  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Genesis Introduces Mint Concept at New York Auto Show

      ...Something Different This Way Comes...

    large.Large-1599-GenesisMintConcept.jpgGenesis unveiled something very different at the New York International Auto Show this evening.  It's their take on an electrified luxury city car.

    The jellybean like shape is supposed to evoke classic proportions while having a modern minimalistic appearance. It is a 2-door, 2 passenger car that has access to the rear storage area via a pair of scissor doors. 

    Inside is similarly minimalistic and oblong. The dashboard is integrated directly into the steering wheel surrounded by 6 large control buttons. For those of you who miss having a bench seat, Genesis brings you hope. 

    The high density battery is capable of a 200-mile range and 350-kWh fast charging. 

    As this is a concept, don't expect it to go into production anytime soon, but Genesis is toying with electrification just like all the other brands and will likely be bringing an electric vehicle out soon. 

     

     

    Source: Genesis Media

    balthazar

    As a concept, I like it. I didn't care for the rear 3/4 view, but the profile swayed the needle the other way.
    Reminds me of the Sunfire concept from the front 3/4 ~

    Screen Shot 2019-04-16 at 9.34.50 PM.png

    dfelt

    Very cool, love the rear access doors. Back side reminds me of a Juke, front side looking on reminds me of a better looking Tesla. I at first thought this could be a decent update to the Tesla look when you look head on.

    Love the electrification!

    ocnblu

    Very nice color choices.  Love the fact it is a stick shift (3 pedals).  And the bench seat.  Other than that, it scores a zero.

    riviera74

    Reminds me of an EV-1 from 20 years ago if it was allowed to fully evolve, except for those ridiculously huge wheels.

    dfelt
    5 hours ago, ocnblu said:

    Very nice color choices.  Love the fact it is a stick shift (3 pedals).  And the bench seat.  Other than that, it scores a zero.

    :roflmao:

    Right, not! It is electric, no wasted need of a transmission. That third spot is only a foot rest, not a clutch silly blu! :P

    Slide 1 of 14: The Genesis Mint is the premium Hyundai divisionâs idea of how the all-electric sedan will fit into city life in the 2020s. It is being shown at the 2019 New York Auto Show as a taste of what the first compact Genesis could look like. And in an exclusive fashion show at New Yorkâs new Hudson Yards, it made its world debut.

    Slide 4 of 14: Finished in Hunter Green matte paint, the car has front and rear lamps elongated far into the corners, giving it more presence and a better stance. Tricks such as the wraparound light bands also give a bigger-car appearance.

    Slide 5 of 14: Because it is an electric car, the Mint concept doesnât need lots of cooling slots at the front. So it is fully sealed off, save for a small opening in the middle to help cool the battery pack.Genesis calls the detailing along the lower half a âG-Matrixâ pattern. This doesnât only look good, it also helps cool the battery and maintain airflow around the battery floor. The wheelsâ design is also an aero shape that draws from the G-Matrix style.

    Slide 8 of 14: Thereâs more G-Matrix patterning inside, with a gunmetal balustrade running across the passenger compartment, and repeating itself in the floor and cargo space. Donât like the center console? Fold it away and turn the front bench into a couch.

    Slide 10 of 14: Why a city car? Because of the rise of megacities, thatâs why. Ever-more people are choosing to live in large cities, and âmegacitiesâ â those with populations of 10 million or more â are set to grow in the future.

    Tiny car in comparison to the ladies.

    Slide 13 of 14: Genesis Mint Concept

     

