  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Volkswagen Scraps Mild-Hybrid Powertrain for Next-Gen Golf GTI

      Regular Golf will still offer it

    Next year will see Volkswagen unveil the next-generation Golf GTI. It was reported that the model would utilize a mild-hybrid setup to boost fuel economy and improve low-end response. This decision was made under the leadership of former Volkswagen chairman Matthias Müller and would have become the flagship model for a new range of mild-hybrid models badged as IQ. But a new report from Autocar says the new chairman, Herbert Diess has canned the powertrain.

    No reason was given as to why this decision was reversed. Volkswagen is still planning to do mild-hybrid versions of the standard Golf that will utilize a 48-Volt electrical system.

    Autocar says the next-generation GTI will use an updated version of the turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder producing either 252 or 286 horsepower. The current model in the U.S. punches out 227 horsepower. A six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch will be the available transmissions.

    Source: Autocar

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Agree that Mild Hybrid is a waste of resources as we now are producing electric motors that can cause a Camaro to do a Wheelie and give amazing Torque and performance. Why bother with mild Hybrid when you can have hot ICE or Hot pure Electric.

    A Horse With No Name
    5 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Agree that Mild Hybrid is a waste of resources as we now are producing electric motors that can cause a Camaro to do a Wheelie and give amazing Torque and performance. Why bother with mild Hybrid when you can have hot ICE or Hot pure Electric.

    Exactly.

    A Horse With No Name
    Just now, Drew Dowdell said:

    probably added too much weight in a way that threw the balance off on the car. 

    ...and too much to the bottom line...these are not selling well in the US....no sense trying to get Mustang Gt level money out of it and cut sales further.

    Impressive power gain for the 2.0T

    ocnblu

    ocnblu 1,739

    Posted (edited)

    Still love VW's.  Wish TDi and 2-door Golfs were still sold here.  I see where Germans are back to buying more diesel powered vehicles.  Proud to be of German decent when I read that fact.

    Edited by ocnblu
×