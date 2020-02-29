Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    2020 Geneva Motor Show Is Cancelled

      ..Due to Swiss Government Banning Events With Over A 1,000 People..

    Next week would have been the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, home to debuts of lavish super and luxury cars. But organizers of the show announced yesterday that the show is canceled after the Swiss government announced that it would be banning gathering of more than 1,000 people due to Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

    "We regret to announce the 2020 Geneva motor show will be canceled. This is force majeure," said a spokesman for the Palexpo show venue.

    "The show cannot be postponed. It's not possible. It's too big. It's not feasible."

    "We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors' top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision," said Maurice Turrettini, chairman of the Geneva Motor Show foundation board.

    The announcement comes after a week of organizers being adamant that proper care and screening before traveling to the show, the virus wouldn't be a concern. A number of automotive executives and other officials weren't fully buying this and decided to skip the show.

    What changed was the first reported cases of coronavirus in Switzerland that happened in the middle of the week. One of the confirmed cases was from someone that travelled to Italy - a place that is currently suffering one of Europe’s most extreme outbreaks of the virus. On Friday, Switzerland's Federal Council convened to decide a course of action on Coronavirus which amounted to the ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people. The ban will apply at least to March 15th.

    It is unclear whether or not automakers were notified of the decision before being announced or not. What we are expecting is most of the debuts to take place online or at other auto shows.

    If you want to know what was going to be shown at Geneva, Roadshow has put up a guide detailing the various debuts.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Geneva Motor Show

    THE GENEVA INTERNATIONAL MOTOR SHOW IS CANCELLED!

    The 90th edition of the GIMS, which was supposed to welcome the media from next Monday and the general public from 5 to 15 March 2020, will now finally not take place. This is an injonction decision of the Federal Council of 28 February 2020 that no events with more than 1,000 people are allowed to take place until 15 March 2020. The decision falls 3 days before the opening of the exhibition to the media.

    The organizers accept this decision: "We regret this situation, but the health of all participants is our and our exhibitors' top priority. This is a case of force majeure and a tremendous loss for the manufacturers who have invested massively in their presence in Geneva. However, we are convinced that they will understand this decision," said Maurice Turrettini, Chairman of the Foundation Board. We would like to warmly thank all those involved in the organisation of the 2020 edition of GIMS.

    A few days before the opening of the event, the construction of the stands was very nearly complete. A week ago, during the press conferences announcing the 2020 edition, there was nothing to suggest that such a measure was necessary. The situation changed with the appearance of the first confirmed coronavirus diseases in Switzerland and the injonction of the Federal Council on 28.02.2020. The event is cancelled due to this decision.

    In the meantime, the dismantling of the event will now have to be organised. The financial consequences for all those involved in the event are significant and will need to be assessed over the coming weeks. One thing is certain: tickets already purchased for the event will be refunded. The organisers will communicate about this as soon as possible, via their website.

    
    smk4565

    This was rumored, I am sure there will be lots of online reveals of cars now.

    Corona virus could really put a dent in the global economy if it gets worse.

    riviera74
    21 hours ago, dfelt said:

    I expect many large scale events like this will get canceled due to the virus.

    I hope this mass cancellation of events only affects this year, and not 2021 or longer.

    daves87rs

    I expect this to get much worse, sadly... 

    You know it is rough when sporting events are starting to be cancelled......

  

    William Maley
      Audi News: Audi Pushes Back Launch of e-tron Crossover
      By William Maley
      August 30th was going to be a momentous occasion for Audi. It would be unveiling the long-awaited e-tron crossover at an event in Brussels. Invitations to journalists had been sent out. But Automotive News reports that the event has been cancelled.
      Audi made the announcement yesterday, citing "organizational reasons". The event would now take place in the U.S. at a later date.
      Those "organizational reasons" are most likely due to the arrest of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler last week. Prosecutors took him into custody over concerns of evidence tampering. According to Bloomberg, Stadler will be spending another week in prison as he continues to be interviewed by prosecutors into his involvement in the diesel emission scandal.
      This is a big blow for Audi as they would have been the first German automaker to introduce a Tesla fighter. Mercedes-Benz will now get to be the first one with the introduction of the EQC crossover on September 4th in Stockholm.
      An Audi spokeswoman told Automotive News that the delay to the e-tron's unveiling will not affect the sales launch of the model, expected to happen later this year.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg (Subscription Required)

