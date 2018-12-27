Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Quick Drive: 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport Q4

      After having a bit of dessert (Quadrifoglio), we decide to have the veggies

    It seems a bit odd to be driving the Giulia Ti almost half a year on from spending a week high-performance Quadrifoglio. This felt like I had a nice slice of cake and was now facing a bowl of vegetables. Trying to keep an open mind on Ti was going to be difficult, considering the mixed opinions I had with the first Giulia. But I knew that I had to try.

    • I actually prefer the toned-down nature of Ti Sport compared to Quadrifoglio as lacks the aggressive bumper treatment and cloverleaf emblems on the fenders. Some items such as the uniquely styled wheels do carry over and add a small sporting touch.
    • The only item I would change is the color. Grey just makes the design somewhat boring. The blue I had on the Quadrifoglio works much better as it allows the design to stand out.
    • The interior is still very much a mixed affair. Most of the materials are what you would expect to find a luxury car of this caliber with soft-touch plastics, leather, and metal trim. But Alfa clearly cut some corners such as the cheap plastics used on the center console. The front sport seats provide excellent bolstering and comfort for any adventure you decide to take. Rear space is almost non-existent for most adults.
    • Alfa Romeo did address one of my complaints with that I had with 2017 Giulia. 2018 models now have the option of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It is shame that it is an option, but it does make using infotainment system somewhat less frustrating.
    • Some of the issues I had with the system in both the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Ti are present in this Giulia. Going through a number of menus to accomplish simple tasks, slow performance, and a small number of crashes during my weeklong test. I really hope Alfa Romeo is working on some updates to get this system in order.
    • Power comes from a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder delivering 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic and optional Q4 all-wheel drive.
    • I really liked this engine in the Stevlio as moved the compact crossover without breaking a sweat. In the Giulia, this engine makes this sedan fly away from stops. It is said the turbo-four can hit 60 mph in just over five seconds, which is fast for the class. One disappointment is the engine sounding like a diesel at idle, not something you want to have in an Italian sport sedan.
    • EPA says the Giulia Ti with AWD will return 23 City/31 Highway/26 Combined. My average for the week landed around 23.6 in mostly city driving.
    • One trait that both the Ti Sport and Quadrifoglio share is the handling. The chassis underneath allows the Giulia to dart around in the corners and keep body motions well in check. Steering is another bright spot where the vehicle would instantly respond to any input, along with provide good feedback.
    • Ride quality is slightly better than the Quadrifoglio as only a small number of bumps come inside. Put the Giulia into Dynamic (sport mode) and the ride does become somewhat unbearable.
    • Unfortunately, my Giulia Ti tester had an issue with the brakes. Whenever the brakes were applied, there was a noticeable screeching noise coming the rear of the vehicle. At first, I thought something had gotten lodged in the brakes. But the noise would go away after I had been driving for a bit. Park the car for awhile and drive it once again, the noise would return. This likely hints at something being warped - a bit disappointing for a vehicle that only had a few thousand miles on the odometer.
    • The Giulia is one of those vehicles I really want to like a lot more than I currently do. Alfa Romeo still has a number of issues they need to address sooner than later. I only would recommend this model for those who understand what they’re getting into.

    Gallery: 2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia Ti Sport Q4

    Disclaimer: Alfa Romeo Provided the Giulia, Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Year: 2018
    Make: Alfa Romeo
    Model: Giulia
    Trim: Ti Sport Q4
    Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged MultiAir SOHC Inline-Four
    Driveline: Eight-Speed Automatic, All-Wheel Drive
    Horsepower @ RPM: 280 @ 5,200
    Torque @ RPM: 306 @ 2,000 - 4,800
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 23/31/26
    Curb Weight: N/A
    Location of Manufacture: Cassino, Italy
    Base Price: $41,995
    As Tested Price: $51,885 (Includes $1,295 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Ti Sport AWD Package 22S - $2,500.00
    Driver Assist Dynamic Plus Package - $1,500.00
    Ti Leather Package - $995.00
    8.8-inch AM/FM Bluetooth Radio with 3D Nav - $950.00
    Harman/Kardon Premium Audio System - $900.00
    Driver Assistance Static Package - $650.00
    Vesuvio Gray Metallic - $600.00
    19-inch x 8-inch Bright 5-Hole Aluminum Wheels - $500.00

    Edited by William Maley


    Go to articles Reviews

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell

    This is a car that everyone seems to get excited about except me.  I liked the old 159, it had character, but these I find to be just so anonymous.  The interiors are nothing to write home about either. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    oldshurst442

    I like the sounds the Quadrifoglio makes.  The V6 on this is awesome.  Ferrari engine tuners really know how to make an engine sing. 

     The Guilia's silhouette has a lot in common with a BMW 3 Series.  And it does not help the situation when BMW 3 Series cars have looked the same since about 10 years now.  This might explain some of the blandness. 

    I do think the Guilia is sexy enough, but maybe the glorious sounds of its V6 have me blinded with how sexy it might really be in the looks department. 

    Edited by oldshurst442
    adjusted my opinion

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    balthazar

    I seldom like modern car's wheels, but I do like these a bunch.
    On the other hand, except for the Edsel-esque grille opening, the entire exterior is about an anonymous as they come. In profile or from the rear, it could be ANYTHING. Interior also feels dated to me.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    :puke: The bland styling of this auto and the terrible front nose just make it a puke fest for me. Pass, I see nothing inside or out that would make this an exciting auto to own.

    While I would never own a German auto, I would take a German auto over any of the over rated garbage Italians make.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×