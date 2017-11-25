2019 Infiniti QX50 Goes Clean Sheet (In Design)

We'll have more details when the QX50 rolls on to the LA show floor in the next few days.

The QX50 will also come with Infiniti's ProPILOT assist system that can control steering, acceleration, and braking on single-lane highways at the press of a button. This isn't a fully autonomous system however, you'll still need to pay attention to the road and intervene when needed.

The QX50 will be the first Infiniti model to debut their new VC-Turbo four-cylinder. This engine is unique as it can adjust compression from 8:1 to 14:1 by modifying the length of the piston stroke. The benefits to this are improved efficiency and diesel-like torque. Figures for the engine stand at 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. This is paired with a CVT and the choice of front or all-wheel drive.

Infiniti describes the 2019 QX50 crossover as their 'most compelling' model to date. Quite the expectation for their new compact crossover that will be debuting in a few days time at the LA Auto Show. But if you look past the design that appears to be inspired by the QX60 crossover (and makes it look somewhat boring), Infiniti may have a good reason for saying this.

INFINITI QX50: A luxury crossover with world-first technologies and an all-new platform

VC-Turbo: The world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine

All-new platform provides unrivaled refinement, rigidity and interior space

ProPILOT Assist: Intuitive technologies support the driver

Distinctive proportions, with INFINITI's signature Powerful Elegance design

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The new 2019 QX50 is the most compelling INFINITI to date. Based on an entirely new platform, the new QX50 is a mid-size crossover with world-first technologies, standout design and unrivaled interior space.

"The 2019 QX50 is the most important vehicle we have ever launched, and it embodies everything the brand stands for: beautiful design, advanced technology and empowering performance. As a luxury, mid-size crossover, it's the right vehicle at the right time in one of the world's fastest growing segments."

Christian Meunier, INFINITI Global Division Vice President

VC-Turbo – the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine

The VC-Turbo engine is the world's first production-ready variable compression ratio engine, transforming on demand. A breakthrough in combustion engine design, the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine adjusts its compression ratio to optimize power and efficiency. It combines the power of a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with the torque and efficiency of a four-cylinder diesel engine. A compelling alternative to diesel, it challenges the notion that only hybrid and diesel powertrains can deliver high torque and efficiency.

"Variable compression ratio technology represents a breakthrough in powertrain development. The QX50, powered by our VC-Turbo, is the first production vehicle ever to give drivers an engine that transforms on demand, setting a new benchmark for powertrain capability and refinement.

Randy Parker, Vice President, INFINITI Americas

A multi-link system continuously raises or lowers the pistons' reach to transform the compression ratio. High compression ratios aid efficiency, while low ratios enable greater power and torque. The VC-Turbo offers any compression ratio between 8:1 (for performance) and 14:1 (for efficiency), maximizing driver control.

The engine delivers 268 hp (200 kW) and 280 lb ft (380 Nm), an expected best-in-class combination of four-cylinder power and torque. The 2019 QX50 is expected to deliver fuel economy of 27 mpg (U.S. combined, front-wheel drive; 26 mpg all-wheel drive). Front-wheel-drive models offer a 35% improvement in fuel efficiency over the previous V6 gasoline QX50; all-wheel-drive models offer a 30% improvement.

The engine is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), for seamless power delivery. Its infinite number of ratios perfectly matches the engine's ability to transform.

All-new platform with predictive, predictable ride and handling

The 2019 QX50 is built on an all-new platform, featuring a front-engine, front-wheel-drive-based layout. Engineered with flexibility of application in mind, the new platform sets new standards for refinement, rigidity and interior space in the compact luxury crossover segment.

"The crossover market is the number one premium segment globally. The new QX50 is INFINITI's core model and offers premium buyers everything they could want from a vehicle of this type, thanks in part to the development of an all-new platform that is an ideal combination of roominess and packaging efficiency."

François Bancon, Vice President, Product and Programs

The platform's layout allows for higher levels of packaging efficiency than before, resulting in the new QX50's ideal interior proportions for passengers and cargo.

