2020 Geneva Motor Show Is Cancelled

Just a year after Mercedes-Benz revealed the AMG GT concept, the German automaker unveiled the GT 4-Door coupe at the Geneva Motor Show.

We're sure Mercedes' design department will be insulted when the GT 4-Door is described as a Porsche Panamera wearing a Mercedes-Benz cloak. But the overall silhouette matches up very well with Panamera, which might explain why Mercedes did not provide a straight-on side shot of the vehicle. Cues from GT coupe are here on the sedan with a large vertical slat grille and aggressive bumper for the front, and a sloping rear tailgate.

The interior is a mix of Mercedes' current sedans and GT. The top part of the dash features large dual screens for the instrument cluster and round vents. The center console mimics the one found in the GT coupe, albeit slightly wider in the sedan. Mercedes will offer seating configurations for four to five people in European markets. U.S. models will only get seating for four.

Three engine options will be available for the GT 4-Door,

AMG GT 53: 3.0L turbocharged inline-six paired with a mild-hybrid system - 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque AMG GT 63: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 - 577 horsepower and 533 pound-feet of torque AMG GT 63S: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 - 630 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque All models come with a rear-biased 4Matic all-wheel drive system and a nine-speed automatic. Performance figures for the three engines are,

AMG GT 53: 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, Top speed of 174 mph AMG GT 63: 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, Top speed of 193 mph AMG GT 63S: 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, Top speed of 195 mph 53 models use adjustable dampers with steel coil springs, while 63 models get AMG’s multi-chamber air suspension. 63 models also come with a electronic locking rear-differential and rear-wheel steering.

Mercedes says the GT 4-Door arrives early next year with the 63 variants. The 53 arrives sometime mid-year.

A new addition to the family: New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: Performance meets design Mar 6, 2018 – Affalterbach: More space, more power, more goosebumps – the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe delivers driving experiences in new dimensions and extends the AMG model family. The new Coupe is the first four-door sports car from Affalterbach and draws directly on the legendary SLS and AMG GT models of success. As another vehicle developed autonomously by Mercedes-AMG, it combines unique design, high comfort and outstanding sports car engineering with an athletic, four-door fastback layout. This means that it offers more space and even greater versatility. It thus offers more space and more potential uses. The systematic expansion of the AMG GT family with the 4-Door Coupe opens up the sports car segment to those looking for a vehicle for day-to-day use, but who are unwilling to go without the unparalleled performance of Mercedes-AMG.

Longitudinal and lateral dynamics at the highest level and a striking silhouette with classical proportions immediately put the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in the portfolio of its two-door brother at first glance. The expressive design with a low hood, dominant front and muscular body language emphasizes the sporty genes of the four-door coupe, which sets new standards as the latest model in the AMG family. The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe combines high everyday comfort with diverse individualization options and the latest sports car engineering.

"The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe blends the impressive racetrack dynamism of our two-door sports car with maximum suitability for everyday use. It has a unique way of embodying our brand core, "Driving Performance" and with its systematic configuration it will attract new customers for Mercedes-AMG," commented Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe delivers special driving experiences on all levels, and with a top speed of up to 195 mph it ensures superior performance in any situation. Powerful, up-to-date in-line 6-cylinder and V8 engines with outputs ranging from 429 hp to 630 hp allow completely new driving experiences and combine impressive performance with modern efficiency.

The interior of the first four-door AMG GT model is characterized by elegant coolness and also by ultra-modern features: innovative controls can be intuitively operated and configured as required. The blend of high individualization and sports car technology, placing yet more focus on the requirements of discerning customers, is also clear from the wealth of equipment packages and individual options. Moreover, the latest addition to the family from Affalterbach also lives up to the Mercedes-AMG brand pledge with regard to its high driving dynamics and sets the benchmark in its segment on the racetrack too.

Clear at first sight: AMG GT family membership

Clearly recognizable as a member of the AMG GT family, the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe follows the design philosophy of Sensual Purity. It takes the striking proportions with convex surfaces and a muscular body and develops them to exciting effect for a four-door variant of an AMG GT Coupe.

