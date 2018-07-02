Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Tesla Finally Reaches The 5,000 Model 3 Production Goal A Few Hours After the Deadline

      But can they keep it up?

    Tesla has finally done it. Over the weekend, the company hit their milestone of producing 5,000 Model 3s in a week only a few hours after the deadline set by CEO Elon Musk - the end of the second quarter. Two Tesla factory workers told Reuters that the 5,000th Model 3 cleared final inspection around 5:00 AM PDT.

    “We did it!! We either found a way or, by will and inventiveness, created entirely new solutions that were thought impossible. Intense in tents. Transporting entire production lines across the world in massive cargo planes. Whatever. It worked,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk in an email to employees.

    “I think we just became a real car company.”

    Reaching this goal was quite hard for the automaker. Numerous delays and production issues caused Tesla to push back production milestones on a seemingly regular basis. The company had to build a makeshift assembly line in a tent within the past month to help bolster production.

    But can Tesla keep up this output? There are concerns they might not be able to do it. According to one worker, Tesla sent employees from other departments to the Model 3 production line to keep it going. This including shutting down parts of the factory such as the Model S production line.

    “Reaching it is one thing,” said  Dave Sullivan, manager of product analysis for AutoPacific Inc to Bloomberg.

    “Consistently producing 5,000 per week with outstanding quality is another.”

    Source: Bloomberg, Reuters


    dfelt

    As much as I like the piss and vinegar that comes out of Musk, I have to question if they can keep this pace up and going with quality. 

    Revisit in 30, 60 and 90 days to see if they do keep it up.

    balthazar

    Just look at the Model S & X monthly totals, the numbers are always swinging wildly up & down. I expect the same for the no-margin 3.

    Drew Dowdell

    They did it to prove a point. I don't think they'll keep it up consistently. Their build quality would suffer more than it already does. 

