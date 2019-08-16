Jump to content
    Volkswagen Still Committed to Diesel

      ...Not ready to throw in the oil soaked towel yet...

    Volkswagen is introducing a new generation of diesel engines with the 2.0 TDI Evo. This new engine is said to greatly undercut the limits of the tough new Euro 6d-Temp emissions standards. Volkwagen posted an interview with Sebastian Willmann, the Head of Diesel Engine Development at Volkswagen. In that interview he says that VW was able to reduce fuel consumption by 0.4 L/100km compared to the previous engine and reduce CO2 emissions by 10g/km.  They did both of these things while also increasing power output. 

    He further went on to explain that while there is a stigma surrounding diesel engines because of dieselgate, the diesel is still quite popular for its efficiency, range, and torque. Now, with this new engine, it is also substantially cleaner compared to prior engines.  He says that diesels will remain especially effective for vehicles that require a longer range or extra torque for towing.

    These statements are in contrast to the direction that VW as a whole is taking in the segment of electric vehicles.  VW has committed billions of euros to the development of an entire EV range.  The first EV, the ID.3 is expected in Europe in early 2020 with top line models having a range of 342 miles on a charge. Reservations of the Volkswagen ID.3 topped 10,000 in its first 24 hours it was available. 

    Source: VW Blog (German) via Teslarati

    riviera74

    We will see if VW can have its cake and eat it too.  I do hope that VW has abandoned its fraudulent ways.

    • Upvote 1

    dfelt

    Agree, I hope they can deliver. Interested if they are using the MB urine treatment system in the exhuast or just how they are getting these cleaner emissions.

    Being a 2.0L size engine also tells me that they must have figured a bigger engine delivered something that smaller size does not even with a turbo.

    ocnblu

    Very welcome news.  I hope they bring it to the USA.  This tells me loud and clear that customers were asking for it.  Demanding it.

