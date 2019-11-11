New Passat Comes In Cheaper Than Outgoing Model

Volkswagen has release the pricing on the redesigned 2020 Passat and now it is roughly $2300 cheaper than the 2019 model. It also becomes one of the least expensive midsize sedans you can buy, clocking in just $250 more expensive than the least expensive 2020 Subaru Legacy.

Some of that cost savings comes from carrying over a bunch of the bones of the car from 2019. The platform is the same, not updated to the new MQB platform like China is getting with their version. The 2.0-liter Turbo carries over as well, albeit with some improvement to the torque. Horsepower remains the same at 174 hp, while torque jumps 22 lb.-ft to 206. The transmission remains a 6-speed automatic driving only the front wheels.

The 2020 Passat gets and exterior and interior refresh with new materials in the cabin and an updated instrument cluster.

The trims will be S, SE, R-Line, and SEL. The cheapest S model still comes with forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert. The SE, which starts at $26,765, gets additional chrome trim, keyless entry, push-button ignition, leather wrapped steering wheel, leatherette over the headed front seats, dual zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, adaptive cruise, and lane keep assist. The R-Line, which starts at $29,565, comes with all of the above, plus a standard sunroof, alarm, 19-inch alloy wheels, a body kit, and paddle shifter. The top of the line SEL, at $32,015, comes with high beam assist, leather seats, heated rear seats, navigation, parking sensors, and a Fender audio system.

The 2020 Passat will continue to be manufactured in Chattanooga, TN and arrives in dealers in the next few weeks.