected on Diesel. Be interesting to see what sales are this year compared to last year and the year before.

    Those that want it will eventually get it, but this delay is not good for diesel sales.

    Guest

    Expanding the 6.2 to more models is very good idea.  Many people want that engine but not all of the accessories with it and extra cost.

    smk4565

    Diesel is going to be a rough go, and emissions will keep getting stricter and stricter so I wonder how long they can keep it going anyway.

    balthazar

    Liking the 6.2L expansion and the Elevation package becoming available on the CC.
    $2500 for the diesel is an outstanding price- if I was actively buying, I'd put that engine on the top of my list. 

    ocnblu

    I was surprised when I texted my brother and told him the 6.2 is coming to the Custom Trail Boss, because he mentioned wishing for the chance to order that combo and finally let go of his 2004 Silverado with 271k miles.  His reply?  "How about the diesel?"

    He was also interested in an Equinox AWD Diesel for his wife, they test drove it and liked it, but the dealership insulted him with a trade-in value on their 2017 Tahoe. 

    ocnblu
    11 hours ago, balthazar said:

    My ‘04 just turned 190K (diesel). How’s your brother’s holding up?

    Last time I rode in it with him, it was still solid as a rock.  I think he put a crate engine in it at around 170k, higher state of tune than original.

    ocnblu
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I just want to point out that none of you corrected me when I slipped and called it the 6.3 liter.  :P

    We ALL sawr it though!  :ah-ha:

    dfelt
    5 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I just want to point out that none of you corrected me when I slipped and called it the 6.3 liter.  :P

    I just trust you that much that there was a new V8 coming upsized from 6.2L :D 

  • Similar Content

    • William Maley
      GM News: GM Decides To Shrink Maven's Footprint
      By William Maley
      Maven, General Motors' car-sharing service launched in 2016 will be ceasing operation in several cities in the U.S.
      The news was first broken by the Wall Street Journal on Monday and has been confirmed by a GM spokeswoman. Eight out of the seventeen markets that the service operates including Boston and Chicago will be closed down within the next few months. According to the spokeswoman, the shutdown is due to GM wanting to "concentrate on markets in which we have the strongest current demand and growth potential." Those markets in question include Detroit, Los Angeles, and Toronto.
      Another possible reason is the lack of awareness of Maven in the eight markets being shut down. There isn't enough demand for people wanting to use car-sharing or wanting to allow the use of their vehicles.
      Source: Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required), Automotive News (Subscription Required)

      View full article
    • William Maley
      GM Decides To Shrink Maven's Footprint
      By William Maley
      Maven, General Motors' car-sharing service launched in 2016 will be ceasing operation in several cities in the U.S.
      The news was first broken by the Wall Street Journal on Monday and has been confirmed by a GM spokeswoman. Eight out of the seventeen markets that the service operates including Boston and Chicago will be closed down within the next few months. According to the spokeswoman, the shutdown is due to GM wanting to "concentrate on markets in which we have the strongest current demand and growth potential." Those markets in question include Detroit, Los Angeles, and Toronto.
      Another possible reason is the lack of awareness of Maven in the eight markets being shut down. There isn't enough demand for people wanting to use car-sharing or wanting to allow the use of their vehicles.
      Source: Wall Street Journal (Subscription Required), Automotive News (Subscription Required)
    • William Maley
      GM News: The Possible Sale of Lordstown Is Raising Skepticism
      By William Maley
      When General Motors announced that it would be potentially selling its Lordstown plant to electric car start-up Workhorse Group Inc, there was a fair amount of head-scratching. The company is best for their W-15 range-extended pickup (which has been delayed) and electric vans. They are also known for the Surefly octocopter drone their former CEO Steve Burns is trying to sell.
      Why the skepticism? Workhorse isn't looking so good on the financial sheets. Back in March, Trucks.com published a report talking about the various financial setbacks the company has been facing. From their story,
      The news hasn't gotten any better in 2019. Their most recent financial statement to the SEC reveals the company has $2,847,936 of on-hand cash at the end of March. They also reported a net loss of $6,264,172.
      "Workhorse appears to be a very slow-moving venture that has a lot of risk, and no massive amount of funding. Lordstown is a massive facility, and despite some investments over the years, I don't believe it would be easily converted to build electric pickups without substantial investment," said Jeff Schuster, an industry analyst for LMC Automotive to The Detroit News.
      But Workhorse has a plan for this. Both the News and Trucks.com report that “newly formed entity” would be created and Workhorse would be a minority stakeholder. The entity "would own Lordstown and use Workhorse technology and intellectual property to build a vehicle." Where would the business get the capital to this is unclear. Workhorse spokesman Tom Colton declined to comment when asked about possible funding sources.
      “There’s got to be some big contract behind this because Workhorse’s financials and forecasts just don’t merit a plant that makes 450,000 units a year,” said Kristin Dziczek, director of the labor and industry group for the Center for Automotive Research.
      There is also the issue of utilizing all of that space that Lordstown offers - 6.2 million square feet. Analysis done by LMC says Workhorse would need to produce 410,000 trucks and vans per year to reach full capacity. At the moment, LMC forecasts Workhorse producing between 5,000 to 10,000 vehicles.
      Again, Workhorse may have a solution. Here is GM Spokesman Jim Cain speaking to The Detroit News,
      As mentioned earlier, Workhorse is one of the five finalists on building new trucks for the U.S. Postal Service. They are teamed up with VT Hackney - a company that builds specialized bodies for work trucks - Emergency services and Beverage trucks to give some examples. The contract is worth $6.3 billion. But Jalopnik reported yesterday that the post office truck would not be built in Lordstown.
      As it stands, there are a lot of questions and unknowns about this possible deal.
      Source: The Detroit News, Trucks.com

