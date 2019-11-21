Mazda CX-30 Debuts for the U.S.

Los Angeles - The Mazda CX-30 originally debuted at the Geneva Auto Show in March of 2019. Now Mazda is bringing it to the Los Angeles for U.S. consumption. The CX-30 is the latest vehicle on Mazda's new generation of vehicles that are getting complete makeovers to feel more luxurious in spite of their price. Slotting between the tiny CX-3 and compact CX-5, the CX-30 takes on a Goldilocks approach of not-too-big not-too-small. It has more of a coupe like roofline than the other two as well.

Mazda paid special attention to the interior with a comfortable and luxurious cabin. Engineers focused on reducing noise, harshness, and vibration to create a serene space for driver and passengers. Speakers of the sound system were repositioned in order to improves sound and reduce areas where outside sounds could intrude into the cabin.

Mazda is debuting their connected services on the CX-30 with the MyMazda app. The app can handle remote starting, locking and unlocking the doors, or even activate the hazard lights. Vehicle status such as oil life, fuel level, and tire pressure can be monitored from the app as well. The app will notify owners of important vehicle alerts or recalls. Emergency services such as towing or 911 can be contacted through the system as well.

While European customers get a choice of engines, the U.S. spec CX-30 will only come with a single engine option; the Skyactiv 2.5 liter 4-cylinder that produces 186 horsepower, a best in class figure for a standard engine, and 186 lb.-ft of torque.

There will be four trims available, base, Select, Preferred, and Premium. Base price starts at $21,900 for the front wheel drive model and $23,300 for the base AWD model.