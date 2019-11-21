Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mazda CX-30 Debuts for the U.S.

      slots between the CX-3 and CX-5...

    Los Angeles - The Mazda CX-30 originally debuted at the Geneva Auto Show in March of 2019.  Now Mazda is bringing it to the Los Angeles for U.S. consumption.  The CX-30 is the latest vehicle on Mazda's new generation of vehicles that are getting complete makeovers to feel more luxurious in spite of their price.  Slotting between the tiny CX-3 and compact CX-5, the CX-30 takes on a Goldilocks approach of not-too-big not-too-small.  It has more of a coupe like roofline than the other two as well.

    Mazda paid special attention to the interior with a comfortable and luxurious cabin.  Engineers focused on reducing noise, harshness, and vibration to create a serene space for driver and passengers. Speakers of the sound system were repositioned in order to improves sound and reduce areas where outside sounds could intrude into the cabin. 

    Mazda is debuting their connected services on the CX-30 with the MyMazda app.  The app can handle remote starting, locking and unlocking the doors, or even activate the hazard lights. Vehicle status such as oil life, fuel level, and tire pressure can be monitored from the app as well. The app will notify owners of important vehicle alerts or recalls. Emergency services such as towing or 911 can be contacted through the system as well. 

    While European customers get a choice of engines, the U.S. spec CX-30 will only come with a single engine option; the Skyactiv 2.5 liter 4-cylinder that produces 186 horsepower, a best in class figure for a standard engine, and 186 lb.-ft of torque. 

    There will be four trims available, base, Select, Preferred, and Premium. Base price starts at $21,900 for the front wheel drive model and $23,300 for the base AWD model. 

      Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive
    CX-30 $21,900 $23,300
    CX-30 Select $23,900 $25,300
    CX-30 Preferred $26,200 $27,600
    CX-30 Premium $28,200 $29,600

    2020-Mazda-CX-30_039.jpg

     

    Source: Mazda

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Oh good, another crossover coupe thing.  Makes total sense that the model between 3 and 5 is the 30, and not the CX-4. Hopefully they come up with a CX-60 to slot above the CX-5.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt

    If the Buick Cross TourX gets bad press due to the heavy cladding then this is a failure at autoshow release. That looks really tacky! 🙄

