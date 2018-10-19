Jump to content
    Tesla Decides To Drop Self-Driving Option That Owners Haven't Been Able To Use

      Company never activated the feature for almost two years

    For the past couple of years, Tesla has been offering an $8,000 "full self-driving" feature for their Autopilot system. But you couldn't use this feature as Tesla had not yet activated this feature. Basically, you were buying a system that Tesla promised would come online sometime in the near future. But that is not happening as Tesla has pulled the option for the time being.

    Last night, Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted the option has been taken off due to it causing "too much confusion".

    Since Tesla began offering the option in October 2016, the company has seen a number of top managers and engineers leave the Autopilot program. A number of owners who paid for the $8,000 option have filed a class-action lawsuit, "alleging they were deceived into buying a feature that didn’t exist."

    However, this feature isn't going away. Bloomberg obtained an internal email where Musk told employees they needed about 100 more people to join an internal testing program that is linked to full self-driving feature. 

    Source: Bloomberg


×