      
    William Maley
      Audi Pushes Back Launch of e-tron Crossover
      By William Maley
      August 30th was going to be a momentous occasion for Audi. It would be unveiling the long-awaited e-tron crossover at an event in Brussels. Invitations to journalists had been sent out. But Automotive News reports that the event has been cancelled.
      Audi made the announcement yesterday, citing "organizational reasons". The event would now take place in the U.S. at a later date.
      Those "organizational reasons" are most likely due to the arrest of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler last week. Prosecutors took him into custody over concerns of evidence tampering. According to Bloomberg, Stadler will be spending another week in prison as he continues to be interviewed by prosecutors into his involvement in the diesel emission scandal.
      This is a big blow for Audi as they would have been the first German automaker to introduce a Tesla fighter. Mercedes-Benz will now get to be the first one with the introduction of the EQC crossover on September 4th in Stockholm.
      An Audi spokeswoman told Automotive News that the delay to the e-tron's unveiling will not affect the sales launch of the model, expected to happen later this year.
      Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required), Bloomberg (Subscription Required)
    William Maley
      Geneva 2018: 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is Family Friendly Peformance: Comments
      By William Maley
      Just a year after Mercedes-Benz revealed the AMG GT concept, the German automaker unveiled the GT 4-Door coupe at the Geneva Motor Show.
      We're sure Mercedes' design department will be insulted when the GT 4-Door is described as a Porsche Panamera wearing a Mercedes-Benz cloak. But the overall silhouette matches up very well with Panamera, which might explain why Mercedes did not provide a straight-on side shot of the vehicle. Cues from GT coupe are here on the sedan with a large vertical slat grille and aggressive bumper for the front, and a sloping rear tailgate.
      The interior is a mix of Mercedes' current sedans and GT. The top part of the dash features large dual screens for the instrument cluster and round vents. The center console mimics the one found in the GT coupe, albeit slightly wider in the sedan. Mercedes will offer seating configurations for four to five people in European markets. U.S. models will only get seating for four.
      Three engine options will be available for the GT 4-Door,
      AMG GT 53: 3.0L turbocharged inline-six paired with a mild-hybrid system - 429 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque AMG GT 63: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 - 577 horsepower and 533 pound-feet of torque AMG GT 63S: 4.0L twin-turbo V8 - 630 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque All models come with a rear-biased 4Matic all-wheel drive system and a nine-speed automatic. Performance figures for the three engines are,
      AMG GT 53: 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, Top speed of 174 mph AMG GT 63: 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds, Top speed of 193 mph AMG GT 63S: 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds, Top speed of 195 mph 53 models use adjustable dampers with steel coil springs, while 63 models get AMG’s multi-chamber air suspension. 63 models also come with a electronic locking rear-differential and rear-wheel steering.
      Mercedes says the GT 4-Door arrives early next year with the 63 variants. The 53 arrives sometime mid-year.
      Source: Mercedes-Benz
      Press Release is on Page 2
      A new addition to the family: New Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
      Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: Performance meets design Mar 6, 2018 – Affalterbach: More space, more power, more goosebumps – the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe delivers driving experiences in new dimensions and extends the AMG model family. The new Coupe is the first four-door sports car from Affalterbach and draws directly on the legendary SLS and AMG GT models of success. As another vehicle developed autonomously by Mercedes-AMG, it combines unique design, high comfort and outstanding sports car engineering with an athletic, four-door fastback layout. This means that it offers more space and even greater versatility. It thus offers more space and more potential uses. The systematic expansion of the AMG GT family with the 4-Door Coupe opens up the sports car segment to those looking for a vehicle for day-to-day use, but who are unwilling to go without the unparalleled performance of Mercedes-AMG.
      Longitudinal and lateral dynamics at the highest level and a striking silhouette with classical proportions immediately put the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe in the portfolio of its two-door brother at first glance. The expressive design with a low hood, dominant front and muscular body language emphasizes the sporty genes of the four-door coupe, which sets new standards as the latest model in the AMG family. The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe combines high everyday comfort with diverse individualization options and the latest sports car engineering.
      "The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe blends the impressive racetrack dynamism of our two-door sports car with maximum suitability for everyday use. It has a unique way of embodying our brand core, "Driving Performance" and with its systematic configuration it will attract new customers for Mercedes-AMG," commented Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH.
      The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe delivers special driving experiences on all levels, and with a top speed of up to 195 mph it ensures superior performance in any situation. Powerful, up-to-date in-line 6-cylinder and V8 engines with outputs ranging from 429 hp to 630 hp allow completely new driving experiences and combine impressive performance with modern efficiency.
      The interior of the first four-door AMG GT model is characterized by elegant coolness and also by ultra-modern features: innovative controls can be intuitively operated and configured as required. The blend of high individualization and sports car technology, placing yet more focus on the requirements of discerning customers, is also clear from the wealth of equipment packages and individual options. Moreover, the latest addition to the family from Affalterbach also lives up to the Mercedes-AMG brand pledge with regard to its high driving dynamics and sets the benchmark in its segment on the racetrack too.
      Clear at first sight: AMG GT family membership
      Clearly recognizable as a member of the AMG GT family, the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe follows the design philosophy of Sensual Purity. It takes the striking proportions with convex surfaces and a muscular body and develops them to exciting effect for a four-door variant of an AMG GT Coupe.
      The front view with a long hood and two powerdomes leaves no doubt that this is the most recent addition to the AMG GT family. The AMG 4-Door Coupe follows the design tradition of the successful AMG GT models: the powerful body exudes sportiness and motivation. Sensuous shapes with convex surfaces lend the four-door GT a timeless elegance, while a flowing silhouette with lowered greenhouse points to its sporting credentials. As in the AMG GT R, radiator shutters, known as the Airpanel, in front of the center cooling air inlet improves the car's aerodynamic efficiency. Slim MULTIBEAM LED headlamps, AMG-specific grille, "Shark Nose" and front bumper with its enhanced Jet Wing (with a flowing A-Wing on the six-cylinder model) also lend the most recent model from Affalterbach the hallmark presence of the AMG GT family.
      Frameless side windows and a windscreen inclined far to the rear, features of the classic coupe architecture, are also cited. Even with the additional seats in the rear, the characteristic lines of the AMG GT models are not compromised. The tailored upper contours and broad shoulders point to the athletic, sporty orientation of the car, which is additionally emphasized by very pronounced rear wheel arches.
      The rear view of the new AMG 4-Door Coupe picks up on familiar features of the AMG GT design idiom: extremely slim LED taillamps define the hallmark trunk line, the rear spoiler, extendable in several stages, not only underscores the family affiliation; it is also an important element of the active aerodynamics.
      The two eight-cylinder models can be identified by the three horizontal louvers in the side front air intakes, the Jet Wing with its trim element finished in  Silver Shadow paint, the distinctive diffuser on the tail end and the dual exhaust system with trapezoidal tailpipe trims. The six-cylinder variant, meanwhile, has one louver in each of the air inlet grilles, round twin tailpipe trims and a less pronounced rear diffuser.
      "The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is the ultimate four-door sports car and the ideal ambassador for Performance Luxury," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, Daimler AG. "It embodies a symbiosis of emotion and intelligence with breathtaking proportions and a puristic, surface-oriented design with sensuous shapes. It is both hot and cool at the same time."
      Visual emphasis on demand: the exterior packages
      The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe offers an extensive portfolio of exterior equipment packages, which can be used to add different highlights in terms of design. The Night Package comprises high-gloss black trim, while, for example, the Chrome Package emphasizes the luxurious character of the car with trim and an insert in high-gloss chrome. Two Carbon-Fiber Packages offer different versions of carbon-fiber trim, while the optional Aerodynamics Package gives the car an even sportier look and is a new feature in this segment. It includes additional functional features in high-gloss black, the Jet-Wing in Silver Shadow in the front bumper and the fixed rear spoiler and naturally reduces   lift at higher speeds.
      Top sporting performance: V8 biturbo engines with up to 630 hp
      The exciting AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine is already used in numerous AMG models. Its output has been increased even further for the new Mercedes- AMG GT 63 S and ensures superior performance on a par with a sports car. It delivers 630 hp and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft, which is available over a wide engine speed range from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm. The top engine of the new four-door AMG GT delivers outstanding performance in every engine speed range. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds (estimated) is proof positive of this, as is the maximum speed of 195 mph.
      In the Mercedes-AMG GT 63, the V8 engine delivers 577 hp and 553 lb-ft of maximum torque. A sprint from zero to 60 mph takes just 3.3 seconds (estimated), with a top speed of 193 mph.
      The AMG 4.0-liter V8 engine works with proven biturbocharging, where the two exhaust-gas turbochargers are arranged not on the exterior, but between the cylinder banks. The advantages of the "hot inner V" are in the compact engine design and the immediate response of the exhaust-gas turbochargers.
      In the AMG GT 63 S variant, the eight-cylinder engine has active engine mounts. They solve the conflicting goals of achieving as soft a connection as possible to the powertrain for high comfort and as rigid a connection as  possible for optimum driving dynamics by steplessly and quickly adapting  their rigidity to the respective driving conditions. As an option, the AMG GT 63 can be equipped with active engine mounts as part of the Dynamic Plus Package.
      Direct response: two twin-scroll exhaust-gas turbochargers
      Two twin-scroll exhaust-gas turbochargers combined with another innovative technology ensure even more output and better response. For the first time, Mercedes-AMG is combining the advantages of twin-scroll technology in the V8 engine with turbine wheels mounted in anti-friction bearings. Through the mounting in anti-friction bearings, friction is reduced to an absolute minimum inside the exhaust-gas turbocharger. The twin-scroll technology also ensures that the exhaust gas flow is optimally utilized. Put together, these technologies both improved the immediate response of the four-liter, eight-cylinder engine from AMG, which was already the benchmark. Through the optimized cylinder charge, output and maximum torque was raised further. Spray-guided direct  fuel injection with piezo injectors, all-aluminum crankcase, four-valve-per- cylinder design with camshaft adjustment, an air-water intercooler, alternator management, ECO start/stop function and gliding mode have all been retained.
