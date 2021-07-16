Jump to content
  • William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Quick Drive: 2020 Hyundai Venue SEL & Palisade Limited AWD

      Looking at the smallest and largest Hyundai crossovers

    • Walking around the Venue, you become surprised at how small this crossover is. It comes in at 13 feet long and just under 6 feet wide, making it slightly smaller than the Accent sedan.
    • The design is very chunky and boxy, which helps with maximizing interior space. The front has some interesting design traits such as a similar grille seen on larger Hyundai crossovers and a split headlight arrangement.
    • With a large glass area and tall roof, the Venue feels very open and spacious. Finding a comfortable position upfront is no problem and the seats provide a good balance of comfort and support. The rear legroom is a bit tight for any over six-feet.
    • Cargo space is on the small end with 18.7 cubic feet with the rear seats up and 31.9 with them folded. The Nissan Kicks as a comparison offers 25.3 and 53.1 cubic feet of space respectively.
    • The interior design is quite pleasant with contrasting plastics used on the dash and door panels. I also like how all models get an eight-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.
    • Power for the Venue is a 1.6-liter four-cylinder with 121 horsepower and 113 pounds-feet of torque. The base SE has a six-speed manual as standard*, while a CVT is optional. My SEL tester only comes with the CVT. Power goes to the front wheels only.
    • If most of your driving takes place in an urban area, then the Venue is a perfect partner. It responds quickly off the line and can keep with the flow of traffic. The small size and quick steering make it a breeze to nip around and fit into tight parking spots.
    • The highway is a different story as it takes the engine a bit of time to get up to speed. I should note that isn’t exclusive to the Venue as all cars on the subcompact class experience this issue.
    • Fuel economy is rated at 30 City/34 Highway/32 Combined. My average landed around 30.2 mpg in a 60/40 mix of rural and city driving.
    • Having a short wheelbase usually means a pretty choppy ride. But the Venue’s suspension does a surprising job of minimizing the impacts.
    • For the money, the Venue is surprisingly well equipped. All models come with automatic headlights, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and an eight-inch touchscreen. The SEL is the sweet spot adding 15-inch alloys, automatic climate control, and a six-speaker audio system. It also allows you to order the Convenience package that adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a sunroof.
    • The Venue is perfect for someone who is looking for a new car and lives in an urban environment. The small size, nimble nature, and list of equipment make it a strong contender in the growing subcompact crossover class. But if you need more cargo space or planning on driving on the highway more than the city, save up a little bit more money and move up to a Kona.

    (*Author’s Note: Hyundai dropped the six-speed manual for the 2021 model year.)

    2020 Hyundai Palisade Limited AWD 4.jpg

    Palisade Limited

    • The Palisade is certainly a looker. Take the front end. There is a unique grille shape with a massive chrome surround, flanked by a split headlight arrangement. The Limited adds more a bit more chrome along with the windows and a set of 20-inch multi-spoke wheels. I think the abundance of chrome is a bit much.
    • The interior could make some people at sister brand Genesis a bit envious. My Limited tester featured a suede headliner with openings for the dual glass roof panels; quilted door panels, and aluminum trim used throughout.
    • Technology is another strong point to the Palisade. Similar to the Hyundai Sonata I drove earlier, the Palisade Limited comes with a reconfigurable 12.3-inch gauge display and a 10.2-inch infotainment system. Both are vibrant and easy to read even in direct sunlight. Hyundai's infotainment system still leads the way in being easy to use.
    • Space is plentiful for front and second-row passengers. Third-row passengers get short-changed on legroom and seat padding. Limited and SEL come with seating for seven, while the base SE seats up to eight.
    • Cargo space is in the mid-pack with 18 cubic feet with all seats up, 45.8 with the third-row folded, and 84 with all seats folded.
    • The Palisade comes with a 3.8L V6 producing 291 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed is teamed with either front-wheel or all-wheel drive. My tester had the latter.
    • I never felt that I was looking for more power from the V6. Whether I leaving from a stop or needing to make a pass, the V6 and eight-speed automatic delivered a smooth and steady stream of power.
    • Fuel economy is average for three-row crossovers. EPA says the Palisade AWD will return 19 City/24 Highway/21 Combined. I saw 22 in my week-long test.
    • Ride quality could rival some luxury sedans as various road imperfections seem to be ironed out. Road and wind noise is almost non-existent.
    • To be clear, the Palisade isn't trying to be any sort of sporty crossover. But I was surprised at how well it minimizes body roll when on a winding road.
    • Considering Hyundai's past attempts at a large three-row crossover, the Palisade is a clear winner. The interior is class-leading, it offers a pleasant ride, performance is smooth, and the trademark value proposition is here. The Limited seen here comes in at just under $48,000 with destination. What may set some away is the Palisade's styling, which I'll admit I did like for the most part.

    Disclaimer: Hyundai Provided the Venue and Palisade; Insurance, and One Tank of Gas

    Year: 2020
    Make: Hyundai
    Model: Venue
    Trim: SEL
    Engine: 1.6L DPI Four-Cylinder
    Driveline: Front-Wheel Drive, CVT
    Horsepower @ RPM: 121 @ 6,300
    Torque @ RPM:  113 @ 4,500
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 30/34/32
    Curb Weight: 2,732 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Ulsan, South Korea
    Base Price: $19,250
    As Tested Price: $23,405 (Includes $1,120.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Premium Package - $1,750.00
    Convenience Package - $1,150.00
    Carpeted Floor Mats - $135.00

    Year: 2020
    Make: Hyundai
    Model: Palisade
    Trim: Limited AWD
    Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT 24-Valve V6
    Driveline: Eight-Speed Automatic, All-Wheel Drive
    Horsepower @ RPM: 291 @ 6,000
    Torque @ RPM: 262 @ 5,200
    Fuel Economy: City/Highway/Combined - 19/24/21
    Curb Weight: 4,387 lbs
    Location of Manufacture: Ulsan, South Korea
    Base Price: $46,625
    As Tested Price: $47,905 (Includes $1,120.00 Destination Charge)

    Options:
    Carpeted Floor Mats - $160.00

