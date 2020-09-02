Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Rumorpile: LA Auto Show Possibly Moving To May

      Detroit and New York: SERIOUSLY?!

    The COVID-19 pandemic has possibly caused another auto show to rethink their plans. According to Automotive News, organizers of the show are planning to delay the show from November to next May. Three sources tell the outlet the new dates are May 21st to 31st. Two of sources go on to say that an announcement could come this week.

    Automotive News tried to get comment from Terri Toennies, president of the show, but did not reply.

    By possibly moving the LA Auto Show to May, automakers and organizers of the New York and Detroit shows find themselves in a difficult spot. The LA show sandwiches between New York (April) and the revised Detroit show (June), which may cause automakers to make difficult decisions as to which shows get the most significant unveilings or whether to attend at all.

    Auto shows in general have been struggling before the onset of the pandemic. With automakers deciding to hold their own events to have more time in the spotlight and save cash, the spectacle of the show has gone down.

    We'll keep you posted.

    Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)

    David

    I am willing to bet we see many of the auto shows die this year to never come back next year. The change by EV auto companies to online reveals and sales is going to change the way consumers think about shopping.

    Amazon has already changed shopping for many resulting in the death of shopping malls as well as brick and mortar stores that did not change to online presence. 

    daves87rs
    2 hours ago, David said:

    I am willing to bet we see many of the auto shows die this year to never come back next year. The change by EV auto companies to online reveals and sales is going to change the way consumers think about shopping.

    Amazon has already changed shopping for many resulting in the death of shopping malls as well as brick and mortar stores that did not change to online presence. 

    You would be very right. At this point, both Ford and GM are not planning to put any products in any shows any time soon.

    I know Ford is looking to have little “interactive” displays for curious folk for some future Ford EVs (Mustang E, F 150 EV) for folks to look, touch and feel around the metro Detroit area. This allows people who are actually invested in it a chance to see them before they head out to the public. Much cheaper to use either their local campus or a cheap outdoor venue to show these off..

    The days of the auto show is dead...as are most major shows. About the only major one that might survive when be the electronics show........