      Improved efficiency: intelligent AMG Cylinder Management
      For maximum efficiency, Mercedes-AMG has also equipped the V8 engines with the AMG Cylinder Management cylinder deactivation system. In the partial-load range, cylinders two, three, five and eight are deactivated, which crucially reduces the fuel consumption.
      When the driver has selected the "Comfort" drive program, the cylinder deactivation system is available in the wide engine speed range from 1,000 to 3,250 rpm. A special display on the instrument cluster states whether the cylinder deactivation system is in use and whether the engine is presently operating in the four- or eight-cylinder mode. The transition between these two operating states is immediate, fast and torque-neutral, so the occupants do not have to sacrifice any comfort.
      Powerful and versatile: six-cylinder engine with innovative hybrid function
      Alongside the two V8 engines the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is also available as the Mercedes-AMG GT 53 with the innovative AMG AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter Inline-6 turbo engine with EQ boost. The 429 hp 3.0-liter unit is characterized by high performance, supported by an electric "EQ Boost" which offers an output of up to 21 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. The EQ Boost starter-alternator combines a starter motor and alternator in a powerful electric motor and is positioned between the engine and transmission. This intelligent combination, along with efficient charging with the additional electric charge-air compressor (eZV) and exhaust air turbocharger helps ensure hallmark AMG performance and driving dynamics but also cuts consumption and emissions. The four-door AMG GT 53 accelerates from zero to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds (estimated), and achieves a top speed of 174 mph.
      More energy for yet more innovations: new 48-volt on-board power supply
      The EQ Boost starter-alternator in the new AMG GT 53 also generates the power for the 48 V on-board electrical system. This in turn uses a DC/DC converter to supply the conventional 12 V network for the lights, cockpit, infotainment displays and control units. Through the 48 V battery, the battery capacity of the entire car is increased, which means that more electrical energy can be made available for new functions. The 48 V on-board electrical system thus also paves the way for the progressive expansion of infotainment and assistance systems.
      Emotional gearshifting experience: AMG SPEEDSHIFT transmissions
      The AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-speed transmission is specially tuned to the requirements of the eight-cylinder variants of the new four-door AMG GT. A wet clutch is used, which reduces weight and inertia and optimizes response. Extensively tailored software enables extremely short shift times, fast multiple downshifts and delivers an especially  emotional gearshifting  experience thanks to the double-declutching function. There is also a RACE START function, ensuring optimum acceleration.
      The inline six-cylinder engine is coupled with the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9- speed transmission. In conjunction with the torque converter, this transmission is tuned to the special requirements of this engine. On the other hand, the extremely fast and emotional gearshifting characteristic of an AMG model is also possible depending on the drive program.
      High driving dynamics of the AMG GT
      With its sophisticated design, the bodyshell of the Mercedes-AMG 4-Door Coupe plays an equally crucial role in the ingenious control strategy of the all- wheel drive system. It is only in the optimum interplay together with the active aerodynamics, the rear axle steering (on V8 models) and the ESP® that the sophisticated suspension tuning unleashes its full potential. Through complex networking of all the systems and components, developers in Affalterbach   were able to develop the car to the extremely high level of driving dynamics expected of it as a member of the AMG GT-family.
      Structure made in Affalterbach: the rigid AMG bodyshell
      One aim during development of the new four-door AMG GT was to anchor the genes of a sports car in the bodyshell. In order to do this, analysis and simulation methods from racing were used in order to reinforce the structure where necessary for maximum performance. The very rigid front section prevents unwanted distortions about the longitudinal and transverse axle, which ensures precise steering and better feedback for the driver.
      In the area of the center and tail end of the vehicle, new reinforcement concepts were used in conjunction with state-of-the-art CRP plastics. This, together with further individual measures plus close networking with Chassis Development right from the outset, ensured that the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe was given an optimum basis for high lateral dynamics potential.
      Dynamism made in Affalterbach: AMG chassis engineering
      The outstanding agility and racetrack-ready driving dynamics of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe are also down to the special AMG suspension. On the six- cylinder model, a suspension with steel springs and adjustable damping is used. The suspension on the eight-cylinder variants is based on the fully load- bearing multi chamber air suspension, AMG RIDE CONTROL+. A rigid integral carrier supports the front axle, engine, transmission and steering gear.
      In conjunction with the wide track width and configuration for large tire dimensions, wheel location and spring elements, which are independent of one another, facilitate high lateral acceleration, while the low unsprung masses promote the agile driving feel yet further.
      The rear axle differential also has a new specially reinforced mount to improve the NVH (noise, vibration, harshness) characteristics. As on the AMG GT R, an anti-roll bar made of tubular material reduces the overall weight of the rear axle.
      Intelligent all-wheel drive: AMG Performance 4MATIC+
      All AMG GT 4-Door Coupe models are equipped with the AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive. An electro-mechanically controlled clutch connects the permanently driven rear axle variably to the front axle. The best possible torque split is continuously computed according to the driving conditions and driver's input. The transition from rear-wheel to all-wheel drive and vice versa is seamless, as the intelligent control is integrated into the overall vehicle system architecture. Alongside traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel drive also improves the longitudinal dynamics for even more powerful acceleration.
      It is still possible to drift thanks to fully variable torque distribution and Drift Mode. On the AMG GT 63 S, Drift Mode comes as standard; on AMG GT 63, Drift Mode is optionally available. Drift Mode is not available on the US-spec AMG GT 53. Drift Mode can be activated in the "RACE" drive program using the shift paddles, provided that ESP® is deactivated and the transmission is in manual mode. When activating the Drift Mode the four-door sports car thus turns into a model with purely rear-wheel drive.
      Optimum traction: rear-axle limited-slip differential
      To improve traction and sportiness, the AMG GT 63 S has an electronically controlled locking differential at the rear axle as standard. The slip is thus suppressed at the inner wheel on bends, ensuring optimum grip. The driver is therefore able to accelerate out of corners earlier and with more power thanks to improved traction. The vehicle remains more stable when braking from high speeds, while the limited-slip differential also improves traction when accelerating from rest. The electronic locking differential is equipped as standard on the AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S (n/a on AMG GT 53).
      Enhanced agility and precision: active rear-wheel steering
      The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe responds even more sensitively to steering commands thanks to the active rear axle steering which is standard on the V8 models (n/a on AMG GT 53). The system facilitates an even better combination of agility and stability and thus reinforces the dynamism and the handling safety of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
      Up to a speed of 62 mph, the rear wheels point in the opposite direction to the front wheels via two electric actuator motors. As a result, the car turns into corners with significantly higher agility. Under everyday driving conditions, the driver also benefits from a small turning circle.
      At speeds higher than 62 mph, the system turns the rear wheels in the same direction as the front wheels, which noticeably improves driving stability. At the same time, the lateral force on the rear  wheels builds up considerably   faster on changes of direction, thus improving the response to the steering. The driver can also rely on extreme rear-axle grip and high stability when changing direction quickly, without the usual tendency for the rear end to break loose.
      Direct and immediate: AMG speed-sensitive sports steering
      The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering has a variable ratio and impresses with its precise feedback thanks to the AMG-specific rack-and- pinion steering configuration. Power assistance also varies between the three stages "Comfort," "Sport" and "Sport+." The corresponding characteristic is automatically activated depending on the selected AMG DYNAMIC SELECT transmission mode or can be personalized as required in "Individual" mode.
      Good control and fade-resistant: AMG high-performance braking systems
      In line with the high output values and their associated performance, the AMG GT 63 and 63 S models have a large-dimensioned brake system consisting of compound discs with 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating brake calipers at the rear. The GT 63 S variant is characterized by yellow brake calipers, while the GT 63 variant sports red brake calipers.
      The AMG GT 53 model is also equipped with internally ventilated and perforated compound brake discs with silver painted 6-piston front brake calipers.
      As an option, a high-performance ceramic brake system with bronze-colored 6-piston fixed calipers at the front and single-piston floating brake calipers at the rear can be ordered on the AMG GT 63 and AMG GT 63 S models, saving weight compared with the compound discs and thus reducing the unsprung masses. Further advantages are their high stability and reliability under high stress. The brake system also wins points with a high service life and immediate response – ensuring fast lap times.
      Design and lightness: new AMG wheels
      To make a grand entrance – both visually and technically –AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is available in several attractive wheel/tire combinations. The customer can choose from a multitude of aerodynamically optimized wheels between 19 and 21 inches. Alongside their visual design, the developers in Affalterbach placed great emphasis on reducing unsprung mass. Several light-alloy wheels are produced using high-quality forging technology, which set the benchmark yet again with their extremely low weight.
      The AMG GT 53 and GT 63 variants of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe sport standard-specification 10-spoke disc wheels painted vanadium silver in the size 9.5" x 19" with 255/45 R 19 tires at the front, plus 11.0" x 19" with 285/40 R 19 tires at the rear.
      The AMG GT 63 S wears light-alloy wheels with five twin spokes painted tantalite grey with a high-sheen finish, in the dimension 9.5" x 20" with   265/40 R 20 tires at the front, plus 11.0" x 20" wheels and 295/35 R 20 tires at the rear.
      Fluid science: active aerodynamics
      A significant contribution towards high driving dynamics and handling safety  is made by active aerodynamics, which has been tuned to the special requirements of the four-door coupe in extensive simulations,  wind  tunnel tests and on-road testing. The main components are the active air control  system "AIRPANEL" in the front bumper and the compact, multi-stage retractable and extending rear spoiler. The intelligent interaction of the active aerodynamics features ensures the optimum combination of power output and low wind resistance. The system is also oriented towards the respective driving style and the drive program selected.
