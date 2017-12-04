Volvo Provides More Details On Their "Care by Volvo"

Customers can sign up for the program on Volvo's website and order their own XC40 right. They'll able to pickup their XC40 from their Volvo dealer without having to the deal with the various hassles next spring.

“Care by Volvo takes the guesswork out of car ownership, covering insurance, service, maintenance and basically everything except gas,” said Anders Gustafsson, President and CEO of Volvo Car USA in a statement.

Pricing for the service begins at $600 per month for an XC40 Momentum AWD or $700 for an R-Design AWD (prices don't include tax and registration fees). The subscription includes an annual allowance of 15,000 miles covering tire and wheel damage, replacement of wear-and-tear items such as windshield wipers, all factory-scheduled maintenance, insurance provided by Liberty Mutual, and 24/7 customer care and concierge services. Customers of this service will also have the option of changing out their current XC40 into another one after 12 months.

Possibly the biggest news when Volvo unveiled their XC40 crossover back in September was the 'Care by Volvo' subscription service. For a flat-rate fee, you would get an XC40, insurance, maintenance, and the ability to get into another XC40 after 12 months. We now have more details about this service for the U.S.

Care by Volvo: Click, Subscribe and Drive the new XC40 starting at an all-inclusive $600 per month

ROCKLEIGH, N.J. (November 29, 2017) Volvo Cars has introduced Care by Volvo, a new subscription service that will make having a car as easy as having a cell phone.

Care by Volvo customers simply choose a car online and make all-inclusive, monthly payments that cover insurance, service, and maintenance. The 2019 XC40 will be the first car available via Care by Volvo. All-inclusive pricing of limited, well-equipped models start at $600 per month before local taxes and registration fees.



The negotiation-free process starts with an online order. Care by Volvo customers will be able to drive away from their local retailer in a new Volvo without having to worry about the traditional extras such as down payments, maintenance and insurance.



Two XC40 models will be available via Care by Volvo at launch:

XC40 T5 AWD Momentum with Premium Package, Vision Package, Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof and 19-inch Black Diamond Cut Wheels

XC40 T5 AWD R-Design with Premium Package, Vision Package, Advanced Package, Heated Front Seats and Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof, Harman Kardon Premium Sound and 20-inch, 5-Double Spoke Matte Diamond Cut Wheels

Care by Volvo will introduce 24/7 customer care and concierge services, including roadside assistance. The Care by Volvo subscription term is for 24 months. There will be an option to change cars and sign up for a new 24-month subscription as early as 12 months into the agreement.

An annual 15,000-mile allowance accompanies tire and wheel damage protection, wear-and-tear replacements including wipers and brakes, and all factory-scheduled maintenance.

Care by Volvo customers will be covered under a premium personal insurance policy issued by Liberty Mutual Insurance. The cost of insurance is part of the subscription price and provides customers $250,000 bodily injury protection per person and $500,000 bodily injury coverage per accident with a $500 deductible applied to both comprehensive and collision coverage.

Customers may begin subscribing to the new XC40 via Care by Volvo online at www.volvocars.com/us with vehicle deliveries starting in early spring 2018.