The 2019 QX50 represents the first automotive use of SHF (Super High Formability) 980 MPa high-tensile steel, further strengthening the all-new platform. The high-tensile material can be molded into unprecedented shapes, saving weight and representing a torsional rigidity improvement of 23% over the current QX50.

New ProPILOT Assist technologies support single-lane highway driving

INFINITI's customers have stated their desire to remain a key element in the driving equation, so the brand's vision for driver-assistance technologies is a step removed from the notion of fully autonomous "driverless" motoring embraced by some carmakers.

"INFINITI's ProPILOT Assist technologies offer support when needed and add to the enjoyment and confidence of the driver. Our intention is to empower the driver and enhance feelings of pleasure behind the wheel, not to remove the driver from the equation. The brand new QX50 will set a new benchmark in the biggest premium segment."

François Bancon, Vice President, Product and Programs

In the 2019 QX50, ProPILOT Assist technologies help the driver control acceleration, braking and steering during single-lane highway driving, placing them in total control. ProPILOT Assist is designed to add to driving enjoyment and confidence, and is available at the push of a button.

Powerful exterior design, handcrafted interior

Remaining true to the design of the QX50 Concept and QX Sport Inspiration, the QX50's aerodynamic exterior reinterprets INFINITI's distinctive Powerful Elegance design language and signature design cues for the mid-size crossover segment. It combines a confident stance with intelligent packaging, while deep character lines highlight the influence of human artistry in the design process.

The new QX50 stands out on the road. Its elevated driver position maximizes visibility, for a clear view while driving and parking. Aerodynamic efficiency is key to the new QX50's design – the drag coefficient is reduced significantly compared to the previous QX50. Its hood, bumpers, A-pillars, tailgate and enclosed underbody are all specially designed to encourage airflow over, around and under the vehicle, with minimal turbulence.

The unrivaled interior space, artistic application of high quality materials, and advanced craftsmanship make the cabin as welcoming and comfortable as it is flexible. Driver-centric, yet passenger-minded, the 2019 QX50 offers a package of technologies to enhance the driving experience. Its asymmetric layout and calm, connected ambience is designed to meet different needs of the driver and passengers.

The cabin boasts extraordinary space, with a sliding rear bench enhancing cabin and cargo flexibility and creating rear legroom that is expected to be best in class. The trunk's volume expands from 31.6 cu ft (895 liters SAE) to 37 cu ft (1,048 liters SAE) as the rear bench slides fore and aft, growing to 60 cu ft (1,699 liters SAE) with the rear seats folded. With all seats in place, the QX50 accommodates three golf bags, or a stroller stored lengthways, with space for additional cargo. Under-floor storage areas allow owners to stow other items out of sight.

Technical specifications

Body and chassis Five-door, five-seater crossover, with all-steel unitary construction bodyshell. Four-cylinder variable compression ratio turbocharged engine driving the front or all wheels via a continuously variable transmission.

Engine 2.0-liter VC-Turbo gasoline Type Turbocharged four-cylinder in-line with variable compression ratio Displacement (cc) 1,997 (8:1 CR) ~ 1,970 (14:1) Bore and stroke 84.0 x 90.1 mm (8:1 CR) ~ 84.0 x 88.9 mm (14:1 CR) Compression ratio 8:1 ~ 14:1 (variable) Max power 268 hp (200 kW) @ 5,600 rpm Max torque 280 lb ft (380 Nm) @ 4,400 rpm Valves 16 Fuel system Direct injection and multi-port (variable)

Transmission XTRONIC continuously variable transmission with manual shift mode

Performance 0-to-60 mph 6.3 secs (AWD) / 6.7 secs (FWD) Top speed (mph) 143 (230 kph)

Dimensions (in / mm) Overall length 184.8 / 4,693 Overall height 66.1 / 1,679 Overall width* 74.9 / 1,903 Wheelbase 110.2 / 2,800 Ground clearance 8.6 / 218 *excluding door mirrors

Fuel economy (US mpg) FWD, combined 27 AWD, combined 26

NOVEMBER 2017

# # #