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      The Chevy Trailblazer Thinks You Don't Want a Cruze: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Chevrolet thinks that you don't want a Cruze anymore and instead you'll buy an SUV.  Enter Chevy's answer for that, the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer starts under $20,000 and for those taking notes, that's less than the current Chevrolet Trax even though the Trailblazer is the larger vehicle, fitting between the Trax and Equinox in size.
      Themed after the larger Blazer, the Trailblazer looks wider in person than its specs suggest.  Powertrains match the Buick Encore GX on which this shares a platform.  Powered by either a 1.2L turbo or 1.3L turbo 3-cylinder engine, the Trailblazer will deliver up to 155 horsepower. Both engines are mated with a standard Continuously Variable Transmission with selectable stop/start capability. A nine-speed automatic transmission is also available on Trailblazers equipped with the 1.3L engine and all-wheel drive. The AWD is selectable so that drivers can choose between traction or fuel economy as conditions dictate. 
      The Trailblazer features 40/60 split folding second row seats, which enables the vehicle to accommodate objects up to 8.5 feet long. Overall storage capacity is rated up to 54.4cubic feet10 with the second row folded.
      Trailblazer is equipped with a comprehensive list of safety technology:
      Forward Collision Alert Automatic Emergency Braking Front Pedestrian Braking IntelliBeam Headlamps (Auto High Beam Assist) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Rear Vision Camera Teen Driver Rear Seat Reminder3 OnStar4 Additional optional active safety and driver assistance features include:
      Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera Rear Park Assist Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert Rear Cross Traffic Alert HD Rear Vision Camera Trailblazer ACTIV is equipped with unique tires and shock tuning. The ACTIV dampers are tuned to enhance vehicle performance and ride comfort when traveling on gravel roads.  The Hankook Sport Terrain 17-inch tires feature an aggressive shoulder design and an all-season tread pattern.
      The front fascia on Trailblazer ACTIV has been revised with the lower section designed for improved ground clearance. Additional exterior differentiation includes two-tone roof, standard roof rails and trapezoid-shaped exhaust tips.
      Trailblazer joins the Trax and Equinox in showrooms in Spring of 2020.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      The Chevy Trailblazer Thinks You Don't Want a Cruze
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Chevrolet thinks that you don't want a Cruze anymore and instead you'll buy an SUV.  Enter Chevy's answer for that, the 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer starts under $20,000 and for those taking notes, that's less than the current Chevrolet Trax even though the Trailblazer is the larger vehicle, fitting between the Trax and Equinox in size.
      Themed after the larger Blazer, the Trailblazer looks wider in person than its specs suggest.  Powertrains match the Buick Encore GX on which this shares a platform.  Powered by either a 1.2L turbo or 1.3L turbo 3-cylinder engine, the Trailblazer will deliver up to 155 horsepower. Both engines are mated with a standard Continuously Variable Transmission with selectable stop/start capability. A nine-speed automatic transmission is also available on Trailblazers equipped with the 1.3L engine and all-wheel drive. The AWD is selectable so that drivers can choose between traction or fuel economy as conditions dictate. 
      The Trailblazer features 40/60 split folding second row seats, which enables the vehicle to accommodate objects up to 8.5 feet long. Overall storage capacity is rated up to 54.4cubic feet10 with the second row folded.
      Trailblazer is equipped with a comprehensive list of safety technology:
      Forward Collision Alert Automatic Emergency Braking Front Pedestrian Braking IntelliBeam Headlamps (Auto High Beam Assist) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning Rear Vision Camera Teen Driver Rear Seat Reminder3 OnStar4 Additional optional active safety and driver assistance features include:
      Adaptive Cruise Control - Camera Rear Park Assist Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert Rear Cross Traffic Alert HD Rear Vision Camera Trailblazer ACTIV is equipped with unique tires and shock tuning. The ACTIV dampers are tuned to enhance vehicle performance and ride comfort when traveling on gravel roads.  The Hankook Sport Terrain 17-inch tires feature an aggressive shoulder design and an all-season tread pattern.
      The front fascia on Trailblazer ACTIV has been revised with the lower section designed for improved ground clearance. Additional exterior differentiation includes two-tone roof, standard roof rails and trapezoid-shaped exhaust tips.
      Trailblazer joins the Trax and Equinox in showrooms in Spring of 2020.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Genesis G90 Debuts for America: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - The Genesis G90 made its North American debut this evening at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new G90 introduces the next design theme for the Genesis family. It is a total reskin of the existing car. Genesis calls the design Horizontal Architecture and Athletic Elegance and it is reflected inside and outside the car.
      The interior embodies the Horizontal Architecture theme with harmonious flow of horizontal surfaces such as the HVAC vents, audio controls, and wood trim. 
      On the connectivity front, it is the first Genesis vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and software. Its 12.3-inch display navigation system is now touchscreen and a uses a copper user interface with copper accents. Standard are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. Intelligent Car Management Service personalizes the driving experience by using data to analyze driving patterns and informs the driver of necessary maintenance and vehicle wear.
      The interior environment is more serene, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces noise, vibration and harshness using leading audio technology to reduce unwanted noise intrusion. Occupant convenience is enhanced by when entering tunnels through automatic external air prevention. The adaptive control suspension minimizes vibration in real time and precisely manages body motions throughout the range of dynamics with minimal compromises to ride comfort.
      Safety technology that comes standard is Lane Follow Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Doors, and Highway Driving assist. There are 10 standard airbags.
      Powering the G90 is a choice of 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 producing 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft of torque or a 5.0 liter V8 producing 420 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic and are available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. Fuel economy for the V6 Turbo is 17 city / 25 Highway while the V8 16 city / 24 highway (RWD) or 15 city / 23 highway (AWD)

      The 2020 Genesis G90 goes on sale in North America in December 2019

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. Anthony Fongaro
      Anthony Fongaro
      (30 years old)
    2. ToniCipriani
      ToniCipriani
      (34 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

    There are no registered users currently online

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...