The front view with a long hood and two powerdomes leaves no doubt that this is the most recent addition to the AMG GT family. The AMG 4-Door Coupe follows the design tradition of the successful AMG GT models: the powerful body exudes sportiness and motivation. Sensuous shapes with convex surfaces lend the four-door GT a timeless elegance, while a flowing silhouette with lowered greenhouse points to its sporting credentials. As in the AMG GT R, radiator shutters, known as the Airpanel, in front of the center cooling air inlet improves the car's aerodynamic efficiency. Slim MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, AMG-specific grille, "Shark Nose" and front bumper with its enhanced Jet Wing (with a flowing A-Wing on the six-cylinder model) also lend the most recent model from Affalterbach the hallmark presence of the AMG GT family.

Frameless side windows and a windscreen inclined far to the rear, features of the classic coupe architecture, are also cited. Even with the additional seats in the rear, the characteristic lines of the AMG GT models are not compromised. The tailored upper contours and broad shoulders point to the athletic, sporty orientation of the car, which is additionally emphasized by very pronounced rear wheel arches.

The rear view of the new AMG 4-Door Coupe picks up on familiar features of the AMG GT design idiom: extremely slim LED taillamps define the hallmark trunk line, the rear spoiler, extendable in several stages, not only underscores the family affiliation; it is also an important element of the active aerodynamics.

The two eight-cylinder models can be identified by the three horizontal louvers in the side front air intakes, the Jet Wing with its trim element finished in Silver Shadow paint, the distinctive diffuser on the tail end and the dual exhaust system with trapezoidal tailpipe trims. The six-cylinder variant, meanwhile, has one louver in each of the air inlet grilles, round twin tailpipe trims and a less pronounced rear diffuser.

"The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is the ultimate four-door sports car and the ideal ambassador for Performance Luxury," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler AG. "It embodies a symbiosis of emotion and intelligence with breathtaking proportions and a puristic, surface-oriented design with sensuous shapes. It is both hot and cool at the same time."

Visual emphasis on demand: the exterior packages

The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe offers an extensive portfolio of exterior equipment packages, which can be used to add different highlights in terms of design. The Night Package comprises high-gloss black trim, while, for example, the Chrome Package emphasizes the luxurious character of the car with trim and an insert in high-gloss chrome. Two Carbon-Fiber Packages offer different versions of carbon-fiber trim, while the optional Aerodynamics Package gives the car an even sportier look and is a new feature in this segment. It includes additional functional features in high-gloss black, the Jet-Wing in Silver Shadow in the front bumper and the fixed rear spoiler and naturally reduces lift at higher speeds.

Top sporting performance: V8 biturbo engines with up to 630 hp

The exciting AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine is already used in numerous AMG models. Its output has been increased even further for the new Mercedes- AMG GT 63 S and ensures superior performance on a par with a sports car. It delivers 630 hp and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft, which is available over a wide engine speed range from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. The top engine of the new four-door AMG GT delivers outstanding performance in every engine speed range. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds (estimated) is proof positive of this, as is the maximum speed of 195 mph.

In the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, the V8 engine delivers 577 hp and 553 lb-ft of maximum torque. A sprint from zero to 60 mph takes just 3.3 seconds (estimated), with a top speed of 193 mph.

The AMG 4.0-liter V8 engine works with proven biturbocharging, where the two exhaust-gas turbochargers are arranged not on the exterior, but between the cylinder banks. The advantages of the "hot inner V" are in the compact engine design and the immediate response of the exhaust-gas turbochargers.

In the AMG GT 63 S variant, the eight-cylinder engine has active engine mounts. They solve the conflicting goals of achieving as soft a connection as possible to the powertrain for high comfort and as rigid a connection as possible for optimum driving dynamics by steplessly and quickly adapting their rigidity to the respective driving conditions. As an option, the AMG GT 63 can be equipped with active engine mounts as part of the Dynamic Plus Package.

