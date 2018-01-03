Jump to content

  • Welcome Guest!

    Founded in 2001, CheersandGears.com is one of the oldest continuously running automotive enthusiast communities on the net. 

    Sign up is free and easy, come join the fun!

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Sales Figure Ticker: December 2017

    Was it a holly, jolly Christmas for automakers?

    Audi of America - Up 16.3% (26,977 Vehicles Sold This Month, 226,511 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Ford Motor Company -  Up 0.9% (242,049 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,586,715 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    General Motors Co. - Down 3.3% (308,539 Vehicles Sold This Month, 3,002,241 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mazda North American Operations - Down 6.5% (26,893 Vehicles Sold This Month, 289,470 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    American Honda Motor Co. - Down 7% (149,317 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,641,429 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Toyota Motor North America - Down 8.3% (222,985 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,434,515 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - Down 9% (11,394 Vehicles Sold This Month, 114,333 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    FCA US LLC - Down 11% (171,946 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,059,376 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Volkswagen of America - Down 18.7% (30,281 Vehicles Sold This Month, 339,676 Vehicles Sold This Year)


    BMW Group U.S. - 
    Hyundai Motor America - 
    Kia Motors America - 
    Maserati North America, Inc. - 
    Mercedes-Benz USA - 
    Mitsubishi Motors North America - 
    Nissan North America - 
    Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - 
    Subaru of America, Inc. - 
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - 

    Brands:
    Acura - Down 12.2% (15,062 Vehicles Sold This Month, 154,602 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Alfa Romeo - Up 3,812% (2,034 Vehicles Sold This Month, 12,031 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Audi - Up 16.3% (26,977 Vehicles Sold This Month, 226,511 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    BMW - 
    Buick - Up 4.7% (22,285 Vehicles Sold This Month, 219,231 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Cadillac - Down 28.6% (15,304 Vehicles Sold This Month, 156,440 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Chevrolet - Down 2.9% (206,804 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,065,883 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Chrysler - Up 3% (17,208 Vehicles Sold This Month, 188,545 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Dodge - Down 23% (27,885 Vehicles Sold This Month, 446,996 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Fiat - Down 33% (1,738 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,492 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Ford - Up 1.9% (231,430 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,475,556 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Genesis - 
    GMC - Up 1.2% (64,146 Vehicles Sold This Month, 560,687 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Honda - Down 6.3% (134,255 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,486,827 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Hyundai - 
    Infiniti - 
    Jaguar - Down 20% (3,414 Vehicles Sold This Month, 39,594 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Jeep - Down 12% (73,205 Vehicles Sold This Month, 828,522 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Kia - 
    Land Rover - Down 4% (7,980 Vehicles Sold This Month, 74,739 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Lexus - Down 13.9% (35,461 Vehicles Sold This Month, 305,132 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Lincoln - Down 17% (10,619 Vehicles Sold This Month, 111,159 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Maserati - 
    Mazda - Down 6.5% (26,893 Vehicles Sold This Month, 289,470 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Mercedes-Benz - 
    MINI - 
    Mitsubishi - 
    Nissan - 
    Porsche - 
    Ram Trucks - Down 7% (49,876 Vehicles Sold This Month, 556,790 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Smart - 
    Subaru - 
    Toyota - Down 7.2% (187,524 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,129,383 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Volkswagen - Down 18.7% (30,281 Vehicles Sold This Month, 339,676 Vehicles Sold This Year)
    Volvo - 

    *Mercedes-Benz's sales numbers include Mercedes-Benz vans.

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Sales Figures

    User Feedback




    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We  Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×