Sales Figure Ticker: December 2017

Ford Motor Company - Up 0.9% (242,049 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,586,715 Vehicles Sold This Year)

General Motors Co. - Down 3.3% (308,539 Vehicles Sold This Month, 3,002,241 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Down 7% (149,317 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,641,429 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor North America - Down 8.3% (222,985 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,434,515 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Down 9% (11,394 Vehicles Sold This Month, 114,333 Vehicles Sold This Year)

FCA US LLC - Down 11% (171,946 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,059,376 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Brands:

Acura - Down 12.2% (15,062 Vehicles Sold This Month, 154,602 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 3,812% (2,034 Vehicles Sold This Month, 12,031 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi - Up 16.3% (26,977 Vehicles Sold This Month, 226,511 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Buick - Up 4.7% (22,285 Vehicles Sold This Month, 219,231 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Cadillac - Down 28.6% (15,304 Vehicles Sold This Month, 156,440 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chevrolet - Down 2.9% (206,804 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,065,883 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Chrysler - Up 3% (17,208 Vehicles Sold This Month, 188,545 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - Down 23% (27,885 Vehicles Sold This Month, 446,996 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 33% (1,738 Vehicles Sold This Month, 26,492 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Up 1.9% (231,430 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,475,556 Vehicles Sold This Year)

GMC - Up 1.2% (64,146 Vehicles Sold This Month, 560,687 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Honda - Down 6.3% (134,255 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,486,827 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar - Down 20% (3,414 Vehicles Sold This Month, 39,594 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jeep - Down 12% (73,205 Vehicles Sold This Month, 828,522 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Land Rover - Down 4% (7,980 Vehicles Sold This Month, 74,739 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lexus - Down 13.9% (35,461 Vehicles Sold This Month, 305,132 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Down 17% (10,619 Vehicles Sold This Month, 111,159 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda - Down 6.5% (26,893 Vehicles Sold This Month, 289,470 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ram Trucks - Down 7% (49,876 Vehicles Sold This Month, 556,790 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota - Down 7.2% (187,524 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,129,383 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen - Down 18.7% (30,281 Vehicles Sold This Month, 339,676 Vehicles Sold This Year)

*Mercedes-Benz's sales numbers include Mercedes-Benz vans.