      On the AIRPANEL familiar from the AMG GT R there are vertical louvers located in the lower section of the front bumper. These electronically controlled louvers are opened and closed in a flash via an electric motor in order to steer the air flow and thus ensure both aeroperformance and provide the necessary engine cooling requirements.
      The multi-stage rear spoiler works according to a similar principle, by adopting the position required for the operating conditions. During fast driving on straight stretches the rear spoiler automatically moves to a flatter position in order to reduce wind resistance and thus increase the maximum speed. If the system detects lateral dynamics the spoiler  moves  to a  steeper position in order to increase power delivery at the rear axle and thus ensure handling that  is dynamic and safe in equal measure.
      Added downforce: the optional Aerodynamics package
      As an exclusive in its market segment, V8 variants of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can also be equipped with an optional Aerodynamics Package. It contains additional aero-flics and an enlarged front splitter, which further optimizes the air flow and downforce level at the front axle. The same applies to the modified diffuser in conjunction with the fixed rear spoiler, which is also available in carbon fiber if desired. The three-dimensional wing profile can be manually adjusted in order to adapt the car to the conditions of different race circuits. The Aero Package increases the negative lift force at the rear axle, but wind resistance remains unchanged.
      Yet more differentiation in driving experiences: AMG DYNAMICS
      Depending on the engine there are up to six drive programs to choose from in the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: "Slippery," "Comfort," "Sport," "Sport+," "RACE" and "Individual." These levels are selectable via the DYNAMIC SELECT paddle in the center console and stored with the new drive program attribute AMG DYNAMICS, which can be adjusted to match the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe's handling characteristics to different demands and driving conditions.
      Behind the umbrella term "AMG DYNAMICS" are the agility functions "Basic," "Advanced," "Pro" and "Master," which are automatically selected by the respective drive program. Parameters relevant to driving, such as the response of the engine, suspension, the control strategy of the all-wheel drive system  and the control thresholds of the completely redeveloped ESP® are intelligently adapted according to the drive program.
      The spectrum ranges from extremely safety-oriented to highly dynamic. The "Master" mode stored in the drive program "RACE" ensures optimum agility and brings out the high driving dynamics potential of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe to optimum effect - for example through higher yaw rates and a faster response from the accelerator pedal, gearshift system, rear axle steering, electronically controlled rear axle locking differential or brake force distribution on the all-wheel drive system.
      Irrespective of the drive programs, as before the driver can use the display buttons in the center console to directly select manual transmission mode, their preferred suspension setting and also the exhaust system flap.
      Gran Turismo with ultra-modern operation: the new AMG interior
      The interior presents a symbiosis of performance and exclusivity and  integrates an ultra-modern, new type of operating system into the atmosphere of a Gran Turismo. The sculptural instrument panel forms an interesting contrast here to the large trim element with its flowing style, which merges into the driver's door in a wrap-around effect. Illuminated turbine-look air vents refine the high-quality impression and underline the sporty appearance. The eye-catching feature in all AMG GT interiors is the center console, with its stylized V8 design, putting the spotlight on the brand's performance claim as well as optimally fulfilling functional requirements.
      Two high-resolution displays, each measuring 12.3 inches, dominate the Widescreen Cockpit, which is standard on all AMG GT 4-Door Coupe variants in the US market. Three different styles are available for selection for these all- digital displays: "Classic," "Sport" and the completely new "Supersport." Depending on the driving style or interior equipment, the different styles can  be set at any time via the instrument cluster or the central display.
      Via the left-hand Touch Control Button on the steering wheel, preferred information can be projected onto the left- or right-hand side of the instrument – for example, the classic speedometer and tachometer, information on navigation or assistance systems through to detailed engine data. Especially sporty drivers can also fade in a g-force display or the current output and torque values.
      In the "Supersport" view, there is also extensive additional AMG-specific information, such as a prominent prompt to change up a gear in manual transmission mode, reminiscent of motorsport.
      The central display represents the interface to all further content and information, such as navigation, radio, media, telephone and vehicle data. The large full-screen map view ensures optimum legibility in all driving situations. There are also extra performance-oriented functions, such as visualization of the all-wheel drive system’s power delivery.
      The new AMG Performance Steering Wheel
      The new AMG Performance Steering Wheel blends ideal ergonomics with maximum functionality. Various functions are combined in groups on the sporty-style wheel with a high-quality touch and feel, and can be precisely and intuitively controlled via Touch Control Buttons in the steering wheel. The driver is able to control the entire infotainment system using finger swipes without having to take their hands off the steering wheel.
      As an option, the AMG Performance Steering Wheel can be equipped with several innovative features such as a round controller with an integral display beneath the right-hand steering-wheel spoke, plus two vertically positioned color display buttons beneath the left-hand steering-wheel spoke.
      The AMG drive programs can be actuated directly via the steering-wheel controller. The selected drive program is shown on the color display directly integrated within in the steering-wheel-mounted controller.
      With the two freely configurable display buttons and the additional switches, further AMG functions can be controlled even more easily, as they are directly accessible on the steering wheel. This means that the driver can concentrate fully on dynamic driving without having to take their hands off the wheel. Each function required can be depicted on the other TFT display, and its switch is tapped by the driver to set the respective function. The driver's two preferred AMG functions can be defined in this way and the settings changed with just one tap of the finger.
      Display buttons and capacitive switches: the innovative center console
      Inspired by the two-door Mercedes-AMG GT, the center console of the new 4-door model represents a further special feature: color display buttons, integrated into the distinctive and tailor-made trim element. The integral display can adjust the transmission, suspension, ESP®, exhaust system, start/stop function and rear spoiler position. These display buttons use colored and intuitive symbols to show various functions and are easy to operate with just a small tap of the finger.
      Display push-button switches are supplemented by two capacitive switches for the drive programs and volume control.
      Another new feature from AMG are the capacitive switches directly in front of the stylized center-console V. The reversing camera, navigation, radio, media, telephone and vehicle settings can be operated via this proximity switch. If the occupant’s finger moves within a minimal distance from the panel the appropriate symbol lights up directly in the head unit and preselects the menu item. The function in question is then activated by pressing. The driver does not have to remove their eyes from the road, as the appropriate menu item is shown simultaneously in the multifunction display of the Widescreen Cockpit, representing an added bonus for handling safety.
      Four seats with room to spare
      When it comes to the seats, Mercedes-AMG proves that comfort and exclusivity need not conflict with a performance-oriented vehicle configuration. The driver's and front passenger seat can be configured in different scenarios. The selection ranges from a sporty, comfortable seat with elegant diamond quilting to an extremely contoured performance seat with an integral head restraint.
      The four-door AMG GT also offers different seating configurations to meet different demands for the rear, too. Available rear seat configurations for the US market are two carbon-fiber-backed seats (non-folding) and a split folding Executive Rear Seat (40/20/40 split). With the Executive Rear Seat Package, rear passengers can control a number of features via a touchpad screen integrated into the console between the seats. The features range from calling up dynamic data via the AMG menu to controlling the ambient lighting or the climate control and seat heating.
      A large trunk capacity is made even more impressive when the AMG GT 4- Door Coupe is equipped with the Executive Rear Seat Package, which allows the rear seats to be folded. The wide load compartment opening makes it easier to load and unload luggage and other items. Equipped as standard, the large boot lid can be opened and closed with the HAND-FREE ACCESS feature via a movement with the foot beneath the bumper.
      Always in touch with Connectivity and Intelligent Drive
      For high comfort in everyday use, the new four-door sports car from Affalterbach boasts all the connectivity and Intelligent Drive functions and options of the Mercedes-AMG S-Class. This includes the ability to support the driver with routine daily tasks such as driving in a traffic jam.
      The vehicle as a virtual race engineer: AMG TRACK PACE
      With AMG TRACK PACE, drivers can capture and analyze in detail over 80 vehicle-specific data as well as laptimes on the racetrack. AMG TRACK PACE is an additional function of the COMAND infotainment system and is part of the standard equipment for the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
      Data collected on lateral and longitudinal acceleration, the accelerator and  brake pedal position or steering angle can help to continuously improve individual Driving Performance. All the values are shown on the COMAND display, and on request also in real time on the telemetry screen. Thanks to the different colors and acoustic feedback used, faster or slower laps can be spotted out of the corner of the driver's eye without any need to look away from the track. Even the drift angle of the car is calculated and displayed.
      As well as recording drives on circuits, AMG TRACK PACE can also be used to register acceleration such as the sprint from standstill to 60 mph or over a quarter of a mile, even 60-0 mph deceleration time.
      Sporty fragrance: fuel for the senses
      The interior of the new Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe has another world premiere in store. For the first time an AMG car has its own fragrance. It is an appealing, sporty scent to match the spirit of the performance brand.
      The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe can also be fitted with the ENERGIZING comfort control for improved driver-fitness safety. This system networks different vehicle functions such as the air conditioning system, seat control, massage functions, steering wheel heating and ambient lighting, in order to relax or refresh the driver and passengers in a targeted manner with predefined programs.
      World premiere and market launch
      The new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe celebrates its world premiere on March 6th, 2018 at the Geneva International Motor Show. Sales release of the first four-door AMG GT is in early 2019 for the AMG GT 63 and 63 S and in mid-2019 for the AMG GT 53.
      Technical data at a glance: Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
       
