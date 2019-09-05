Sales Figure Ticker: August 2019

Quarterly:
Ford Motor Company - Not Reported
General Motors Co. - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
FCA US LLC - Not Reported
Monthly:
Audi of America - Up 3.0% for the month, Down 3.9 for the year
BMW of North America - Up 6.6% for the month, Down 0.3% for the year
Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
Honda Motor Co. - Up 17.6% for the month, Up 1.2% for the year
Hyundai Motor America - Up 12.0% for the month, Up 4.3% for the year
Infiniti USA - Down 14.9% for the month, Down 12.7% for the year
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported
Kia Motors America - Up 12.7% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year
Mazda North American Operations - Up 6.5% for the month, Down 11.5% for the year
Mercedes-Benz USA - 24.9% for the month, Down 0.9% for the year
Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 3.3% for the month, Up 2.5% for the year
Nissan Group - Up 13.2% for the month, Down 5.9% for the year
Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 13.5% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year
Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 9.3% for the month, Up 6.1% for the year
Toyota Motor North America - Up 11.3% for the month, Down 0.7% for the year
Volkswagen of America - Up 9.8% for the month, Up 6.6% for the year
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 2.5% for the month, Up 4.4% for the year
Brands (Quarterly):
Alfa Romeo - Not Reported
Buick - Not Reported
Cadillac - Not Reported
Chevrolet - Not Reported
Chrysler - Not Reported
Dodge - Not Reported
Ford - Not Reported
Fiat - Not Reported
GMC - Not Reported
Jeep - Not Reported
Lincoln - Not Reported
Ram Trucks - Not Reported
Tesla - Not Reported
Brands (Monthly):
Acura - Up 0.8% - 15,189 MTD / 101,715 YTD
Audi - Up 3.0% - 21,531 MTD / 142,341 YTD
BMW - Up 7.2% - 25,505 MTD / 204,960 YTD
Genesis - Not reported
Honda - Up 19.6% - 158,804 MTD / 990,569 YTD
Hyundai - Up 12.0% - 63,737 MTD / 454,405 YTD
Infiniti - Down 14.9% - 9,185 MTD / 80,903 YTD
Jaguar - Not Reported
Kia - Up 12.7% - 60,730 MTD / 418,979 YTD
Land Rover - Not Reported
Lexus - Up 4.6% - 29,931 MTD / 190,691 YTD
Mazda - Up 6.5% - 27,482 MTD / 189,329 YTD
Mercedes-Benz - Up 21.8% - 24,771 MTD / 196,779 YTD
Mercedes-Benz Vans - UP 43.5% 5,373 MTD / 24,276 YTD
MINI - Up 1.0% - 3,838 MTD / 24,248 YTD
Mitsubishi - Down 3.3% - 8,139 MTD / 85,693 YTD
Nissan - Up 16.2% - 118,045 MTD / 862,243 YTD
Porsche - Up 13.5% - 4,636 MTD / 39,849 YTD
Smart - Down 31.5% - 74 MTD / 626 YTD
Subaru - Up 9.3% - 70,039 MTD / 473,670 YTD
Toyota - Up 12.3% - 248,334 MTD / 1,609,646 YTD
Volkswagen - Up 9.8% - 35,412 MTD / 251,208 YTD
Volvo - Up 2.2% - 8,970 MTD / 65,214 YTD
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.