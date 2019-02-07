Chicago 2019: 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition

Mazda is planning on building 3,000 MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Editions, with 500 coming to the U.S. Pricing ranges from $34,995 for the manual soft-top to $39,995 for the RF automatic. But you have missed your chance to order one. Car and Driver notes that Mazda has sold out of the allotment for the U.S. within four hours of opening the order books.

All versions of the 30th Anniversary get Recaro seats, Brembo brakes, Bose sound system and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Opt for the manual and it includes limited-slip differential, Bilstein shocks, and a front shock tower brace.

Available both as the soft-top and RF hard-top, it comes in a new Racing Orange paint color that Mazda says evokes "the breaking dawn of an exciting new day." A set of 17-inch Rays ZE40 forged aluminum wheels are based on the wheels used on the MX-5 Cup race car.

30 years ago at the Chicago Auto Show, Mazda pulled the sheet off a small roadster called the MX-5 Miata. Little did anyone know how much of an impact this little car would make in the world. Today, Mazda honored this anniversary by introducing the 2019 MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition.

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2019 -- In 1989 the Chicago Auto Show played host to one of Mazda's biggest milestones, the debut of the MX-5 Miata. Now, 30 years later, Mazda is proud to share another milestone at the Chicago Auto Show with the world premiere of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary.

Continuing to embrace the philosophy of the original 1989 MX-5 Miata, this special edition represents three decades of history. A history that has been filled with so many people, from the passionate Mazda engineers who created the first-generation MX-5 as a homage to early lightweight European sportscars, to the succeeding development engineers who took up the challenge to build on the high ambitions of their predecessors. Collectively, they all helped the MX-5 reach amazing heights, from being the first car to win both World Car of the Year and World Design of the Year in the same year with the current generation MX-5 Miata in 2016, to achieving production of the one millionth unit in April 2016. In total, the MX-5 has won over 280 awards, as of January 2019, with many of those accolades thanks to the unshakable support of Mazda owners and fans all over the world. This special edition is meant to commemorate all these milestones and the important people that have been part of this special journey, especially Mazda's enthusiastic fans.

The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary, offered in both soft top and RF models, builds upon the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Grand Touring, which added many new features including a newly refined powertrain rated to deliver 181 horsepower and 151 pound-feet of torque; a 17 percent increase over the previous model year. The first noticeable new feature is the exclusive Racing Orange exterior paint color. This strikingly vivid color pays homage to the yellow MX-5 Miata Club Racer that also debuted at the 1989 Chicago Auto Show. Racing Orange is meant to represent sunrise and anticipation, while staying true to the characteristics of a pure sports car. The roof on RF is painted Racing Orange, while the soft top will feature a black cloth top. The theme continues to the interior with orange interior louvers and orange piping on the heated RECARO sports seats. The seats in this special edition are wrapped in Alcantara, which is also found in the door inserts and lower instrument panel. All of these features help to further enhance the customer's sense of exclusivity and pride of ownership.

To contrast the brilliant color, the new RAYS ZE40 17-inch Dark Gunmetal forged alloy wheels play up the MX-5's driving legacy. Customers may notice these wheels are based on the Global MX-5 Cup Car, further connecting the iconic roadster's anniversary edition to its racing roots.

Standard in all 2019 Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary models are Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM infotainment technologies. Also standard is SiriusXM with three-month subscription and new SiriusXM three-year Traffic Plus and Travel Link® subscription.

No special edition would be complete without the appropriate badging. Each 2019 Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary model will be affixed with a special "30th Anniversary" serialized badging on the driver's side rear quarter panel to help commemorate 30 years of endless gratitude and unbending determination to keep evolving.

Production of 2019 Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary model will be limited to a total of just 3,000 units worldwide. In the U.S., there will be a total of 500 non-sequentially badged units available through a custom build to order website at www.mazdausa.com/30th-anniversary. Owners can order their 2019 Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary model as either a soft top or RF with either a manual or automatic transmission. Orders can be placed starting on 2/7 at 12 p.m. CST.