      Mercedes-AMG GT 63
      Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S
      Engine
      Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo
      Handcrafted AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo
      Displacement
      3,982 cc
      3,982 cc
      Output
      577 hp @ 5,500-6,500 rpm
      630 hp @ 5,500-6,500 rpm
      Peak torque
      553 lb-ft @ 2,350-5,000 rpm
      627 lb-ft @ 2,500-4,500 rpm
       
      Drive system
      AMG Performance 4MATIC+
      permanent all-wheel drive with fully variable torque split
      AMG Performance 4MATIC+
      permanent all-wheel drive with variable torque split and drift mode
      Transmission
      AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G
      AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G
      Acceleration 0-60 mph
      3.3 s (est.)
      3.1 s (est.)
      Top speed
      193 mph
      195 mph
       
       
      Mercedes-AMG GT 53
       
      Engine
      AMG-enhanced 3.0-liter Inline-6 turbo with EQ boost
      Displacement
      2,999 cc
      Output
      429 hp @ 6,100 rpm
      Peak torque
      384 lb-ft @ 1,800-5,800 rpm
      EQ Boost max hp
      21 hp
      EQ Boost max torque
      184 lb-ft
       
      Drive system
      AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all- wheel drive with fully variable
      torque distribution
      Transmission
      AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G
      Acceleration 0-60 mph
      4.4 s (est.)
      Top speed
      174 mph

      
    William Maley
      Geneva 2018: 2019 Range Rover SV Coupe is for A Select Few: Comments
      By William Maley
      Range Rover is bringing back a two-door variant for a limited production run. The 2019 Range Rover SV Coupe which made its debut today at the Geneva Motor Show is the latest project to come from Jaguar Land Rover's Special Vehicle Operations.
      On the surface, it may seem that the SV Coupe shares a number body panels with the standard Range Rover. But the hood and lower tailgate are the only panels that are shared. Every other body panel is specific to the SV Coupe. The front end features a special two-piece grille. Designers blacked out the roof pillars on the rear to give the effect of a floating roof. Wheels range in size from 21 to 23-inches.
      Move inside and it is quite clear where most of the money has been spent. The SV Coupe has seating for four people in widened and deepened seats. Buyers can choose from eight interior colors (four single-tone and four two-tone). The leather upholstery comes from a single 113-year-old tannery and is stitched in a diamond pattern. Front seats get 20-way power adjustments, while back seats get 10-way adjustments. The dash is the same as you'll find in the regular Range Rover with two 10-inch touchscreens handling most functions.
      Power comes from a supercharged 5.0L V8 with 557 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with an eight-speed automatic a full-time four-wheel-drive system. 0-60 is said to only take five seconds and it can reach a top speed of 165 mph. Land Rover hasn't sacrificed off-road capability for the SV Coupe. It features the company's signature Terrain Response 2 control system, two-speed transfer case, and a locking rear differential.
      Land Rover will only be building 999 SV Coupes at the SVO Technical Center in the UK with each one costing $295,995 (includes a $995 destination charge) with deliveries beginning towards the end of the year. But there is one option that only SV Coupe will get. Land Rover will be offering buyers a five-year Care Package that covers scheduled service and maintenance for the period. This includes replacements for the brake discs, pads, and windshield wipers.
      Source: Land Rover
      Press Release is on Page 2


