Byton M-Byte's Interior Features A 48-Inch Wide Infotainment System

Aside from the screen-overload, Byton is planning on showing a full production version of the M-Byte crossover sometime later this year with production to begin in China towards the end of the year. Launches for Europe and North America will follow in 2020. Again, we'll see if they can reach that goal.

But that isn't the only screen! Byton has also included a 7-inch touchscreen on the steering wheel that allows the driver to configure the car and go through the functions of the SED. There will also be an 8-inch touchpad mounted between the front seats, and two touchscreens for the rear.

Running the entire length of the windshield, the “Shared Experience Display” will provide vehicle and driving information, along with the ability to capture and playback "wide array of digital content – music, videos, photos, files, contacts, and more." If you're like us, you are wondering how much of a distraction this screen will be. Byton claims that the display has been designed and tested "to not affect driver line-of-sight and can automatically adjust brightness according to changes in ambient lighting to avoid further distraction." The SED also meets "automotive safety standards as well as crash standards in all target markets," including the U.S. - we'll see about that.

Chinese electric car start-up Byton surprised everyone last year at Consumer Electronics Show with the M-Byte electric crossover concept. The vehicle was quite futuristic in terms of looks and featured a gargantuan touchscreen for the infotainment system. Last night, the company unveiled a production-ready cabin for their upcoming crossover and retains the massive touchscreen.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BYTON, the premium intelligent electric vehicle brand, today revealed new details about its first production model, the M-Byte SUV, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas. Positioned as the next generation smart device, BYTON is designed for the future of autonomous driving when the automobile will become a mobile digital lounge.

"BYTON's M-Byte represents the transformation of the traditional car into a next-generation smart device for every user," said Dr. Carsten Breitfeld, CEO and Co-founder of BYTON. "We achieve this through the combination our state-of-the-art EV platform and our proprietary BYTON Life digital ecosystem."

A Digital Cockpit That Improves The Driver Experience

BYTON's Shared Experience Display (SED) remains the world's largest in-car display for a production automobile. It displays vehicle and driving information and offers various content options in an intuitive way. The position of the display has been carefully developed and tested to not affect driver line-of-sight and can automatically adjust brightness according to changes in ambient lighting to avoid further distraction. In addition, the SED will meet automotive safety standards as well as crash standards in all target markets.

The production M-Byte's user-interface and user experience (UI/UX) hardware will feature abundant shared and private screen space to capture and display a wide array of digital content – music, videos, photos, files, contacts, and more – intuitively and safely to users in any seat:

The 7-inch Driver Tablet pioneered by BYTON will be at the center of the steering wheel just above the driver airbag, serving as one of the main interfaces for the driver to configure the vehicle and interact with the SED.

An 8-inch BYTON Touch Pad has been added between the driver and the front passenger seats on the production model, enabling the front passenger to control the SED and enjoy the same interactive experience as the driver.

Rear passengers have access to independent rear-seat entertainment screens that also share content with the SED.

The front seats can be rotated inward 12 degrees, to create a space that is more convenient for passengers in the car to interact and communicate with each other when not in motion.

The dashboard features a new wraparound design with air conditioning vents, gear selector, and other hard buttons located in the center along with a driver monitoring system to ensure safety during assisted-driving modes.

Multiple interaction modes with the vehicle will be offered including voice control, touch control, physical buttons, and gesture control.

Enhanced User Experience & Personalized Mobility

BYTON users will have access to BYTON Life, an open digital ecosystem that connects applications, data, and smart devices. BYTON Life features advanced machine-learning capabilities that analyzes the user's schedule, location, preferences, and application data to provide intuitive support such as scheduling reminders, online shopping tasks, remote charging management, and more. It can recognize voices of different users and sounds from different directions in the car. In North American and European markets, BYTON has been cooperating with Amazon Alexa to jointly develop voice control. In addition, BYTON has also invited software developers from around the world to join BYTON's ecosystem and explore new possibilities for applications and content on BYTON Life's open platform.

Full-scale vehicle testing ahead of production

The production version of the BYTON M-Byte is slated to debut in mid-2019, with mass-production starting at the end of the year. To achieve this, vehicle testing continues in full swing to achieve the highest safety and quality standards of China, the US, and Europe. Meanwhile, BYTON's Nanjing plant is on-track to be completed this year and will be equipped with cutting-edge production equipment from leading global partners such as AIDA Engineering of Japan, and KUKA and DÜRR of Germany. The company is also working with key strategic investors FAW and CATL, and world-class suppliers Bosch, BOE, and Faurecia to integrate the world's best technologies and resources into its products.

"We have made solid progress in the construction of our Nanjing plant and prototype vehicle testing," said Dr. Daniel Kirchert, President and Co-Founder of BYTON. "This is a vital year for BYTON and our global team is sparing no efforts to achieve our goal of volume production."