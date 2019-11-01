Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Sales Figure Ticker: October 2019

      ...who was tricked and who got a treat?....

    Quarterly:

    Ford Motor Company - Not Reported
    General Motors Co. - Not Reported
    Tesla Not Reported
    FCA US LLC - Not Reported

    Monthly:
    Audi of America -  Up 19.4% for the month, Down 3.2% for the year
    BMW of North America -  Up 7.5% for the month, Up 1.0% for the year
    Genesis Motor America - Not Reported
    Honda Motor Co.  Up 7.6% for the month, Up 0.6% for the year
    Hyundai Motor America -  Up 8.4% for the month, Up 3.3% for the year
    Infiniti USA -     Down 23.0% for the month, Down 17.1% for the year
    Jaguar Land Rover North America - 
    Kia Motors America - Up 10.9% for the month, Up 3.3% for the year
    Mazda North American Operations - Up 4.5%  for the month, Down 10.3% for the year
    Mercedes-Benz USA - 
    Mitsubishi Motors North America -  Down 7.9% for the month, Up 1.5% for the year
    Nissan Group - Down 5.8% for the month, Down 7.0% for the year
    Porsche Cars North America Inc. -  Up 13.1% for the month, Up 6.5% for the year
    Subaru of America, Inc. - Up 0.3% for the month, Up 4.0% for the year
    Toyota Motor North America - Down 1.2% for the month, Down 2.3% for the year
    Volkswagen of America - Down 3.2% for the month, Up 3.7% for the year
    Volvo Cars of North America, LLC - Up 20.2% for the month, Up 6.1% for the year


    Brands (Quarterly):
    Alfa Romeo - Not Reported
    Buick - Not Reported
    Cadillac -  Not Reported
    Chevrolet - Not Reported
    Chrysler - Not Reported
    Dodge - Not Reported
    Ford - Not Reported
    Fiat - Not Reported
    GMC - Not Reported
    Jeep - Not Reported
    Lincoln - Not Reported
    Ram Trucks - Not Reported
    Tesla - Not Reported

    Brands (Monthly):
    Acura - Up 2.4% 
    Audi - Up 19.4%
    BMW - Up 9.4%
    Genesis - Not reported
    Honda - Up 8.2%
    Hyundai - Up 8.4%
    Infiniti - Down 23.0%
    Jaguar - 
    Kia - Up 10.9%
    Land Rover -
    Lexus - Up 1.9%
    Mazda - Up 4.5%
    Mercedes-Benz - 
    Mercedes-Benz Vans -
    MINI - Down 6.4%
    Mitsubishi - Down 7.9%
    Nissan - Down 3.7% 
    Porsche - Up 13.1% 
    Smart - No Longer Reported 
    Subaru - Up 0.3% 
    Toyota - Down 1.6% 
    Volkswagen - Down 3.2%
    Volvo - Up 20.2%

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Nissan and Infiniti have stale, old lineups and it shows.  I imagine GM and FCA are dropping seeing those gains at Hyundai/Kia and Honda.  German luxury up across the board, Mercedes was up too, not surprising.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    USA-1

    @Drew Dowdell out of all the pics you have to use, did you have to pick one of the ugliest lux CUV's out there? 🤢 That now even more exaggerated spindle grille is just...🤮 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...