Direct response: two twin-scroll exhaust-gas turbochargers

Two twin-scroll exhaust-gas turbochargers combined with another innovative technology ensure even more output and better response. For the first time, Mercedes-AMG is combining the advantages of twin-scroll technology in the V8 engine with turbine wheels mounted in anti-friction bearings. Through the mounting in anti-friction bearings, friction is reduced to an absolute minimum inside the exhaust-gas turbocharger. The twin-scroll technology also ensures that the exhaust gas flow is optimally utilized. Put together, these technologies both improved the immediate response of the four-liter, eight-cylinder engine from AMG, which was already the benchmark. Through the optimized cylinder charge, output and maximum torque was raised further. Spray-guided direct fuel injection with piezo injectors, all-aluminum crankcase, four-valve-per- cylinder design with camshaft adjustment, an air-water intercooler, alternator management, ECO start/stop function and gliding mode have all been retained.

Improved efficiency: intelligent AMG Cylinder Management

For maximum efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has also equipped the V8 engines with the AMG Cylinder Management cylinder deactivation system. In the partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which crucially reduces the fuel consumption.

When the driver has selected the "Comfort" drive program, the cylinder deactivation system is available in the wide engine speed range from 1,000 to 3,250 rpm. A special display on the instrument cluster states whether the cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently operating in the four- or eight-cylinder mode. The transition between these two operating states is immediate, fast and torque-neutral, so the occupants do not have to sacrifice any comfort.

Powerful and versatile: six-cylinder engine with innovative hybrid function

Alongside the two V8 engines the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is also available as the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 with the innovative AMG AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ boost. The 429 hp 3.0-liter unit is characterized by high performance, supported by an electric "EQ Boost" which offers an output of up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is positioned between the engine and transmission. This intelligent combination, along with efficient charging with the additional electric charge-air compressor (eZV) and exhaust air turbocharger helps ensure hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics but also cuts consumption and emissions. The four-door AMG GT 53 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (estimated), and achieves a top speed of 174 mph.

More energy for yet more innovations: new 48-volt on-board power supply

The EQ Boost starter-alternator in the new AMG GT 53 also generates the power for the 48 V on-board electrical system. This in turn uses a DC/DC converter to supply the conventional 12 V network for the lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units. Through the 48 V battery, the battery capacity of the entire car is increased, which means that more electrical energy can be made available for new functions. The 48 V on-board electrical system thus also paves the way for the progressive expansion of infotainment and assistance systems.

Emotional gearshifting experience: AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmissions

The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the eight-cylinder variants of the new four-door AMG GT. A wet clutch is used, which reduces weight and inertia and optimizes response. Extensively tailored software enables extremely short shift times, fast multiple downshifts and delivers an especially emotional gearshifting experience thanks to the double-declutching function. There is also a RACE START function, ensuring optimum acceleration.

The inline six-cylinder engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9- speed transmission. In conjunction with the torque converter, this transmission is tuned to the special requirements of this engine. On the other hand, the extremely fast and emotional gearshifting characteristic of an AMG model is also possible depending on the drive program.

High driving dynamics of the AMG GT

With its sophisticated design, the bodyshell of the Mercedes-AMG 4-Door Coupe plays an equally crucial role in the ingenious control strategy of the all- wheel drive system. It is only in the optimum interplay together with the active aerodynamics, the rear axle steering (on V8 models) and the ESP® that the sophisticated suspension tuning unleashes its full potential. Through complex networking of all the systems and components, developers in Affalterbach were able to develop the car to the extremely high level of driving dynamics expected of it as a member of the AMG GT-family.

Structure made in Affalterbach: the rigid AMG bodyshell

One aim during development of the new four-door AMG GT was to anchor the genes of a sports car in the bodyshell. In order to do this, analysis and simulation methods from racing were used in order to reinforce the structure where necessary for maximum performance. The very rigid front section prevents unwanted distortions about the longitudinal and transverse axle, which ensures precise steering and better feedback for the driver.

