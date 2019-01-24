In news that will likely not shock a lot of people, Toyota has dropped the Yaris Liftback for 2019. This was confirmed by Toyota spokesperson Nancy Hubbell to CarsDirect. No reason was given as to why the liftback variant was being dropped, but we have to assume falling sales were the key reason. In 2018, sales dropped 77.6 percent to 27,209 models - only 1,940 of those were the liftback.

Toyota is keeping the sedan variant but has dropped the price to $16,380.

CarsDirect speculates this might have been a tough decision based on fleet documents that list the 2019 Yaris Liftback production as "TBA" for a number of months after issuing order guides.

Interestingly, Hubbell told CarsDirect that Toyota has an announcement concerning the 2020 Yaris at the New York Auto Show in April.

Source: CarsDirect