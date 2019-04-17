Genesis Introduces Mint Concept at New York Auto Show

Genesis unveiled something very different at the New York International Auto Show this evening. It's their take on an electrified luxury city car.

The jellybean like shape is supposed to evoke classic proportions while having a modern minimalistic appearance. It is a 2-door, 2 passenger car that has access to the rear storage area via a pair of scissor doors.

Inside is similarly minimalistic and oblong. The dashboard is integrated directly into the steering wheel surrounded by 6 large control buttons. For those of you who miss having a bench seat, Genesis brings you hope.

The high density battery is capable of a 200-mile range and 350-kWh fast charging.

As this is a concept, don't expect it to go into production anytime soon, but Genesis is toying with electrification just like all the other brands and will likely be bringing an electric vehicle out soon.