Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    New York 2019: The 2020 Lincoln Corsair to Debut in NYC

      ... a bit of a teaser ahead of the NY Auto Show in 3 weeks

    Lincoln has released a teaser video and picture to generate some buzz head of the NY International Auto Show in 3 weeks.  The Lincoln Corsair will take over for the Lincoln MKC when it goes on sale late this year.   Two of the engine options will carry over, the 2.0T and 2.3T ecoboost 4-cylinders, but a plug-in hybrid variant will bow in as well. 

    The Corsair fills in the entry level of Lincoln's SUV lineup, but if it is anything like the Aviator and Navigator, it will greatly up the ante on interior appointments and luxury. 

    Corsair is a nod to the nautical and aviation naming theme that Lincoln is using for its SUVS.  Corsair is unique in that is has been used both for boats and planes. 

     

    Source: Lincoln Media

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt
    12 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    I think it has a great looking profile.  Even though we know it's not RWD, it looks like it could be. 

    As long as it has an AWD option, it will take care of the 99.9% that care less about the FWD/RWD Debate.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    16 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    As long as it has an AWD option, it will take care of the 99.9% that care less about the FWD/RWD Debate.

    It will, naturally. 

    It's just that a RWD profile tends to look more premium. 

    • Upvote 2

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    1 hour ago, balthazar said:

     

     

    ... and cars.

    well yes... but it was in reference to Lincoln using nautical and aeronautical terms for its naming scheme. 

    • Upvote 3

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    Probably won't look or drive at all like a Ford Escape.... oh wait.   I give credit to Lincoln for the name changes, upping their interior game and getting a more cohesive and consistent styling theme going on.  But all these are still dressed up Fords.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    Just now, smk4565 said:

    Probably won't look or drive at all like a Ford Escape.... oh wait.   I give credit to Lincoln for the name changes, upping their interior game and getting a more cohesive and consistent styling theme going on.  But all these are still dressed up Fords.

    Aviator came first. Navigator came first. Nautilus came first. This is going to be out before the new Escape.

    • Upvote 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...