      LUXURY FIRST: RANGE ROVER SV COUPE DEBUTS AT GENEVA MOTOR SHOW
      Land Rover has created the world’s first full-size luxury SUV Coupe – a limited-edition two-door Range Rover Beautifully curated interiors set new standards for materials and craftsmanship, with extensive personalization options for SV Coupe clients 557hp and 516lb. ft. 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain makes the SV Coupe the fastest-ever full-size Range Rover, with 0-60mph in just 5.0 seconds (0-100kmh in 5.3 seconds) and 165mph (265kmh) top speed (1) The SV Coupe will be hand-assembled at the SVO Technical Center in Warwickshire, UK with no more than 999 examples available worldwide. Priced from $295,000 in the U.S. (2) Prospective Range Rover SV Coupe clients can register their interest now on www.LandRoverUSA.com (MAHWAH, N.J.) – March 6, 2018 – Nearly 50 years ago, Land Rover created the luxury SUV segment with the introduction of the Range Rover. Now it’s defining a new genre with the world’s first full-size luxury SUV Coupe: the limited-edition, two-door, Range Rover SV Coupe.
      Created by Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations, the SV Coupe is an exemplar of Range Rover design, craftsmanship and capability. It features a seductive body wrapped around the next generation of cabin luxury – with the peerless capability on a variety of terrains and in a variety weather conditions synonymous with the Range Rover family of vehicles. No more than 999 will be hand-crafted by SVO for clients worldwide.
      “The Range Rover SV Coupe is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline,” said Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover. “With a dramatic two-door silhouette, this breath-taking four-seat Coupe alludes to its unique heritage while being thoroughly modern and contemporary. Beautifully realized and superbly engineered, the Range Rover SV Coupe delivers the most distinguished, luxurious and exclusive Range Rover ever built.”
      Beautiful proportions with a powerful stance give the Range Rover SV Coupe unrivalled on-road presence. The signature floating roof, continuous waistline and tapering tail are instantly recognizable Range Rover DNA, yet are expressed in a unique way for this exclusive addition to the Range Rover family. 
      The purity of line of the Range Rover SV Coupe is perfectly complemented by its elegant power-close doors with frameless glass. In combination with the panoramic roof, light floods into the cabin, accentuating the relaxed, sophisticated and contemporary ambience.
      Carefully curated body color combinations, including a new Contour Graphic available in four duo-tone colorways, are offset by unique side vent and grille designs. This is also the first Range Rover with a 23-inch wheel option.
      Enhanced luxury and exquisite craftsmanship extend inside as well. Semi-aniline leather front seats, featuring a gradated diamond quilt design unique to the SV Coupe, elevate the premium interior to a new level of luxury accommodation comparable to private jets and yachts.
      Each SV Coupe will be hand-assembled by the experts at the SVO Technical Center in the UK – a first for Range Rover.
      “The introduction of the new SV Coupe brings a new level of individual expression to the Range Rover portfolio and builds on the success of Special Vehicle Operations’ existing bespoke Range Rover program,” said John Edwards, Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director. “Feedback from SV clients who have already seen the vehicle in confidential commissioning sessions has been overwhelmingly positive.”
      SV Coupe clients can choose from four front-to-rear contrast interior colorways, or a range of single-tone interior colors. Both are complemented by a choice of three elegant wood veneers. A first for Range Rover is the Nautica veneer, which carefully balances heritage craftsmanship with new technology, fusing walnut and sycamore together.
      An all-new optional exterior paint finish named Liquesence joins the suite of available paint options, bringing a liquid metal finish to the Range Rover for the first time. Other optional SV paint finishes include tri-coat, tinted clear coat, pearlescent, ChromaFlairTM and satin matte.
      For customers looking for a truly curated experience, seven design packs will be available featuring exterior paint, bespoke badges, and interior materials specially selected by the Jaguar Land Rover Design team. From a ‘Modernist’ theme, which features an Ethereal Silver exterior paint with a Liquesence finish and Rose Gold, Chrome Knurled badges, to a ‘Heritage’ theme, which features a Modern Luxury Green exterior paint and Vintage Tan front seats with Ebony rear seats, the SV Coupe adds a unique level of customization to the Range Rover line-up.
      The SV Coupe is also the fastest-ever full-size Range Rover, with a top speed of 165mph1.  Powered by an exhilarating 557hp 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain – the most powerful engine currently offered on the full-size Range Rover – means the SV Coupe can accelerate from 0-60mph in just 5.0 seconds1,3.
      “As you’d expect from Range Rover, the engineering integrity in the SV Coupe is more than skin deep. This is a meticulously honed vehicle that’s designed for SV clients who love driving,” said Mark Stanton, Special Vehicle Operations Director.
      The suspension is tuned to provide a more driver-focused edge than the standard Range Rover, with a ride height lowered by 0.31in (8mm), but will remain composed and comfortable at all times. The SV Coupe loses none of the legendary Range Rover all-terrain capability, with almost three feet (900mm) of maximum wading depth4 – and a maximum towing capacity of 7,716 lbs3.
      Range Rover SV Coupe sales are anticipated to start from the fourth quarter of 2018, priced from $295,000 in the US2.
      RANGE ROVER SV COUPE: IN DETAIL
      COMPELLING BODY DESIGN
      With the exception of the hood and lower tailgate, all of the aluminum exterior panels, including the front and rear bumpers of the two-door SV Coupe are new. A new two-part grille features Brunel Metallic rear mesh overlaid with Bright Chrome front mesh and a Satin Indus Silver metal surround, while Bright Chrome/Black Knurled Range Rover hood and tailgate script are handcrafted in the Birmingham Jewellery Quarter in the U.K.
      Noble Chrome metal side vents with Brunel Metallic mesh and Satin Indus Silver metal surrounds complement frameless doors with Power Close functionality and Bright Chrome embellished body color door handles.
      SUBLIME PAINTWORK
      Eight exterior paint colors are available, in gloss or satin finish, four offered for the first time on Range Rover: Constellation, Parallax, Liquesence and Obsidian; and four from the SV Premium Palette: Ethereal, Flux, Valloire, and Desire. The Liquesence option brings liquid metal finish to Range Rover for the first time. SV Coupe clients can also specify one-of-four exclusive duo-tone gloss Contour Graphic options: Valloire/Flux, Valloire/Ethereal, Parallax/Ethereal, Obsidian/Desire.
      Sixteen additional optional SV Premium Palette colors include a range of finishes including tri-coat, tinted clear coat, pearlescent, ChromaFlairTM and satin matte finishes.
      “Accentuating Range Rover SV Coupe’s proportions, and available as a unique feature for the first time, the new Contour Graphic is created by applying a contrasting paint to the flanks of the vehicle,” said McGovern. “Starting at the side vent, it flows rearwards and around to the opposite vent, and offers customers the opportunity to further personalize their specification.”
      SUMPTUOUS INTERIOR
      Stunning to the eye, sumptuous to the touch, the interior of the SV Coupe is a light, contemporary, space where attention to detail has been paramount. Four curated duo-tone interior colorways, contrasting light to dark, front to rear, include Orchid/Eclipse, Orchid/Vintage Tan, Brogue/Ebony and Cirrus/Lunar, while four single-tone interior colorways are also available: Ebony, Lunar, Eclipse and Vintage Tan.
      The heated and cooled 20-way electrically adjustable front and 10-way electrically adjustable rear seats, wrapped in specially selected semi-aniline leather from a single tannery established in 1905, feature a unique gradated diamond quilt design. Concurrent with the latest Range Rover line, the SV Coupe has wider, deeper redesigned seats for world-class comfort.
      Nautica veneer – a first for Range Rover – combines heritage craftsmanship with a patented new form-following process to fuse walnut and sycamore woods together, creating three elegant wood veneer options for the steering wheel rim, door casings, center console, instrument panel and load space floor: Nautica, Natural Black Ash and Santos Palisander.
      The Land Rover InControl® Touch Pro™ Duo infotainment includes a 10-inch display, 10-inch control panel and 12-inch Interactive Driver Display, while a 10-inch full-color Head-Up Display shows turn information including street names, slope and wheel information, cruise control, RPM and gear information5. The 1700w, 23-speaker, Meridian™ 3D Signature Sound System with dual-channel subwoofer features Trifield 3D technology for optimum sound quality.
      POWERFUL PERFORMANCE
      The Range Rover SV Coupe features the brand’s most powerful 5.0-liter supercharged V8 powertrain producing 557hp and 516lb. ft.  of torque, mated to an eight-speed ZF® automatic transmission with rotary drive selector and paddle-shifters that deliver a 0-60mph time of 5.0 seconds (0-100kmh in 5.3 seconds) and 165mph (265kmh) top speed1,3.
      Permanent four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer box and Active Locking Rear Differential  provides exceptional capability on a variety of surfaces, terrains and weather conditions, assisted by Land Rover Terrain Response® 2 technology which includes Dynamic, Eco, Comfort, Grass/Gravel/Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl drive modes4.
      REWARDING DYNAMICS
      The standard ride height of the SV Coupe is 0.31in. (8mm) lower than that of the standard Range Rover, delivering enhanced dynamic performance and aesthetics. Featuring air suspension as standard, the ride height automatically lowers by an additional 0.60in. (15mm) at cruising speeds of 65mph1 or above to enhance stability and aerodynamics.
      Additional air suspension height settings3 include:
      Access Height (-1.96in. or -50mm, max below normal ride height) Off-Road 1 Ride Height (+1.57in. or +40mm, max above normal ride height, up to 50mph) Off-Road 2 Ride Height (+2.95in. or +75mm, max above normal ride height, up to 31mph) 1.2-1.6in. (30-40mm) automatic increase if obstacle detected Manually selectable 1.2-1.6in (30-40mm) increase Four alloy wheel options from 21-inch to 23-inch include two new forged wheels: a 22-inch dark grey polished five split-spoke design with polished finish, and a first for Range Rover, a 23-inch, two-tone silver polished six split-spoke design with 275/40 R23 all-terrain tires.
      EXTRA CARE
      Unique to the Range Rover SV Coupe is an optional five-year Care Package. An extension of the existing Land Rover warranty this care package offers customers service and maintenance repairs for five years, covering scheduled service procedures as well as wiper blade, brake discs and brake pad replacements.
      RANGE ROVER SV COUPE TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS7
      ENGINE & TRANSMISSION
       
      Engine capacity (cc)
      4999.7
      Cylinders
      V8 Supercharged Gasoline
      Power
      557hp (565PS)
      Torque
      516 lb. ft. (700Nm)
      Transmission
      8-speed automatic, Permanent All-Wheel Drive, two-speed transfer box
      CHASSIS
       
      Front and Rear Suspension
      Front: independent, SLA with twin lower links with air springs / Adaptive Damping / Dynamic Response
      Rear: independent, Integral link with air springs/ Adaptive Damping / Dynamic Response
      Tires
      275/45 R21, 275/40 R22 or 275/40 R23
      Steering
      Electric Power Assisted Steering (EPAS) rack and pinion
      DIMENSIONS
       
      Length
      197.4in. (5,013mm)
      Width including mirrors /
      mirrors folded
      87.4in. (2,220mm) /
      81.6in. (2,073mm)
      Height with antenna
      70.6in. (1,794mm)
      Approach angle at Off Road Height (deg)
      31
      Breakover angle at Off Road Height (deg)
      26.5
      Departure angle at Off Road Height (deg)
      25
      Ground clearance
      10.4in. (263mm)
      Towing capability
      (Maximum Permissible Weight)
      7,716lbs (3,500kg)
      Using tow hitch receiver, with Advanced Tow Assist
      PERFORMANCE & ECONOMY
       
      0-60mph (sec)
      5.0
      0-100km/h (sec)
      5.3
      Top speed
      165mph / 265kmh
       
      
    William Maley
      Geneva 2018: Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo is a Lifted Wagon: Comments
      By William Maley
      This is a bit of a surprise. Porsche rolled out a new Mission E concept called the Mission E Cross Turismo. While Porsche describes this as a crossover, we would say its a lifted wagon like an Audi Allroad.
      Design is a mashup of the Mission E in the front and Panamera Sport Turismo for the rest. Various bits of body cladding line the lower part of the concept. A set of five-spoke wheels finished in blue are wrapped in chunky 275/40R-20 tires. The interior features a number of touchscreens that control various functions of the vehicle, along with seating for up to four people. One clever trick is a camera in the interior rearview mirror that tracks driver’s and the front passenger’s eyes, and will display pertinent information from the main infotainment screen in the direction that either person is looking.
      Electric motors mounted on each axle provide 590 horsepower and all-wheel drive. Porsche says the Mission E Cross Turismo can reach 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 155. No mention of range, but Porsche says the concept can get an 80 percent charge in 15 minutes when using the 800-Volt charging system.
      Source: Porsche
      Press Release is on Page 2


      Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Debuts
      Concept study of the first Porsche "Cross-Utility Vehicle" celebrates its world premiere Atlanta, Georgia. The presentation of the Mission E Cross Turismo from Porsche at the Geneva Motor Show is a concept study of an electrically-powered “Cross-Utility Vehicle.” Designed for individuals with an active lifestyle, the demand-controlled all-wheel drive easily handles varied weather conditions for practical year-round use. The interior offers plenty of cargo space while an exterior mounting system offers a solution for larger items like surfboards or bicycles.
      The four-seater features an emotional design with striking off-road elements as well as a new display and control concept with touchscreens and eye tracking. The concept vehicle, which is 194.8 inches long, uses 800-volt fast-charging and can also be charged via induction or a charging dock and integrates seamlessly with a Porsche home energy management system. The road-ready Mission E Cross Turismo is a continuation of the Mission E study that Porsche presented at the Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) in 2015. 
      The design: Unmistakable Porsche DNA
      With a low hood between powerfully curved fenders, the front of the Mission E Cross Turismo has ties to the Porsche 911. The vertical air intakes at the front, known as “air curtains,” provide one of the striking design features. Matrix Design LED headlights represent another style highlight. The typical Porsche four-point daytime running lights have been developed into narrow, three-dimensional glass elements. Embedded in four floating fenders, these lights also feature the new four-point turn signal. Off-road design elements include rugged wheel arches and door sills, a striking front spoiler and rear fascia, and a ground clearance indicative of the ability to travel on and off paved roads.
      The flyline is marked by a sporty roofline that tapers towards the rear, echoing the Panamera Sport Turismo. The dynamic design of the side windows is typical of Porsche style. The broad fenders and three-dimensional sidewalls with air outlets behind the front wheels reinforce the sporty crossover character of the 78.3-inch-wide concept vehicle. Distinctive side skirts with an off-road look and 20-inch wheels with 275/40 R 20 tires are among the vehicle's other defining features.
      With its exclusive Light Grey Metallic paint, the study is also immediately recognizable as a Porsche from the back. In addition to the flow-through roof spoiler, the vehicle also features a full-length light strip. The Porsche lettering illuminated in white is embedded in a three-dimensional cover with a circuit path graphic. The “E” in the “Porsche” lettering pulsates when the vehicle is charging, and the circuit paths illuminate, giving customers a tangible sense of the energy flow. The large panoramic glass roof extending from the windshield to the tailgate delivers a generous feeling of spaciousness.
      The versatility: Equipped for all mobility needs 
      The Mission E Cross Turismo gives an insight into how a series-production Turismo variant with cross-utility attributes suitable in equal measure for traveling, everyday life, and adventure could look. The 55.9-inch-tall four-seat concept is designed to be versatile. For example, a hatch is integrated into the backrests of the two individual seats in the rear to make loading long objects like skis easier. The backrests themselves can also fold. In the luggage compartment, there is a rail system with adjustable and removable belts to stow objects quickly and securely.
      The interior: Visible lightweight structures
      The interior features a new interpretation of classic Porsche elements for the digital age. For example, the instrument panel emphasizes the width of the vehicle with a wing-shaped top and bottom section. The dashboard has a clear horizontal arrangement with a wide display for the driver and front passenger. The free-standing instrument cluster is curved and angled towards the driver and consists of three circular display fields, digitally displayed on TFT screens. The center console between the front seats rises in the direction of the dashboard. The design elements in the interior also include visible lightweight structures, such as the dashboard and the sporty seats reminiscent of bucket-type racing seats, which feature illuminated Porsche lettering. The door panels have 3D elements with a structured surface. Anodized trim pieces in Nordic Blue around the air vents and the window switches provide a contrast to the black Aniline leather and Light Grey two-tone interior. Ambient cabin lighting further compliments all of the design elements.
      The powertrain: Sporty e-performance in excess of 600 hp 
      Two synchronous electric motors with a system output of over 600 hp (440 kW) accelerate the Mission E Cross Turismo to 100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 3.5 seconds and to 200 kmh (124 mph) in under twelve seconds. This performance is in addition to a continuous power level that allows for multiple launches in succession without losing performance, which is unprecedented among electric vehicles. Demand-controlled all-wheel drive with Porsche Torque Vectoring, which automatically distributes torque to the individual wheels, transfers the power to the road.
      The chassis: Adaptive air suspension for comfort and agility
      All-wheel steering contributes to the exemplary agility and stability of the Mission E Cross Turismo, while the adaptive air suspension allows an increased clearance of up to 1.86 inches (50 mm). Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) is another feature available on board. This system provides active roll stabilization and prevents lateral inclination of the vehicle when cornering. It also helps reduce lateral instability over bumpy terrain.
      The display and control concept: A unique user experience
      A highlight of the Mission E Cross Turismo is a new display and control concept. Intuitive operation and information such as the head-up display optimally positioned in the driver’s field of vision enhance the driving experience. And thanks to the new connectivity solutions, the vehicle can also be perfectly integrated into a digital lifestyle. The result is a unique user experience. There are many important display and control options.
      Driver display with eye tracking: The instrument cluster is comprised of virtual fields. These are assigned to the categories of Porsche Connect, Performance, Drive, Energy, and Sport Chrono. Using a camera in the interior mirror, the eye-tracking system can recognize where the driver is looking. The displays that the driver is interested in are then moved to the foreground, while the others are reduced into the background accordingly as a result of looking away from them. The displays are operated using smart-touch controls on the steering wheel.
      Passenger display: This screen extends over the entire width of the passenger side. The passenger can operate various apps via eye tracking and touch technology, allowing access to functions like media, navigation, climate control, and contacts. 
      Touch control: a field in the center console features detailed information menus.
      Small touchscreens: These screens are situated in the multifunctional window panels (for seat adjustment and seat comfort functions) as well as in the finless air vents on the right and left of the dashboard. By swiping left and right on these touchscreens, the ventilation strength can be adjusted.
      The “smart cabin” approach simplifies operation. The vehicle settings, interior climate, and ambient lighting are all automatically adjusted to the wishes of the occupants and the respective driving situation.
      The driver can also access a variety of information and adjust settings away from the vehicle: Customization options from the air-conditioning system to navigation can be set in advance via a tablet, smartphone, or smartwatch.
      The “DestinationsApp:” A personal travel assistant
      Porsche Connect already offers more than 20 digital services and apps. In the Mission E Cross Turismo, Porsche is adding another called the “DestinationsApp,” which demonstrates additional benefits the digital platform could offer in the near future. Using this app, a weekend trip can be planned quickly and easily in just a few steps on a smartphone. The app suggests travel destinations, enables reservations to be made quickly and effortlessly, and handles route planning. The driver can even tailor the chassis of the Mission E Cross Turismo to the selected route via the “DestinationsApp,” as well as choosing the most suitable music, climate control, and ambient lighting for the journey.
      Charging: Fast and effortless
      The 800-volt architecture in the vehicle ensures that the lithium-ion battery is charged for an NEDC range of approximately 250 miles (400 kilometers) in around 15 minutes. The concept vehicle allows flexible charging both on the move and at home, and is compatible with the fast-charging network that is being established on European roads as part of the IONITY joint venture. At home or the workplace, the Mission E Cross Turismo can be charged via induction technology, and at home with a charging dock that can work in conjunction with the Porsche home energy management system. The latter option can be combined with the home’s own photovoltaic system to recharge using solar energy.
      Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Technical Information
      Propulsion
      Two permanently excited synchronous motors
      Electric Motor Output
      600 hp / 440 kW
      Drive Type
      Demand-Controlled All-Wheel Drive
      Acceleration (0-100 kmh)
      3.5 seconds
      Acceleration (0-200 kmh)
      < 12 seconds
      Length
      194.8 inches
      Width
      78.3 inches
      Vehicle Height
      55.9 inches
      Wheel size
      20 inch
      Tire size
      274/40 R20
       
      

    surreal1272
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By surreal1272

      I appears I had the UX and the NX crossed up. It’s the equally hideous NX thats the RAV4 twin. So the CT4 will sell a tick less than the A Class did in 2019 (which only sold just over 17K units). Nice to know Cadillac won’t be the only ones struggling to move certain sedans. 
    surreal1272
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By surreal1272

      Yeah it just sucks when you have the convenience of refilling your car at home while you sleep and not have to deal tweeters and crackheads while you spend five minutes pumping that flammable liquid.
    smk4565
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By smk4565

      But an XT3 would be more luxurious than a Buick and have Super Cruise.     If it is about R&D dollars and they want to spend the money on EV’s then I can see that as a better use of resources.  A small EV Cadillac would make more sense, especially from a weight and packaging standpoint. As for the UX, if it was a hybrid at this price point it wouldn’t be as much of a rip off and Lexus buyers would be able to brag about driving a hybrid even if the car sucks, it still gives them a reason to buy.
    oldshurst442
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By oldshurst442

      Sure... But..as @riviera74 and @dfelt have stated.  And like you also have made a comparison with Mercedes Benz and the GLA... Cadillac, should NOT enter Buick and Chevrolet air space.  The Yukon Denali enters Cadillac airspace and THAT is OK for Buick. Buick NEEDS cars in the upper echelon that touch Cadillac prestige to retain Buick luxury status.  Chevrolet could enter Buick airspace to attract buyers in the Chevy showrooms. Halo cars like the Corvette and high speed Camaros (ZL1s and the like) were always expensive and entered Cadillac airspace. And those cars helped sell the rest of the Chevrolet line-up of Biscaynes and Bel Airs and Chevelles which also made Chevrolet introduce a new niche. The "SS" muscle car trims of their family grocery getters. And those "SS" trims entered Pontiac and Oldsmobile airspace.  And the same thing happened over at Pontiac with their GTO and Trans Am offerings, but Pontiac also had personal luxury coupes to sell. And the same thing over at Oldsmobile and so forth and so forth... Zoom over to 2020.  Same thing. Only that Pontiac and Oldsmobile do not exists anymore.  Cadillac has been cheapened to sell more cars. That would be a 1980s mistake.  The dealership network has to understand that Cadillac at one time, sold cars on the merit of LUXURY, PRESTIGE and QUALITY. By down pricing and selling Cadillac, LUXURY, PRESTIGE and QUALITY also goes DOWN. THAT is the nature marketing. And its done NATURALLY. When cars being sold at the SAME price level and NICHE MARKETS as even your OWN entry level, family haulin' brands, your own pricing DICTATES what MARKET you are gonna be playing in. What airspace you are filling...  You (GM/Cadillac) is DEFINING that space... Mercedes is lucky and unlucky at the same time as M-B for a time now, has to do all that on ONE brand.  Its a curse but a blessing.  A curse because their marketing AND engineering has to be top notch.  A blessing because if their marketing AND engineering is top notch, their luxury cars are the best, and THAT sells their lower end cars. If they sputter on one of the two, then both luxury and entry level go to hell. Cadillac does NOT NEED that headache...  All Cadillac needs to do is just be...CADILLAC. The rest follows ON ITS OWN. Mercedes had to INVENT slogans like: "Engineered like no other" or 'Nothing but the best"  Mercedes had to CONVINCE buyers that that is true. But they also had to deliver on that promise.  Cadillac ONLY has to deliver on the goods.  Cadillac invented only ONE slogan.  "The Standard of the world"  after they won the Dewar award almost 100 years ago. After that, Cadillac ONLY played in Cadillac airspace and "engineered their cars like no other" and were truly "nothing but the best" and the PEOPLE came up with this slogan "Its the Cadillac of..." By occupying high priced Chevrolet airspace, and low to mid-level Buick airspace...do you (CCAP) actually think that the Cadillac version will be at Cadillac levels of prestige, LUXURY and especially QUALITY?   I personally dont think so.... The Cadillac Escalade is NOT at a Chevrolet Tahoe level or Yukon Denali level...but the Yukon Denali is at Escalade levels of luxury, prestige and quality.  But for Cadillac playing in Buick and especially Chevrolet airspace...one gets the OPPOSITE reaction towards Cadillac. Ive said this before.... When a Cadillac ATS is sold SIDE BY SIDE, PRICE FOR PRICE, (more or less) with a Chevrolet Impala, with the Impala getting a more powerful engine than the entry level ATS and the SAME engine with a mid level ATS, with the IMPALA seemingly getting a NICER interior than the CADILLAC ATS...than its no bueno for Cadillac and its image.... But lets not fool ourselves. The Escalade truly is a Cadillac. The Chevrolet Tahoe is no where NEAR the Escalade... BUT...the Tahoe is probably gonna be a MORE luxurious,  better quality vehicle than a possible Cadillac XT3... And THAT leads to PRESTIGE...which shoots Cadillac in the foot by trying to sell vehicles it has NO BUSINESS selling in the first place.  Let Buick handle that niche.  If Cadillac "needs" a small CUV like a XT3, then the XT3 NEEDS to have a PRICE TAG, that BEFITS a CADILLAC which in turns needs to have the ENGINEERING, TECH, LUXURY that BEFITS a Cadillac... Which means it needs to be EXPENSIVE as HELL...to support all that!!! And maybe a small CUV that is expensive as hell might not sell in high numbers enough for Cadillac to invest in...which means Cadillac might cheapen all those qulaities and THAT is no bueno... And if Cadillac wont do that, and if Cadillac might NOT sell enough expensive as hell XT3s, then either way...Cadillac needs to stay the hell out of that market. Mercedes on the other hand...has that luxury to play with.  Produce and sell luxury vehicles and produce and sell entry level stuff. The luxury stuff is celebrated by folk just because and that alone sells the entry level stuff.  GM has Buick.   Different brands, Mercedes and Cadillac. Mercedes and  Cadillac were a force in the luxury market pre 1940s. 2 World Wars forced Mercedes to be what it is today.  Entry level, luxury and trucks. Military and commercial.   GM was that too.  But GM had other brands... GREED and STUPIDITY made Cadillac be what they are today. It works for Mercedes because war and the fight to survive made Mercedes re-invent itself.  GREED and STUPIDITY ultimately made Cadillac fight for survival and the now need to survive...and be more like Mercedes.  Mercedes might have copied Cadillac in the 1960s and 1970s to regain their place in the luxury world, Cadillac did not need to sell more lower priced cars like Mercedes did... and THAT is what is STILL killing Cadillac.  That DUMB ideology that Cadillac needs to be in EVERY garage in all facets of North American life. It does NOT. Cadillac only needs to sell to the stupidly, filthy rich!!! Great rant? Stupid rant? Give me a break. Im still sick (but getting better)  and I havent talk cars for a while...    
    ccap41
      Review: 2020 Lexus UX 200 F-Sport

      By ccap41

      But, there's just a styling difference between an Escalade and a Denali. You're paying a premium for the badge the same way one would for a GLA.  The one distinctive thing you get in an Escalade over the Denali is SuperCruise. 

