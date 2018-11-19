Due to be fully revealed on November 28th, the first uncamouflaged pictures of the Hyundai Palisade have leaked out on a Russian website. Positioned as Hyundai's flagship SUV, the Palisade is an 8-passenger crossover designed to compete with the likes of the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition, Nissan Armada, and Dodge Durango. We saw a preview of the Palisade in the Hyundai HDX-2 Grandmaster Concept. Power is expected to come from one of Hyundai's V6es.

The Palisade effectively replaces the Sante Fe XL and will share components with the upcoming Kia Telluride.