    Whoops! Volvo Hungary Accidently Reveals 2018 XC40

    By William Maley

      • Someone at Volvo Hungary got a stern talking this week

    Next week, Volvo will debut their new XC40 crossover. They have already released a teaser video showing only small snippets of the models. However, one of Volvo's regional offices didn't get the memo to only post the teaser video.

    Volvo Hungary accidentally released a video showing the XC40 in full. The video has since been taken down, but various outlets have gotten screen caps of it. The production version almost mirrors the 40.1 concept with the same boxy shape. Inside, the XC40 appears to be slightly more casual in terms of design when compared to the XC60 and 90. At least the XC40 retains the large touchscreen.

    The XC40 is an important vehicle for Volvo. Aside from entering one of the hottest segments in the marketplace, the XC40 will be the first Volvo model using the Compact Modular Architecture (CMA). This was jointly developed by the Volvo and parent company Geely. The upcoming S40 and V40 will also use this architecture.

    Source: Autoblog, CarScoops


      Report Article
    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Have to say it is a nice CUV. I actually like the simplistic design of the dash. Clean and functional compared to some that tried to do this. I wonder about the R design label I see and there are other things I wonder about. Be interesting to read about the details come Sept 21st.

    I see NO VALUE in a Turbo 3 cylinder Engine.

    balthazar
    58 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Why does no one make a floating roof 4-door coupe?

    Nissan does.

    Beat those dead horses some more.

    Modern design is like the closing scene to Animal House- the band is making noise but it's jammed up in the dead end alley- going nowhere. There are more players than ever, and they're all doing the same stylistic cues.