In the area of the center and tail end of the vehicle, new reinforcement concepts were used in conjunction with state-of-the-art CRP plastics. This, together with further individual measures plus close networking with Chassis Development right from the outset, ensured that the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was given an optimum basis for high lateral dynamics potential.

Dynamism made in Affalterbach: AMG chassis engineering

The outstanding agility and racetrack-ready driving dynamics of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe are also down to the special AMG suspension. On the six- cylinder model, a suspension with steel springs and adjustable damping is used. The suspension on the eight-cylinder variants is based on the fully load- bearing multi chamber air suspension, AMG RIDE CONTROL+. A rigid integral carrier supports the front axle, engine, transmission and steering gear.

In conjunction with the wide track width and configuration for large tire dimensions, wheel location and spring elements, which are independent of one another, facilitate high lateral acceleration, while the low unsprung masses promote the agile driving feel yet further.

The rear axle differential also has a new specially reinforced mount to improve the NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) characteristics. As on the AMG GT R, an anti-roll bar made of tubular material reduces the overall weight of the rear axle.

Intelligent all-wheel drive: AMG Performance 4MATIC+

All AMG GT 4-Door Coupe models are equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. An electro-mechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle. The best possible torque split is continuously computed according to the driving conditions and driver's input. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, as the intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture. Alongside traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel drive also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful acceleration.

It is still possible to drift thanks to fully variable torque distribution and Drift Mode. On the AMG GT 63 S, Drift Mode comes as standard; on AMG GT 63, Drift Mode is optionally available. Drift Mode is not available on the US-spec AMG GT 53. Drift Mode can be activated in the "RACE" drive program using the shift paddles, provided that ESP® is deactivated and the transmission is in manual mode. When activating the Drift Mode the four-door sports car thus turns into a model with purely rear-wheel drive.

Optimum traction: rear-axle limited-slip differential

To improve traction and sportiness, the AMG GT 63 S has an electronically controlled locking differential at the rear axle as standard. The slip is thus suppressed at the inner wheel on bends, ensuring optimum grip. The driver is therefore able to accelerate out of corners earlier and with more power thanks to improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when braking from high speeds, while the limited-slip differential also improves traction when accelerating from rest. The electronic locking differential is equipped as standard on the AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S (n/a on AMG GT 53).

Enhanced agility and precision: active rear-wheel steering

The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe responds even more sensitively to steering commands thanks to the active rear axle steering which is standard on the V8 models (n/a on AMG GT 53). The system facilitates an even better combination of agility and stability and thus reinforces the dynamism and the handling safety of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

Up to a speed of 62 mph, the rear wheels point in the opposite direction to the front wheels via two electric actuator motors. As a result, the car turns into corners with significantly higher agility. Under everyday driving conditions, the driver also benefits from a small turning circle.

At speeds higher than 62 mph, the system turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels, which noticeably improves driving stability. At the same time, the lateral force on the rear wheels builds up considerably faster on changes of direction, thus improving the response to the steering. The driver can also rely on extreme rear-axle grip and high stability when changing direction quickly, without the usual tendency for the rear end to break loose.

Direct and immediate: AMG speed-sensitive sports steering

The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio and impresses with its precise feedback thanks to the AMG-specific rack-and- pinion steering configuration. Power assistance also varies between the three stages "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+." The corresponding characteristic is automatically activated depending on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT transmission mode or can be personalized as required in "Individual" mode.

Good control and fade-resistant: AMG high-performance braking systems

In line with the high output values and their associated performance, the AMG GT 63 and 63 S models have a large-dimensioned brake system consisting of compound discs with 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating brake calipers at the rear. The GT 63 S variant is characterized by yellow brake calipers, while the GT 63 variant sports red brake calipers.

The AMG GT 53 model is also equipped with internally ventilated and perforated compound brake discs with silver painted 6-piston front brake calipers.

