  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Toyota Unveils the 2020 Yaris Hatchback

      ... A Mazda by any other name...

    A few weeks back we reported that the Toyota Yaris hatchback that we all knew and ...er... loved... would be ending production but we also found out that there was a possibility that the model name would continue in the form of a rebadged Mazda 2 hatchback like the Yaris Sedan

    Yesterday, those suspicions were confirmed.  Toyota released details ahead of the New York International Auto Show of the coming 2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback.   Like the sedan, it is based on the Mazda 2 but with a Toyota front clip and badging.  Surprisingly, it is larger than the old model. Wheelbase is up by 2.4 inches over the outgoing model and features a trunk area with almost 16 cubic feet of room. 

    Toyota describes the styling as "Cab-Rearward", giving the hatchback a hunkered down bulldog like look.  The interior is standard issue Mazda with Toyota badging and we expect it to be excellent for the class.  Toyota claims the Yaris Hatch will be a hoot to drive due to its use of ultra-high tensile steel frame.  The high structural integrity combined with a MacPherson Strut front suspension and torsion beam rear suspension have been tuned for handling agility and comfort. 

    2020_Yaris_Hatchback_007_6B78190B6A45067FFF91080E303F2F84423D4AFE.jpgThe Yaris will come in just two trims, LE and XLE, both equipped with Navigation hardware (SD card with Maps sold separately), but you could also use the standard Apple Car Play or Android Auto for navigation on the standard 7-inch touchscreen.  Stepping up to the XLE brings faux leather in gray or black, automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic LED headlamps, and leather trim on the steering wheel, shift knob, and parking brake. 

    Both trims of the Yaris will be equipped standard with low-speed pre-collision safety system, dynamic stability control, traction control, ABS, brake assist, and brake override systems. 

    Powering the Yaris will be the same engine as in the Yaris Sedan, a 1.5 liter inline 4-cylinder that produces 106 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque.  This engine has direct injection and a 12.0:1 compression ratio.  A 6-speed automatic is the only transmission choice.

    No word yet on pricing, but expect a small bump over the $15,450 of the Yaris Sedan. 

    The Yaris will debut on April 17th at the New York Auto Show and go on sale later this year. 

     

    Source: Toyota Media

    Drew Dowdell
    42 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    That's a pretty good looking sub-compact car. 

    If they geared it right, it might just be a decent little city runabout. 

