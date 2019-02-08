Jump to content
    By William Maley

    No Volkswagen Plug-In Hybrids Are Coming to the U.S.

      But Volkswagen is planning on selling EVs in all 50 states

    In Europe, Volkswagen offers a couple of plug-in hybrid models such as the Golf GTE. But don't expect any those plug-in hybrids to come to the U.S.

    "It's a bridging technology," between internal-combustion and full-electric cars, said Matthew Renna, Volkswagen North America Region's vice president of e-mobility yesterday at the Chicago Auto Show.

    "It's very cost-prohibitive to have two different powertrains on one platform."

    Volkswagen has made no secret about their electric car ambitions, with plans to launch a full lineup within the next few years. While Europe will get a small hatchback based on I.D. Concept, the U.S. will get a production version of the Crozz concept. Volkswagen is also planning on selling their upcoming EVs in all 50 states, not only in those that require automakers to sell certain number of EVs.

    "The plan is to sell nationwide. The goal is a nationwide roll-out ASAP," said Renna.

    Source: Roadshow