As an option, a high-performance ceramic brake system with bronze-colored 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating brake calipers at the rear can be ordered on the AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S models, saving weight compared with the compound discs and thus reducing the unsprung masses. Further advantages are their high stability and reliability under high stress. The brake system also wins points with a high service life and immediate response – ensuring fast lap times.

Design and lightness: new AMG wheels

To make a grand entrance – both visually and technically –AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is available in several attractive wheel/tire combinations. The customer can choose from a multitude of aerodynamically optimized wheels between 19 and 21 inches. Alongside their visual design, the developers in Affalterbach placed great emphasis on reducing unsprung mass. Several light-alloy wheels are produced using high-quality forging technology, which set the benchmark yet again with their extremely low weight.

The AMG GT 53 and GT 63 variants of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe sport standard-specification 10-spoke disc wheels painted vanadium silver in the size 9.5" x 19" with 255/45 R 19 tires at the front, plus 11.0" x 19" with 285/40 R 19 tires at the rear.

The AMG GT 63 S wears light-alloy wheels with five twin spokes painted tantalite grey with a high-sheen finish, in the dimension 9.5" x 20" with 265/40 R 20 tires at the front, plus 11.0" x 20" wheels and 295/35 R 20 tires at the rear.

Fluid science: active aerodynamics

A significant contribution towards high driving dynamics and handling safety is made by active aerodynamics, which has been tuned to the special requirements of the four-door coupe in extensive simulations, wind tunnel tests and on-road testing. The main components are the active air control system "AIRPANEL" in the front bumper and the compact, multi-stage retractable and extending rear spoiler. The intelligent interaction of the active aerodynamics features ensures the optimum combination of power output and low wind resistance. The system is also oriented towards the respective driving style and the drive program selected.

On the AIRPANEL familiar from the AMG GT R there are vertical louvers located in the lower section of the front bumper. These electronically controlled louvers are opened and closed in a flash via an electric motor in order to steer the air flow and thus ensure both aeroperformance and provide the necessary engine cooling requirements.

The multi-stage rear spoiler works according to a similar principle, by adopting the position required for the operating conditions. During fast driving on straight stretches the rear spoiler automatically moves to a flatter position in order to reduce wind resistance and thus increase the maximum speed. If the system detects lateral dynamics the spoiler moves to a steeper position in order to increase power delivery at the rear axle and thus ensure handling that is dynamic and safe in equal measure.

Added downforce: the optional Aerodynamics package

As an exclusive in its market segment, V8 variants of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can also be equipped with an optional Aerodynamics Package. It contains additional aero-flics and an enlarged front splitter, which further optimizes the air flow and downforce level at the front axle. The same applies to the modified diffuser in conjunction with the fixed rear spoiler, which is also available in carbon fiber if desired. The three-dimensional wing profile can be manually adjusted in order to adapt the car to the conditions of different race circuits. The Aero Package increases the negative lift force at the rear axle, but wind resistance remains unchanged.

Yet more differentiation in driving experiences: AMG DYNAMICS

Depending on the engine there are up to six drive programs to choose from in the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: "Slippery," "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+," "RACE" and "Individual." These levels are selectable via the DYNAMIC SELECT paddle in the center console and stored with the new drive program attribute AMG DYNAMICS, which can be adjusted to match the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe's handling characteristics to different demands and driving conditions.

Behind the umbrella term "AMG DYNAMICS" are the agility functions "Basic," "Advanced," "Pro" and "Master," which are automatically selected by the respective drive program. Parameters relevant to driving, such as the response of the engine, suspension, the control strategy of the all-wheel drive system and the control thresholds of the completely redeveloped ESP® are intelligently adapted according to the drive program.

The spectrum ranges from extremely safety-oriented to highly dynamic. The "Master" mode stored in the drive program "RACE" ensures optimum agility and brings out the high driving dynamics potential of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe to optimum effect - for example through higher yaw rates and a faster response from the accelerator pedal, gearshift system, rear axle steering, electronically controlled rear axle locking differential or brake force distribution on the all-wheel drive system.

