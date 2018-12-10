Jump to content
    Toyota's U.S. CEO Believes Car Sales Are Close to Bottoming Out

      Also said their lineup will be biased heavily towards cars

    The past couple of years has seen a lot of talk about consumers are turning away from cars towards trucks and utility vehicles. U.S. automakers have responded to this trend by announcing cuts to their car lineup - General Motors being the latest one. But other automakers are being more cautious.

    Jim Lentz, CEO of Toyota North America told a gathering at the Detroit Economic Club last week that car sales are reaching the point of bottoming out - just under 30 percent in November sales. Unlike the American brands, Lentz isn't giving up on cars as they represent more than 4 million compact, midsize, and near-luxury cars sold to buyers.

    "There’s no way I’m going to walk away from that. We are always going to have a bias toward passenger cars,” said Lentz.

    The Associated Press reports that sales of passenger cars "are on pace to be 800,000 vehicles below 2017, while truck and SUV sales should increase by the same amount."

    Source: Associated Press


    dfelt

    I am going to disagree with Toyota CEO.

    I first think the recession we have starting is going to cool sales off further and that especially includes cars sales at the bottom end as lower income workers become even more frugal with their money due to credit card debt.

    Second, I think more and more people who bought in the last 1-3 years will also hold off or if in a lease renew to a like vehicle or buy outright the auto. I hear plenty of people talk about how they would like to reduce the cost of maintenance of their auto. EVs seem to be that next step, people I think are going to hold off on buying to move to an EV.

    Third, I am seeing more cities focus on inner and outer city mass transit and with the push for denser living, I suspect we will see more use in mass transit which will cool or keep even auto sales. I actually do not see them ticking up over the next 3 to 5 years over what they have been.

    Toyota very well could see a gain in car sales but that will be only due to Ford and GM leaving the car market to focus on Trucks / SUV / CUVs with traditional ICE and Electric power trains.

    Drew Dowdell

    I think there is further to go simply because I think a recession is on the way.  Just look at the list of vehicles on the chopping block:

    Sonic, Cruze, Impala, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, Taurus, 300, Charger, Lacrosse, CT6, Volt

    Camry seeing a reduction in production. Accord down, Civic down..... 

    It is seismic. 

    Edited by Drew Dowdell
    missed some
    A Horse With No Name
    33 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think there is further to go simply because I think a recession is on the way.  Just look at the list of vehicles on the chopping block:

    Sonic, Cruze, Impala, Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, Taurus, 300, Charger, Lacrosse, CT6, Volt

    Camry seeing a reduction in production. Accord down, Civic down..... 

    It is seismic. 

    Agree on the scale of what is happening. 

    daves87rs
    2 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I am going to disagree with Toyota CEO.

    I first think the recession we have starting is going to cool sales off further and that especially includes cars sales at the bottom end as lower income workers become even more frugal with their money due to credit card debt.

    Second, I think more and more people who bought in the last 1-3 years will also hold off or if in a lease renew to a like vehicle or buy outright the auto. I hear plenty of people talk about how they would like to reduce the cost of maintenance of their auto. EVs seem to be that next step, people I think are going to hold off on buying to move to an EV.

    Third, I am seeing more cities focus on inner and outer city mass transit and with the push for denser living, I suspect we will see more use in mass transit which will cool or keep even auto sales. I actually do not see them ticking up over the next 3 to 5 years over what they have been.

    Toyota very well could see a gain in car sales but that will be only due to Ford and GM leaving the car market to focus on Trucks / SUV / CUVs with traditional ICE and Electric power trains.

    totally agree.....and adding what Drew said..we have not even seen the bottom yet.

    add the upcoming recession, and things deliver ugly.....

    A Horse With No Name
    15 minutes ago, daves87rs said:

    totally agree.....and adding what Drew said..we have not even seen the bottom yet.

    add the upcoming recession, and things deliver ugly.....

    People are not going to be in a buying mood, and yes, things could get ugly. 

