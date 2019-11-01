Sales Figure Ticker: October 2019

Quarterly:

Ford Motor Company - Not Reported

General Motors Co. - Not Reported

Tesla - Not Reported

FCA US LLC - Not Reported

Monthly:

Audi of America - Up 19.4% for the month, Down 3.2% for the year

BMW of North America - Up 7.5% for the month, Up 1.0% for the year

Genesis Motor America - Not Reported

Honda Motor Co. - Up 7.6% for the month, Up 0.6% for the year

Hyundai Motor America - Up 8.4% for the month, Up 3.3% for the year

Infiniti USA - Down 23.0% for the month, Down 17.1% for the year

Jaguar Land Rover North America -

Kia Motors America - Up 10.9% for the month, Up 3.3% for the year

Mazda North American Operations - Up 4.5% for the month, Down 10.3% for the year

Mercedes-Benz USA -

Mitsubishi Motors North America - Down 7.9% for the month, Up 1.5% for the year

Nissan Group - Down 5.8% for the month, Down 7.0% for the year

Porsche Cars North America Inc. - Up 13.1% for the month, Up 6.5% for the year

Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 0.3% for the month, Up 4.0% for the year

Toyota Motor North America - Down 1.2% for the month, Down 2.3% for the year

Volkswagen of America - Down 3.2% for the month, Up 3.7% for the year

Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 20.2% for the month, Up 6.1% for the year