Irrespective of the drive programs, as before the driver can use the display buttons in the center console to directly select manual transmission mode, their preferred suspension setting and also the exhaust system flap.

Gran Turismo with ultra-modern operation: the new AMG interior

The interior presents a symbiosis of performance and exclusivity and integrates an ultra-modern, new type of operating system into the atmosphere of a Gran Turismo. The sculptural instrument panel forms an interesting contrast here to the large trim element with its flowing style, which merges into the driver's door in a wrap-around effect. Illuminated turbine-look air vents refine the high-quality impression and underline the sporty appearance. The eye-catching feature in all AMG GT interiors is the center console, with its stylized V8 design, putting the spotlight on the brand's performance claim as well as optimally fulfilling functional requirements.

Two high-resolution displays, each measuring 12.3 inches, dominate the Widescreen Cockpit, which is standard on all AMG GT 4-Door Coupe variants in the US market. Three different styles are available for selection for these all- digital displays: "Classic," "Sport" and the completely new "Supersport." Depending on the driving style or interior equipment, the different styles can be set at any time via the instrument cluster or the central display.

Via the left-hand Touch Control Button on the steering wheel, preferred information can be projected onto the left- or right-hand side of the instrument – for example, the classic speedometer and tachometer, information on navigation or assistance systems through to detailed engine data. Especially sporty drivers can also fade in a g-force display or the current output and torque values.

In the "Supersport" view, there is also extensive additional AMG-specific information, such as a prominent prompt to change up a gear in manual transmission mode, reminiscent of motorsport.

The central display represents the interface to all further content and information, such as navigation, radio, media, telephone and vehicle data. The large full-screen map view ensures optimum legibility in all driving situations. There are also extra performance-oriented functions, such as visualization of the all-wheel drive system’s power delivery.

The new AMG Performance Steering Wheel

The new AMG Performance Steering Wheel blends ideal ergonomics with maximum functionality. Various functions are combined in groups on the sporty-style wheel with a high-quality touch and feel, and can be precisely and intuitively controlled via Touch Control Buttons in the steering wheel. The driver is able to control the entire infotainment system using finger swipes without having to take their hands off the steering wheel.

As an option, the AMG Performance Steering Wheel can be equipped with several innovative features such as a round controller with an integral display beneath the right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display buttons beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke.

The AMG drive programs can be actuated directly via the steering-wheel controller. The selected drive program is shown on the color display directly integrated within in the steering-wheel-mounted controller.

With the two freely configurable display buttons and the additional switches, further AMG functions can be controlled even more easily, as they are directly accessible on the steering wheel. This means that the driver can concentrate fully on dynamic driving without having to take their hands off the wheel. Each function required can be depicted on the other TFT display, and its switch is tapped by the driver to set the respective function. The driver's two preferred AMG functions can be defined in this way and the settings changed with just one tap of the finger.

Display buttons and capacitive switches: the innovative center console

Inspired by the two-door Mercedes-AMG GT, the center console of the new 4-door model represents a further special feature: color display buttons, integrated into the distinctive and tailor-made trim element. The integral display can adjust the transmission, suspension, ESP®, exhaust system, start/stop function and rear spoiler position. These display buttons use colored and intuitive symbols to show various functions and are easy to operate with just a small tap of the finger.

Display push-button switches are supplemented by two capacitive switches for the drive programs and volume control.

Another new feature from AMG are the capacitive switches directly in front of the stylized center-console V. The reversing camera, navigation, radio, media, telephone and vehicle settings can be operated via this proximity switch. If the occupant’s finger moves within a minimal distance from the panel the appropriate symbol lights up directly in the head unit and preselects the menu item. The function in question is then activated by pressing. The driver does not have to remove their eyes from the road, as the appropriate menu item is shown simultaneously in the multifunction display of the Widescreen Cockpit, representing an added bonus for handling safety.

Four seats with room to spare

When it comes to the seats, Mercedes-AMG proves that comfort and exclusivity need not conflict with a performance-oriented vehicle configuration. The driver's and front passenger seat can be configured in different scenarios. The selection ranges from a sporty, comfortable seat with elegant diamond quilting to an extremely contoured performance seat with an integral head restraint.

