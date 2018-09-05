Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Volkswagen Cuts Down Passat Lineup for 2019

      The V6 is also deep-sixed

    If you're planning on picking up a 2019 Volkswagen Passat, then you might be disappointed by the limited amount on configurations on offer.

    The Car Connection reports that Volkswagen will be cutting down the 2019 Passat lineup to just two models - the Wolfsburg Edition and SE R-Line.

    Wolfsburg Edition: 17-inch alloy wheels, push-button start, automatic emergency braking, and blind-spot monitoring as standard. A sunroof and 18-inch wheels are optional.
    SE R-Line: LED lighting, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, lane keep assist, navigation, and Fender audio system.

    Along with the drop in trims, the 280 horsepower V6 will be going away in 2019. This leaves the turbo 2.0L four-cylinder and six-speed automatic as the sole powertrain choice.

    We're not sure as to why Volkswagen is slicing up the Passat lineup. Our two possible guesses is the declining sales of midsize sedans or Volkswagen readying a next-generation Passat that could arrive as early as 2020.

    No word on pricing or on-sale date.

    Source: The Car Connection


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Two be expected, Passat sales are not super here and to build and support a V6 in a world where taxation stupidity is on the size of the engine is also stupid, so they build for Europe and China and the rest of the world gets left over's.

    Maybe they will offer a 300hp hybrid as a replacement to the V6. 🤷‍♂️

    Frisky Dingo

    With an all-new Passat right around the corner riding on MQB, this is not only surprising, this is a good move. Passat sales have been dropping sharply. This culls the lineup to 2 nice trims that will be attractive to buyers.

    dfelt

    So based on other sites, seems the lone 2.0T 4 banger puts out the following specs:

     2.-liter turbo diesel engine which could create 236 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque

    Gas is 201hp but no info on lb-ft of torque.

    regfootball

    Passats can be had cheaply brand new.  Forward the clock 10-12 months from now and you'll get a nicely equipped Passat Wolfsburg with blind spot and AEB for not much more than 22-23k.

    And yet GM still still wants to add expensive packages to all its brands to have any of these simple items like blind spot monitoring.

