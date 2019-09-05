Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Sales Figure Ticker: August 2019

      ...in the dog days of summer, who found a bone?...

    Quarterly:

    Ford Motor Company - Not Reported
    General Motors Co. - Not Reported
    Tesla - Not Reported
    FCA US LLC - Not Reported

    Monthly:
    Audi of America -  Up 3.0% for the month, Down 3.9 for the year
    BMW of North America -  Up 6.6% for the month, Down 0.3% for the year
    Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
    Honda Motor Co.  Up 17.6% for the month, Up 1.2% for the year
    Hyundai Motor America -  Up 12.0% for the month, Up 4.3% for the year
    Infiniti USA -     Down 14.9% for the month, Down 12.7% for the year
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - Not Reported
    Kia Motors America - Up 12.7% for the month, Up 4.6% for the year
    Mazda North American Operations - Up 6.5%  for the month, Down 11.5% for the year
    Mercedes-Benz USA - 24.9% for the month, Down 0.9% for the year
    Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 3.3% for the month, Up 2.5% for the year
    Nissan Group - Up 13.2% for the month, Down 5.9% for the year
    Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 13.5% for the month, Up 6.2% for the year
    Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 9.3% for the month, Up 6.1% for the year
    Toyota Motor North America - Up 11.3% for the month, Down 0.7% for the year
    Volkswagen of America -  Up 9.8% for the month, Up 6.6% for the year
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 2.5% for the month, Up 4.4% for the year


    Brands (Quarterly):
    Alfa Romeo - Not Reported
    Buick -  Not Reported
    Cadillac -  Not Reported
    Chevrolet - Not Reported
    Chrysler - Not Reported
    Dodge - Not Reported
    Ford - Not Reported
    Fiat - Not Reported
    GMC - Not Reported
    Jeep - Not Reported
    Lincoln - Not Reported
    Ram Trucks - Not Reported
    Tesla - Not Reported

    Brands (Monthly):
    Acura - Up 0.8% - 15,189 MTD / 101,715 YTD
    Audi - Up 3.0% - 21,531 MTD / 142,341 YTD
    BMW - Up 7.2% - 25,505 MTD / 204,960 YTD
    Genesis - Not reported
    Honda - Up 19.6% - 158,804 MTD / 990,569 YTD
    Hyundai - Up 12.0% - 63,737 MTD / 454,405 YTD
    Infiniti - Down 14.9% - 9,185 MTD / 80,903 YTD
    Jaguar - Not Reported
    Kia - Up 12.7% - 60,730 MTD / 418,979 YTD
    Land Rover -  Not Reported
    Lexus - Up 4.6% - 29,931 MTD  / 190,691 YTD
    Mazda - Up 6.5% - 27,482 MTD / 189,329 YTD
    Mercedes-Benz - Up 21.8% - 24,771 MTD / 196,779 YTD
    Mercedes-Benz Vans - UP 43.5% 5,373 MTD / 24,276 YTD
    MINI - Up 1.0% - 3,838 MTD / 24,248 YTD
    Mitsubishi - Down 3.3% - 8,139 MTD / 85,693 YTD
    Nissan - Up 16.2% - 118,045 MTD / 862,243 YTD
    Porsche - Up 13.5% - 4,636 MTD / 39,849 YTD
    Smart - Down 31.5% - 74 MTD / 626 YTD
    Subaru - Up 9.3% - 70,039 MTD / 473,670 YTD
    Toyota - Up 12.3% - 248,334 MTD / 1,609,646 YTD
    Volkswagen - Up 9.8% - 35,412 MTD / 251,208 YTD
    Volvo - Up 2.2% - 8,970 MTD / 65,214 YTD

    smk4565

    Really good month all around.  Business booming over at Mercedes, Infiniti is really tanking, that brand has almost nothing desirable, I wonder how many of their sales are Q50 rental fleet cars.

    surreal1272

    "Business is booming over at Mercedes".

     

    -Lost billions recently

    -Cutting models

    -Still down for the year

    -One really good month (only when compared to the crap month a year ago)

     

    Maybe that good month is because of firesafe lease offers like these.

     

    https://www.mbusa.com/en/special-offers

     

    Naaaaah. Couldn't be that. Maybe this is proof that there are semi-professional fluffers out there for Mercedes.

     

    There is a certain irony brining up Q50s as rental cars when...

     

     

    107049410-german-mercedes-benz-e-class-taxi-on-motorway.jpg

     

    IMG_1980-1024x768.jpg

    Edited by surreal1272
    Drew Dowdell
    49 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Really good month all around.  

    It would have been nice to know how the domestics are doing.

    Drew Dowdell
    44 minutes ago, regfootball said:

    With others up will this be a bad quarter for GM and ford / fca

    Doesn't mean that. The pie could have just been bigger all around. It isn't a static number. 

    A Horse With No Name
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Doesn't mean that. The pie could have just been bigger all around. It isn't a static number. 

    Wonder why the sudden jump in sales...

    Robert Hall
    31 minutes ago, A Horse With No Name said:

    Wonder why the sudden jump in sales...

    August...back to school shopping ?

    regfootball
    2 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Doesn't mean that. The pie could have just been bigger all around. It isn't a static number. 

    while i agree with what you said, i am skeptical that GM, Ford etc. is keeping market share.

    dfelt
    5 hours ago, regfootball said:

    while i agree with what you said, i am skeptical that GM, Ford etc. is keeping market share.

    We will know for sure in what 4 or 5 weeks time.

    riviera74

    In any case, all automakers use August to clear inventory to make room for the new cars heading to dealer lots.  No need for any of us to concern ourselves.