The four-door AMG GT also offers different seating configurations to meet different demands for the rear, too. Available rear seat configurations for the US market are two carbon-fiber-backed seats (non-folding) and a split folding Executive Rear Seat (40/20/40 split). With the Executive Rear Seat Package, rear passengers can control a number of features via a touchpad screen integrated into the console between the seats. The features range from calling up dynamic data via the AMG menu to controlling the ambient lighting or the climate control and seat heating.

A large trunk capacity is made even more impressive when the AMG GT 4- Door Coupe is equipped with the Executive Rear Seat Package, which allows the rear seats to be folded. The wide load compartment opening makes it easier to load and unload luggage and other items. Equipped as standard, the large boot lid can be opened and closed with the HAND-FREE ACCESS feature via a movement with the foot beneath the bumper.

Always in touch with Connectivity and Intelligent Drive

For high comfort in everyday use, the new four-door sports car from Affalterbach boasts all the connectivity and Intelligent Drive functions and options of the Mercedes-AMG S-Class. This includes the ability to support the driver with routine daily tasks such as driving in a traffic jam.

The vehicle as a virtual race engineer: AMG TRACK PACE

With AMG TRACK PACE, drivers can capture and analyze in detail over 80 vehicle-specific data as well as laptimes on the racetrack. AMG TRACK PACE is an additional function of the COMAND infotainment system and is part of the standard equipment for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

Data collected on lateral and longitudinal acceleration, the accelerator and brake pedal position or steering angle can help to continuously improve individual Driving Performance. All the values are shown on the COMAND display, and on request also in real time on the telemetry screen. Thanks to the different colors and acoustic feedback used, faster or slower laps can be spotted out of the corner of the driver's eye without any need to look away from the track. Even the drift angle of the car is calculated and displayed.

As well as recording drives on circuits, AMG TRACK PACE can also be used to register acceleration such as the sprint from standstill to 60 mph or over a quarter of a mile, even 60-0 mph deceleration time.

Sporty fragrance: fuel for the senses

The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has another world premiere in store. For the first time an AMG car has its own fragrance. It is an appealing, sporty scent to match the spirit of the performance brand.

The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can also be fitted with the ENERGIZING comfort control for improved driver-fitness safety. This system networks different vehicle functions such as the air conditioning system, seat control, massage functions, steering wheel heating and ambient lighting, in order to relax or refresh the driver and passengers in a targeted manner with predefined programs.

World premiere and market launch

The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe celebrates its world premiere on March 6th, 2018 at the Geneva International Motor Show. Sales release of the first four-door AMG GT is in early 2019 for the AMG GT 63 and 63 S and in mid-2019 for the AMG GT 53.

Technical data at a glance: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe



Mercedes-AMG GT 63

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S

Engine

Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo

Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo

Displacement

3,982 cc

3,982 cc

Output

577 hp @ 5,500-6,500 rpm

630 hp @ 5,500-6,500 rpm

Peak torque

553 lb-ft @ 2,350-5,000 rpm

627 lb-ft @ 2,500-4,500 rpm



Drive system

AMG Performance 4MATIC+

permanent all-wheel drive with fully variable torque split

AMG Performance 4MATIC+

permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque split and drift mode

Transmission

AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G

AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G

Acceleration 0-60 mph

3.3 s (est.)

3.1 s (est.)

Top speed

193 mph

195 mph





Mercedes-AMG GT 53



Engine

AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter Inline-6 turbo with EQ boost

Displacement

2,999 cc

Output

429 hp @ 6,100 rpm

Peak torque

384 lb-ft @ 1,800-5,800 rpm

EQ Boost max hp

21 hp

EQ Boost max torque

184 lb-ft



Drive system

AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive with fully variable

torque distribution

Transmission

AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G

Acceleration 0-60 mph

4.4 s (est.)

Top speed

174 mph