      View full article
    • William Maley
      The Possible Sale of Lordstown Is Raising Skepticism
      By William Maley
      When General Motors announced that it would be potentially selling its Lordstown plant to electric car start-up Workhorse Group Inc, there was a fair amount of head-scratching. The company is best for their W-15 range-extended pickup (which has been delayed) and electric vans. They are also known for the Surefly octocopter drone their former CEO Steve Burns is trying to sell.
      Why the skepticism? Workhorse isn't looking so good on the financial sheets. Back in March, Trucks.com published a report talking about the various financial setbacks the company has been facing. From their story,
      The news hasn't gotten any better in 2019. Their most recent financial statement to the SEC reveals the company has $2,847,936 of on-hand cash at the end of March. They also reported a net loss of $6,264,172.
      "Workhorse appears to be a very slow-moving venture that has a lot of risk, and no massive amount of funding. Lordstown is a massive facility, and despite some investments over the years, I don't believe it would be easily converted to build electric pickups without substantial investment," said Jeff Schuster, an industry analyst for LMC Automotive to The Detroit News.
      But Workhorse has a plan for this. Both the News and Trucks.com report that “newly formed entity” would be created and Workhorse would be a minority stakeholder. The entity "would own Lordstown and use Workhorse technology and intellectual property to build a vehicle." Where would the business get the capital to this is unclear. Workhorse spokesman Tom Colton declined to comment when asked about possible funding sources.
      “There’s got to be some big contract behind this because Workhorse’s financials and forecasts just don’t merit a plant that makes 450,000 units a year,” said Kristin Dziczek, director of the labor and industry group for the Center for Automotive Research.
      There is also the issue of utilizing all of that space that Lordstown offers - 6.2 million square feet. Analysis done by LMC says Workhorse would need to produce 410,000 trucks and vans per year to reach full capacity. At the moment, LMC forecasts Workhorse producing between 5,000 to 10,000 vehicles.
      Again, Workhorse may have a solution. Here is GM Spokesman Jim Cain speaking to The Detroit News,
      As mentioned earlier, Workhorse is one of the five finalists on building new trucks for the U.S. Postal Service. They are teamed up with VT Hackney - a company that builds specialized bodies for work trucks - Emergency services and Beverage trucks to give some examples. The contract is worth $6.3 billion. But Jalopnik reported yesterday that the post office truck would not be built in Lordstown.
      As it stands, there are a lot of questions and unknowns about this possible deal.
      Source: The Detroit News, Trucks.com
    • Drew Dowdell
      GM News: GM Selling Lordstown to Electric Truck Maker Workhorse
      By Drew Dowdell
      In a series of tweets today, Trump announced that General Motors will be selling their Lordstown plant to electric truck maker Workhorse.  Lordstown was shut down in March of this year and formerly built the Chevrolet Cruze.  The details of the plant sale have not yet been announced.
      Workhorse is a Cincinnati based company who builds EV pickups with a built in range extender, similar in concept to the Chevrolet Volt.  Workhorse's sole model is the W-15, capable of driving up to 80 miles on a charge before a gasoline powered range extender kicks in. It uses two motors to provide all-wheel drive. The only configuration available is an extended cab with 6.5 foot bed. They can tow up to 5,000 lbs and have a payload of 2,200 lbs.  Pricing starts at $54,500 before tax credits. 
      Workhorse intends to start production for the retail market sometime in 2019.  Fleet orders have already started. 
      GM is not denying any of the information in the tweets from Trump. 
      Update: General Motors has confirmed that talks are ongoing.

      View full article

