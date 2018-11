Sales Figure Ticker: October 2018

Jaguar Land Rover North America - Up 25.4% (10,494 Vehicles Sold This Month, 96,803 Vehicles Sold This Year)

FCA US LLC - Up 16% (177,391 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,857,374 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Up 8.4% (8,002 Vehicles Sold This Month, 101,400 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen of America - Up 5% (29,000 Vehicles Sold This Month, 295,228 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 2.5% (55,394 Vehicles Sold This Month, 558,812 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Up 2.2% (4,817 Vehicles Sold This Month, 47,443 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia Motors America - Up 1.59% (45,102 Vehicles Sold This Month, 497,144 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota Motor North America - Up 1.4% (191,102 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,015,339 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz USA - Up 0.9% (31,814 Vehicles Sold This Month, 286,180 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai Motor America - 0.0% (53,025 Vehicles Sold This Month, 554,726 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford Motor Company - Down 3.9% (192,616 Vehicles Sold This Month, 2,080,241 Vehicles Sold This Year)

American Honda Motor Co. - Down 4.1% (122,182 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,329,179 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda North American Operations - Down 10.3% (18,673 Vehicles Sold This Month, 232,538 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan North America - Down 10.6% (109,962 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,234,644 Vehicles Sold This Year)



Audi of America -

BMW Group U.S. -

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC -



Brands:

Acura - Up 7.3% (13,624 Vehicles Sold This Month, 128,107 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Alfa Romeo - Up 44% (1,737 Vehicles Sold This Month, 19,917 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Audi -

BMW -

Chrysler - Up 21% (13,289 Vehicles Sold This Month, 140,445 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Dodge - Up 38% (33,872 Vehicles Sold This Month, 393,600 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Fiat - Down 35% (1,151 Vehicles Sold This Month, 13,235 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ford - Down 3.4% (185,042 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,997,387 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Genesis - Down 79.2% (372 Vehicles Sold This Month, 9,281 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Honda - Down 5.3% (108,558 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,201,072 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Hyundai - Up 2.8% (52,653 Vehicles Sold This Month, 545,444 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Infiniti - Up 15.4% (11,880 Vehicles Sold This Month, 117,129 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jaguar - Down 8.4% (2,648 Vehicles Sold This Month, 23,824 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Jeep - Up 9% (72,800 Vehicles Sold This Month, 818,994 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Kia - Up 1.59% (45,102 Vehicles Sold This Month, 497,144 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Land Rover - Up 43.3% (7,846 Vehicles Sold This Month, 72,979 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lexus - Down 0.8% (22,716 Vehicles Sold This Month, 236,340 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Lincoln - Down 15% (7,574 Vehicles Sold This Month, 82,854 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mazda - Down 10.3% (18,673 Vehicles Sold This Month, 232,538 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz - Down 4.9% (27,537 Vehicles Sold This Month, 252,921 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Mercedes-Benz Vans - Up 71% (4,182 Vehicles Sold This Month, 32,205 Vehicles Sold This Year)

MINI -

Mitsubishi - Up 8.4% (8,002 Vehicles Sold This Month, 101,400 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Nissan - Down 13% (98,082 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,117,515 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Porsche - Up 2.2% (4,817 Vehicles Sold This Month, 47,443 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Ram Trucks - Up 14% (54,542 Vehicles Sold This Month, 471,203 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Smart - Down 32.1% (95 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,054 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Subaru - Up 2.5% (55,394 Vehicles Sold This Month, 558,812 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Toyota - Up 1.7% (168,386 Vehicles Sold This Month, 1,778,999 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volkswagen - Up 5% (29,000 Vehicles Sold This Month, 295,228 Vehicles Sold This Year)

Volvo -