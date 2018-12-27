Quick Drive: 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport Q4

It seems a bit odd to be driving the Giulia Ti almost half a year on from spending a week high-performance Quadrifoglio. This felt like I had a nice slice of cake and was now facing a bowl of vegetables. Trying to keep an open mind on Ti was going to be difficult, considering the mixed opinions I had with the first Giulia. But I knew that I had to try.

I actually prefer the toned-down nature of Ti Sport compared to Quadrifoglio as lacks the aggressive bumper treatment and cloverleaf emblems on the fenders. Some items such as the uniquely styled wheels do carry over and add a small sporting touch.

The only item I would change is the color. Grey just makes the design somewhat boring. The blue I had on the Quadrifoglio works much better as it allows the design to stand out.

The interior is still very much a mixed affair. Most of the materials are what you would expect to find a luxury car of this caliber with soft-touch plastics, leather, and metal trim. But Alfa clearly cut some corners such as the cheap plastics used on the center console. The front sport seats provide excellent bolstering and comfort for any adventure you decide to take. Rear space is almost non-existent for most adults.

Alfa Romeo did address one of my complaints with that I had with 2017 Giulia. 2018 models now have the option of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is shame that it is an option, but it does make using infotainment system somewhat less frustrating.

Some of the issues I had with the system in both the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Ti are present in this Giulia. Going through a number of menus to accomplish simple tasks, slow performance, and a small number of crashes during my weeklong test. I really hope Alfa Romeo is working on some updates to get this system in order.

Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder delivering 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic and optional Q4 all-wheel drive.

I really liked this engine in the Stevlio as moved the compact crossover without breaking a sweat. In the Giulia, this engine makes this sedan fly away from stops. It is said the turbo-four can hit 60 mph in just over five seconds, which is fast for the class. One disappointment is the engine sounding like a diesel at idle, not something you want to have in an Italian sport sedan.

EPA says the Giulia Ti with AWD will return 23 City/31 Highway/26 Combined. My average for the week landed around 23.6 in mostly city driving.

One trait that both the Ti Sport and Quadrifoglio share is the handling. The chassis underneath allows the Giulia to dart around in the corners and keep body motions well in check. Steering is another bright spot where the vehicle would instantly respond to any input, along with provide good feedback.

Ride quality is slightly better than the Quadrifoglio as only a small number of bumps come inside. Put the Giulia into Dynamic (sport mode) and the ride does become somewhat unbearable.

Unfortunately, my Giulia Ti tester had an issue with the brakes. Whenever the brakes were applied, there was a noticeable screeching noise coming the rear of the vehicle. At first, I thought something had gotten lodged in the brakes. But the noise would go away after I had been driving for a bit. Park the car for awhile and drive it once again, the noise would return. This likely hints at something being warped - a bit disappointing for a vehicle that only had a few thousand miles on the odometer.

The Giulia is one of those vehicles I really want to like a lot more than I currently do. Alfa Romeo still has a number of issues they need to address sooner than later. I only would recommend this model for those who understand what they’re getting into.

Gallery: 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport Q4

Disclaimer: Alfa Romeo Provided the Giulia, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

Year: 2018

Make: Alfa Romeo

Model: Giulia

Trim: Ti Sport Q4

Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged MultiAir SOHC Inline-Four

Driveline: Eight-Speed Automatic, All-Wheel Drive

Horsepower @ RPM: 280 @ 5,200

Torque @ RPM: 306 @ 2,000 - 4,800

Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 23/31/26

Curb Weight: N/A

Location of Manufacture: Cassino, Italy

Base Price: $41,995

As Tested Price: $51,885 (Includes $1,295 Destination Charge)

Options:

Ti Sport AWD Package 22S - $2,500.00

Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package - $1,500.00

Ti Leather Package - $995.00

8.8-inch AM/FM Bluetooth Radio with 3D Nav - $950.00

Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System - $900.00

Driver Assistance Static Package - $650.00

Vesuvio Gray Metallic - $600.00

19-inch x 8-inch Bright 5-Hole Aluminum Wheels - $500.00