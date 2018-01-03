Sales Figure Ticker: December 2017

Audi of America - Up 16.3% (26,977 Vehicles Sold This Month, 226,511 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford Motor Company - Up 0.9% (242,049 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,586,715 Vehicles Sold This Year)
General Motors Co. - Down 3.3% (308,539 Vehicles Sold This Month, 3,002,241 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mazda North American Operations - Down 6.5% (26,893 Vehicles Sold This Month, 289,470 Vehicles Sold This Year)
American Honda Motor Co. - Down 7% (149,317 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,641,429 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Toyota Motor North America - Down 8.3% (222,985 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,434,515 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Jaguar Land Rover North America - Down 9% (11,394 Vehicles Sold This Month, 114,333 Vehicles Sold This Year)
FCA US LLC - Down 11% (171,946 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,059,376 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen of America - Down 18.7% (30,281 Vehicles Sold This Month, 339,676 Vehicles Sold This Year)
BMW Group U.S. -
Hyundai Motor America -
Kia Motors America -
Maserati North America, Inc. -
Mercedes-Benz USA -
Mitsubishi Motors North America -
Nissan North America -
Porsche Cars North America, Inc. -
Subaru of America, Inc. -
Volvo Cars of North America, LLC -
Brands:
Acura - Down 12.2% (15,062 Vehicles Sold This Month, 154,602 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Alfa Romeo - Up 3,812% (2,034 Vehicles Sold This Month, 12,031 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Audi - Up 16.3% (26,977 Vehicles Sold This Month, 226,511 Vehicles Sold This Year)
BMW -
Buick - Up 4.7% (22,285 Vehicles Sold This Month, 219,231 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Cadillac - Down 28.6% (15,304 Vehicles Sold This Month, 156,440 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Chevrolet - Down 2.9% (206,804 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,065,883 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Chrysler - Up 3% (17,208 Vehicles Sold This Month, 188,545 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Dodge - Down 23% (27,885 Vehicles Sold This Month, 446,996 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Fiat - Down 33% (1,738 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,492 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Ford - Up 1.9% (231,430 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,475,556 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Genesis -
GMC - Up 1.2% (64,146 Vehicles Sold This Month, 560,687 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Honda - Down 6.3% (134,255 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,486,827 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Hyundai -
Infiniti -
Jaguar - Down 20% (3,414 Vehicles Sold This Month, 39,594 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Jeep - Down 12% (73,205 Vehicles Sold This Month, 828,522 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Kia -
Land Rover - Down 4% (7,980 Vehicles Sold This Month, 74,739 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lexus - Down 13.9% (35,461 Vehicles Sold This Month, 305,132 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Lincoln - Down 17% (10,619 Vehicles Sold This Month, 111,159 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Maserati -
Mazda - Down 6.5% (26,893 Vehicles Sold This Month, 289,470 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Mercedes-Benz -
MINI -
Mitsubishi -
Nissan -
Porsche -
Ram Trucks - Down 7% (49,876 Vehicles Sold This Month, 556,790 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Smart -
Subaru -
Toyota - Down 7.2% (187,524 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,129,383 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volkswagen - Down 18.7% (30,281 Vehicles Sold This Month, 339,676 Vehicles Sold This Year)
Volvo -
*Mercedes-Benz's sales numbers include Mercedes-Benz vans.
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator