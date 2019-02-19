Subaru has released a teaser image of the VIZIV Adrenaline concept they plan to unveil in Geneva Switzerland at the Geneva Auto Show. The image gives the impression of a small, sporty crossover with a fastback roofline, but the accompanying press release goes into little other detail.

Subaru says that Viziv is a coined word from the phrase Vision for Innovation.

Subaru will also be displaying two European specification, electrified e-Boxer vehicles.

The Geneva Auto Show starts March 5th, 2019