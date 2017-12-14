PepsiCo has placed a pre-order for 100 of Tesla's recently released Semi-Truck. Wal-Mart, J.B. Hunt, and Sysco have also placed orders. Reuters tallies the total so far at 285 units. Tesla was initially asking for a $5,000 reservation fee, but has since increased that to $20,000.

Pepsico plans on using the trucks for lighter snack items and fixed routes between distribution centers. An order of 100 trucks represents about 1% of Pepsi's 10,000 strong fleet. Over 260,000 conventional semi-trucks are produced each year.

The Tesla Semi has a promised range of 500 miles with 80,000 lbs at 65 mph. Promised performance increases over a conventional diesel include the ability to maintain 65 mph up a 5% grade versus 45 mph for the typical diesel, and an unladen 0-60 time of just 5 seconds and 20 seconds with an 80,000 lb. load.

The Tesla Semi will go into production in 2019, but test mules have already been spotted in the wild.