Sales Figure Ticker: August 2019

Volvo Cars reported a solid sales performance in August, with global volumes up 10.2 per cent compared with the same period last year.



Total sales during the month reached 47,796 cars, as all regions of US, China and Europe reported a volume growth in August.



In the January to August period, Volvo Cars’ total sales reached 443,168 cars, up 7.6 per cent compared with the same period last year.



Strong demand for Volvo’s award winning SUVs led by the XC60, and followed by the XC40 and the XC90, supported the sales performance in August. The company’s latest models like the US-built S60 sedan, V60 estate and V60 Cross Country also contributed to the increased volumes.



European sales during the month reached 16,639 cars, up 11.5 per cent compared with the same period last year. Volvo’s top three markets in the region, Sweden, United Kingdom and Germany reported growth of 29.4 per cent, 30.8 per cent and 8.6 per cent respectively in August, compared with the same period last year. The XC60 and the XC40 were the highest selling models in the region during the month.



US sales in August stood at 9,194 cars, up 2.5 per cent compared with the same period last year. XC90 was the top selling model in the region during the month, followed by the XC60.



Sales in China last month reached 14,212 cars, up 24.8 per cent, compared with the same period last year. The strong performance came on the back of continued high demand for the locally produced XC60 and the S90.

