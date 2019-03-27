New York 2019: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair to Debut in NYC

Lincoln has released a teaser video and picture to generate some buzz head of the NY International Auto Show in 3 weeks. The Lincoln Corsair will take over for the Lincoln MKC when it goes on sale late this year. Two of the engine options will carry over, the 2.0T and 2.3T ecoboost 4-cylinders, but a plug-in hybrid variant will bow in as well.

The Corsair fills in the entry level of Lincoln's SUV lineup, but if it is anything like the Aviator and Navigator, it will greatly up the ante on interior appointments and luxury.

Corsair is a nod to the nautical and aviation naming theme that Lincoln is using for its SUVS. Corsair is unique in that is has been used both for boats and planes.