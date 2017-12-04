Jump to content

  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Volvo Provides More Details On Their "Care by Volvo"

      For $600 or $700 month, you get an XC40, Insurance, Maintenance, and Concierge Services

    Possibly the biggest news when Volvo unveiled their XC40 crossover back in September was the 'Care by Volvo' subscription service. For a flat-rate fee, you would get an XC40, insurance, maintenance, and the ability to get into another XC40 after 12 months. We now have more details about this service for the U.S.

    Pricing for the service begins at $600 per month for an XC40 Momentum AWD or $700 for an R-Design AWD (prices don't include tax and registration fees). The subscription includes an annual allowance of 15,000 miles covering tire and wheel damage, replacement of wear-and-tear items such as windshield wipers, all factory-scheduled maintenance, insurance provided by Liberty Mutual, and 24/7 customer care and concierge services. Customers of this service will also have the option of changing out their current XC40 into another one after 12 months.

    "Care by Volvo takes the guesswork out of car ownership, covering insurance, service, maintenance and basically everything except gas," said Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA in a statement.

    Customers can sign up for the program on Volvo's website and order their own XC40 right. They'll able to pickup their XC40 from their Volvo dealer without having to the deal with the various hassles next spring.

    Source: Volvo 
    Press Release is on Page 2

    Care by Volvo: Click, Subscribe and Drive the new XC40 starting at an all-inclusive $600 per month

    ROCKLEIGH, N.J. (November 29, 2017) Volvo Cars has introduced Care by Volvo, a new subscription service that will make having a car as easy as having a cell phone.

    Care by Volvo customers simply choose a car online and make all-inclusive, monthly payments that cover insurance, service, and maintenance. The 2019 XC40 will be the first car available via Care by Volvo. All-inclusive pricing of limited, well-equipped models start at $600 per month before local taxes and registration fees.
     
    “Care by Volvo takes the guesswork out of car ownership, covering insurance, service, maintenance and basically everything except gas,” said Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA.

    The negotiation-free process starts with an online order. Care by Volvo customers will be able to drive away from their local retailer in a new Volvo without having to worry about the traditional extras such as down payments, maintenance and insurance.
     
    Two XC40 models will be available via Care by Volvo at launch:

    • XC40 T5 AWD Momentum with Premium Package, Vision Package, Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof and 19-inch Black Diamond Cut Wheels
    • XC40 T5 AWD R-Design with Premium Package, Vision Package, Advanced Package, Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Harman Kardon Premium Sound and 20-inch, 5-Double Spoke Matte Diamond Cut Wheels

    Care by Volvo will introduce 24/7 customer care and concierge services, including roadside assistance. The Care by Volvo subscription term is for 24 months. There will be an option to change cars and sign up for a new 24-month subscription as early as 12 months into the agreement.

    An annual 15,000-mile allowance accompanies tire and wheel damage protection, wear-and-tear replacements including wipers and brakes, and all factory-scheduled maintenance.

    Care by Volvo customers will be covered under a premium personal insurance policy issued by Liberty Mutual Insurance. The cost of insurance is part of the subscription price and provides customers $250,000 bodily injury protection per person and $500,000 bodily injury coverage per accident with a $500 deductible applied to both comprehensive and collision coverage.

    Customers may begin subscribing to the new XC40 via Care by Volvo online at www.volvocars.com/us with vehicle deliveries starting in early spring 2018.


    dfelt

    I understand the point they are making here for a just sign, drive and pay your monthly fee, get a new one in 12 months. Regular rotating income month to month being new and current for those that like to stay on top of the Jones Jones race.

    Honestly, this is the worst thing someone can do as you truly just throw money away especially as the cost compared to what really goes wrong on an auto is out of sync.

    Spent some time this morning on the Volvo web site and both models available under this program are very base version compared to what you can add on if you lease or buy.

    I guess some folks will see this as a way to always have the latest and greatest with no responsibility but I see it as a crazy waste of money.

    Drew Dowdell

    That potentially sounds like a pretty decent deal!

    One of them is an R-Design, which is decidedly not base, the other is a Momentum, which is mid-level. Both are AWD. It only requires $500 down.  $500 down plus $600 a month for a mid-level Momentum optioned to $39,145 and that includes insurance and maintenance.... and you get 15,000 miles a year...

    That's pretty solid deal actually.

     

    dfelt
    21 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    That potentially sounds like a pretty decent deal!

    One of them is an R-Design, which is decidedly not base, the other is a Momentum, which is mid-level. Both are AWD. It only requires $500 down.  $500 down plus $600 a month for a mid-level Momentum optioned to $39,145 and that includes insurance and maintenance.... and you get 15,000 miles a year...

    That's pretty solid deal actually.

     

    Drew, agree that both models are not base model, but from what I could see from comparing and reading the web site, base models of those two trim levels. I agree that insurance can especially if you do not own a house to take advantage of the added group discount of home/auto policies can clearly help.

    I see value here for many people yet also I see the flip side for those that preferred to not have ongoing payments if you are one that holds onto your auto's for a long time.

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Seems like a program like that if it were across GM brands or across FCA brands could work for some people, like ocn who trades every few months. 

    Totally agree,

    This would be perfect for Ocnblu who likes a new auto every 12 months.

