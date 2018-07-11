Jump to content

  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: Next XC90 To Drop Diesel Engines

      All about those hybrid and electric powertrains

    The next-generation Volvo XC90, due out in 2021 as a 2022 model will follow in the S60's footsteps by not offering any sort of diesel option. Instead, Volvo will be offering a range of hybrids and electric-only powertrains.

    “We have to prioritise – we cannot do everything. So if we want to be faster in electrification we can’t say yes to everything. That’s why [the S60] has no diesel alternative and we are not planning to have a diesel alternative in any new cars. The XC90 will follow this,” said Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson to Auto Express.

    Volvo's next-generation SPA2 platform will underpin the XC90, which is designed to accept both electric and hybrid powertrains. Don't expect a major change in terms of the design. Auto Express reports that Volvo will undertake an evolutionary approach.

    Source: Auto Express


    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    This totally makes sense and frees up much needed R&D dollars to allow Volvo to lead in the Hybrid / EV space of auto's.

    Very SMART MOVE! :metal: 

    smk4565

    Every auto maker is dumping diesel in favor of electric cars.  This breaking news is on par with news of water being wet.

    • Haha 1

