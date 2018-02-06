It seems Ford wasn't finished with announcements for the Edge. This week at the Chicago Auto Show, Ford will unveil the Edge Titanium Elite.

This is mostly an appearance package for the Edge with more body-color trim, 20-inch alloy wheels, and a new skid plate. Like other Edge models except for the ST, the Titanium Elite will use the 2.0L EcoBoost four-cylinder with 250 horsepower.

Ford wants to take advantage of the growing demand for higher-end SUVs and crossovers. Over the past four years, sales of high-end SUVs for the blue oval rose six percent. The Edge itself saw an eight-percent increase in sales of the Titanium and Sport trims.

No mention of pricing, but expect to see the Titanium Elite arrive sometime later this year

Source: Ford