New York 2018: 2019 Nissan Altima Brings VC-Turbo, AWD

Nissan's ProPilot Assist technology will come standard on the SV, SL, and Platinum trims. ProPilot is a semi-autonomous system that keeps you a set distance away from the vehicle in front of you and keeps the vehicle centered in the lane. It will also bring the car to a full stop in heavy traffic situations and start back up when traffic begins to move.

For power, the base engine is a revised 2.5L four-cylinder pumping out 188 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. Optional is a 2.0L VC-Turbo engine producing 248 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. This is the first Nissan model to get this unique engine that automatically adjusts compression ratio to deliver more power or fuel economy. Both engines come paired with a CVT. Nissan for the first time will offer AWD on the Altima, but only on the 2.5.

The interior isn't as dramatic as the exterior. Nissan went for a simple and clean look. But there are some key changes. The dashboard has been lowered to help make the interior feel more spacious. An 8-inch touchscreen featuring the latest version of the NissanConnect infotainment system is standard on all Altimas. This includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability.

Nissan didn't go full-on drastic in terms of the exterior like the new Accord or Camry, but the 2019 Altima is very different from the model it replaces. A fair amount of the design - especially in the side profile and lighting come from the 2017 Vmotion 2.0 concept. The front end takes ideas from the larger Maxima - the flowing hood and aggressive bumper - and adds a huge version of Nissan's V-Motion grille. Most dimensions have increased - 1 inch longer, 1.9-inch longer wheelbase, and 0.9-inch wider.

Nissan has played it safe for the past couple of generations with the Altima to some success. But with the sales decline in midsize sedans and automakers like Honda and Toyota taking bigger risks with their sedans, Nissan knew that it had to make some ambitious changes with the next Altima. The end result made its debut today at the New York Auto Show.

The 2019 Altima goes on sale in the U.S. this fall

NEW YORK – Nissan today revealed the all-new Altima, bringing excitement back to the mid-size sedan segment with expressive styling, an uplifting interior, two new powerplants, the first available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive in a Nissan sedan in the U.S. and advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility features, including ProPILOT Assist. The 2019 Altima goes on sale in the U.S. in the fall, followed by other global markets at later dates.

The sixth generation of Nissan's best-selling sedan made its world debut at the 2018 New York International Auto Show, alongside the first North American showing of Nissan's Formula E racing car.

"This new Altima builds on 25 years and more than 5.6 million Altima sales to date – but to us, this is just a starting point," said Denis Le Vot, senior vice president, chairman of management committee, Nissan North America, Inc. "That's why we decided to shake up the midsize segment in terms of design, driving enjoyment and technologies that are advanced and affordable."

The new Altima follows the 2018 LEAF in embodying the vision of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, making vehicles more desirable by re-defining how they are driven, powered and integrated into society. A key component is ProPILOT Assist, a single-lane "hands-on" driving assistance technology that eases driver workload by reducing the amount of driver acceleration, steering and braking input under certain driving conditions, such as single-lane highway driving. ProPILOT Assist is standard on the 2019 Altima SV, SL and Platinum grades.

Also new for 2019 is Rear Automatic Braking, which helps the driver detect stationary objects when backing up, and if necessary applies the brakes to help avoid a collision. The addition of Rear Automatic Braking to Nissan Safety Shield creates Safety Shield 360, which provides front, side and rear safety monitoring and intervention technologies – including Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), radar-based Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and High Beam Assist (HBA).

Two new engines are introduced on the all-new Altima. Replacing the previous-generation Altima's 3.5-liter V6 engine is the company's world's first production-ready variable compression turbo inline 4-cylinder. The engine delivers near V6-level performance with 4-cylinder fuel economy. Standard on all 2019 Altima grade levels is a new 2.5-liter DOHC inline 4-cylinder direct-injection engine. More than just the gains in horsepower and torque, the new engine offers improvements in noise, vibration and harshness, along with enhanced fuel economy and cleaner emissions.

The 2019 Altima also offers available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive for the first time ever on an Altima. The AWD system is available on all trim levels equipped with the 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine.

"We saw that the lack of available all-wheel drive has been a key factor in pushing U.S. buyers who prefer sedans to compact SUVs," said Le Vot. "Of the top three selling midsize sedans in the U.S., only Altima will offer all-wheel drive. We expect this to be a key sales driver, especially for customers in the northern part of the country."

The all-new Altima's expressive design was inspired by the award-winning Nissan Vmotion 2.0 concept. The new Altima is lower, longer and wider than the previous generation with a highly balanced, aggressive stance that includes available 19-inch wheels and tires. Inside, the all-new premium interior features a wide "gliding wing" instrument panel – which accentuates the exterior's low cowl and hood, helping create an open, airy environment.

Key interior comfort and convenience features range from seats with added bolstering for improved holding and support, to standard NissanConnectSM featuring Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ and an 8-inch multi-touch color display.

The 2019 Altima will be offered in a range of trim levels – S, SR, SV, SL and Platinum. All five come equipped with the standard 2.5-liter engine and are available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. In addition, the Altima SR and Platinum grades are available with the advanced 2.0-liter VC-Turbo engine (front-wheel drive only). An exclusive launch edition based on the Platinum VC-Turbo will be offered in limited quantities and open for reservations in early summer 2018 (U.S. market only).